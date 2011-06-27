Estimated values
1993 Jeep Cherokee 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$657
|$1,456
|$1,863
|Clean
|$588
|$1,305
|$1,676
|Average
|$452
|$1,003
|$1,300
|Rough
|$315
|$701
|$925
Estimated values
1993 Jeep Cherokee Country 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$735
|$1,730
|$2,238
|Clean
|$658
|$1,551
|$2,012
|Average
|$506
|$1,192
|$1,561
|Rough
|$353
|$833
|$1,110
Estimated values
1993 Jeep Cherokee Country 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$903
|$1,989
|$2,541
|Clean
|$809
|$1,782
|$2,285
|Average
|$621
|$1,370
|$1,773
|Rough
|$434
|$957
|$1,261
Estimated values
1993 Jeep Cherokee 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$605
|$1,361
|$1,747
|Clean
|$542
|$1,219
|$1,571
|Average
|$417
|$937
|$1,219
|Rough
|$291
|$655
|$867
Estimated values
1993 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$702
|$1,581
|$2,029
|Clean
|$629
|$1,417
|$1,825
|Average
|$483
|$1,089
|$1,416
|Rough
|$337
|$761
|$1,007
Estimated values
1993 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$736
|$1,647
|$2,111
|Clean
|$659
|$1,476
|$1,899
|Average
|$506
|$1,135
|$1,473
|Rough
|$353
|$793
|$1,048
Estimated values
1993 Jeep Cherokee 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$637
|$1,417
|$1,815
|Clean
|$571
|$1,270
|$1,632
|Average
|$438
|$976
|$1,266
|Rough
|$306
|$682
|$901
Estimated values
1993 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,496
|$2,918
|$3,638
|Clean
|$1,341
|$2,615
|$3,271
|Average
|$1,030
|$2,010
|$2,538
|Rough
|$719
|$1,404
|$1,805
Estimated values
1993 Jeep Cherokee Country 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$771
|$2,011
|$2,646
|Clean
|$691
|$1,802
|$2,379
|Average
|$531
|$1,385
|$1,846
|Rough
|$370
|$968
|$1,313
Estimated values
1993 Jeep Cherokee Country 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$793
|$1,850
|$2,389
|Clean
|$711
|$1,658
|$2,149
|Average
|$546
|$1,274
|$1,667
|Rough
|$381
|$890
|$1,186
Estimated values
1993 Jeep Cherokee 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$772
|$1,797
|$2,321
|Clean
|$692
|$1,611
|$2,087
|Average
|$532
|$1,238
|$1,619
|Rough
|$371
|$865
|$1,151
Estimated values
1993 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$676
|$1,548
|$1,995
|Clean
|$606
|$1,388
|$1,794
|Average
|$465
|$1,067
|$1,392
|Rough
|$325
|$745
|$990