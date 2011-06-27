  1. Home
1993 Jeep Cherokee Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1993 Jeep Cherokee 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$657$1,456$1,863
Clean$588$1,305$1,676
Average$452$1,003$1,300
Rough$315$701$925
Estimated values
1993 Jeep Cherokee Country 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$735$1,730$2,238
Clean$658$1,551$2,012
Average$506$1,192$1,561
Rough$353$833$1,110
Estimated values
1993 Jeep Cherokee Country 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$903$1,989$2,541
Clean$809$1,782$2,285
Average$621$1,370$1,773
Rough$434$957$1,261
Estimated values
1993 Jeep Cherokee 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$605$1,361$1,747
Clean$542$1,219$1,571
Average$417$937$1,219
Rough$291$655$867
Estimated values
1993 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$702$1,581$2,029
Clean$629$1,417$1,825
Average$483$1,089$1,416
Rough$337$761$1,007
Estimated values
1993 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$736$1,647$2,111
Clean$659$1,476$1,899
Average$506$1,135$1,473
Rough$353$793$1,048
Estimated values
1993 Jeep Cherokee 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$637$1,417$1,815
Clean$571$1,270$1,632
Average$438$976$1,266
Rough$306$682$901
Estimated values
1993 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,496$2,918$3,638
Clean$1,341$2,615$3,271
Average$1,030$2,010$2,538
Rough$719$1,404$1,805
Estimated values
1993 Jeep Cherokee Country 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$771$2,011$2,646
Clean$691$1,802$2,379
Average$531$1,385$1,846
Rough$370$968$1,313
Estimated values
1993 Jeep Cherokee Country 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$793$1,850$2,389
Clean$711$1,658$2,149
Average$546$1,274$1,667
Rough$381$890$1,186
Estimated values
1993 Jeep Cherokee 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$772$1,797$2,321
Clean$692$1,611$2,087
Average$532$1,238$1,619
Rough$371$865$1,151
Estimated values
1993 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$676$1,548$1,995
Clean$606$1,388$1,794
Average$465$1,067$1,392
Rough$325$745$990
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1993 Jeep Cherokee on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1993 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $658 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,551 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Cherokee is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1993 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $658 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,551 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1993 Jeep Cherokee, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1993 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $658 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,551 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1993 Jeep Cherokee. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1993 Jeep Cherokee and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1993 Jeep Cherokee ranges from $353 to $2,238, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1993 Jeep Cherokee is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.