Estimated values
2012 INFINITI M M56x 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,851$12,930$14,520
Clean$10,075$12,007$13,479
Average$8,522$10,161$11,397
Rough$6,970$8,315$9,316
2012 INFINITI M M37x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,374$14,107$16,192
Clean$10,560$13,100$15,031
Average$8,933$11,086$12,710
Rough$7,306$9,071$10,389
2012 INFINITI M M35h 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,484$12,879$14,708
Clean$9,734$11,960$13,654
Average$8,235$10,121$11,545
Rough$6,735$8,282$9,437
2012 INFINITI M M56 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,697$15,923$18,383
Clean$11,788$14,786$17,065
Average$9,972$12,513$14,430
Rough$8,156$10,239$11,795
2012 INFINITI M M37 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,059$14,057$16,342
Clean$10,268$13,054$15,170
Average$8,686$11,047$12,828
Rough$7,104$9,040$10,485
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 INFINITI M on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 INFINITI M with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,734 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,960 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 INFINITI M. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 INFINITI M and see how it feels. Learn more
