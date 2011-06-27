  1. Home
Used 2012 INFINITI M M37 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower330 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Premium Packageyes
Deluxe Touring Packageyes
Aerodynamic Kityes
Sport Touring Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
wood trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpeted Trunk Mat, Trunk Net & First Aid Kityes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Rear Deck Lid Spoileryes
18-inch Wheel Packageyes
Splash Guardsyes
Midnight Black Grilleyes
Measurements
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3849 lbs.
Gross weight5006 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.
Length194.7 in.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height59.1 in.
EPA interior volume118.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.2 in.
Width72.6 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Malbec Black
  • Harbour Blue
  • Storm Front Grey
  • Moonlight White
  • Black Obsidian
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Liquid Platinum
Interior Colors
  • Java, leather
  • Stone, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Wheat, leather
  • Stone, premium leather
  • Graphite, premium leather
  • Java, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
245/50R18 96V tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
