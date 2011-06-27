Estimated values
2012 INFINITI M M56x 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,851
|$12,930
|$14,520
|Clean
|$10,075
|$12,007
|$13,479
|Average
|$8,522
|$10,161
|$11,397
|Rough
|$6,970
|$8,315
|$9,316
Estimated values
2012 INFINITI M M37x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,374
|$14,107
|$16,192
|Clean
|$10,560
|$13,100
|$15,031
|Average
|$8,933
|$11,086
|$12,710
|Rough
|$7,306
|$9,071
|$10,389
Estimated values
2012 INFINITI M M35h 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,484
|$12,879
|$14,708
|Clean
|$9,734
|$11,960
|$13,654
|Average
|$8,235
|$10,121
|$11,545
|Rough
|$6,735
|$8,282
|$9,437
Estimated values
2012 INFINITI M M56 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,697
|$15,923
|$18,383
|Clean
|$11,788
|$14,786
|$17,065
|Average
|$9,972
|$12,513
|$14,430
|Rough
|$8,156
|$10,239
|$11,795
Estimated values
2012 INFINITI M M37 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,059
|$14,057
|$16,342
|Clean
|$10,268
|$13,054
|$15,170
|Average
|$8,686
|$11,047
|$12,828
|Rough
|$7,104
|$9,040
|$10,485