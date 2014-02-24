Used 2013 INFINITI M
Pros & Cons
- Strong performance
- engaging handling
- many high-tech features
- classy interior
- hybrid model's high fuel economy.
- Overly firm ride, especially with the Sport package.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Among premium luxury sedans, the 2013 Infiniti M distinguishes itself with higher levels of athleticism, but they come at the price of a stiffer-than-normal ride quality.
Vehicle overview
Automakers throw the word "sport" around as much as teenage girls use the word "like." After a certain point, your mind filters out those overused words and discards them as filler. It is refreshing when a word is used appropriately, and in the case of the 2013 Infiniti M, "sport" is certainly fitting.
Among luxury sedans, the Infiniti M is a definite draw for drivers who enjoy a healthy dose of athleticism with their creature comforts. In terms of power and acceleration, the V6-powered M37 and V8-powered M56 will keep up with their German counterparts in a straight line. It's when the road begins to bend, however, that the Infiniti M pulls away. This level of road-holding prowess does come with a compromise in ride quality, as the M will transmit a few more road imperfections into the otherwise calm cabin.
Stiffer ride notwithstanding, the Infiniti M lineup compares favorably with its more established rivals. The interior boasts top-notch materials and a long list of standard and optional electronic features, all of which are thoughtfully placed and expertly executed. Besides the conventionally powered models, there's also an M35h hybrid, which gets up to speed right with the M56, yet bests the M37 in terms of fuel economy. Its price premium isn't all that substantial either, making it the most appealing model here in our opinion.
All things considered, we'd have no qualms pitting any of the Infiniti M models against their well-established German counterparts. Yes, the 2013 BMW 5 Series and 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class glide over roadways with more refinement, but we doubt anyone would ever consider the Infiniti uncivilized. Two other intriguing choices, the 2013 Audi A6 and Lexus GS 350, may represent an agreeable middle ground, too. In terms of providing real sport and real luxury, the 2013 Infiniti M stands as the real deal.
INFINITI M models
Classified as a midsize luxury sedan, the 2013 Infiniti M is available in three trim levels that correspond to engine choices: M37, M35h and M56.
Standard on the M37 are 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic bi-xenon headlights, foglights, power-folding heated and auto-dimming mirrors, automatic wipers, a sunroof, a power soft-closing trunk lid, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated eight-way power front seats with power lumbar support, driver memory functions and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column. Also standard are a rearview camera, Bluetooth and a six-speaker stereo with a CD player, auxiliary/USB/iPod inputs, an audio/visual jack and satellite radio.
With the M35h you get all the standard features offered with the M37, along with a hybrid powertrain and unique instruments and display screens.
The M56 adds rear parking sensors, a navigation system, real-time traffic and weather updates, voice recognition, heated and cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel and a Bose 10-speaker premium audio system with digital music storage. All of these additions are available on other trims as part of the optional Premium package.
Most options are bundled in packages that add to the Premium package, and are not compatible with all other options. The Deluxe Touring package is offered on all trims and adds a power rear sunshade, an air purifier, upgraded leather upholstery and interior trim, and a 16-speaker Bose audio system. Also available is the Technology package, which adds adaptive cruise control, a lane departure warning and prevention system, a blind-spot warning system, a forward collision warning system, adaptive headlights and the "eco pedal" that provides feedback to the driver to encourage fuel-efficient driving.
The M37 and M56 each offer a Sport package, although the content varies between trims. The M37 package includes 20-inch wheels, summer tires (all-season performance tires for AWD models), sport-tuned suspension and brakes, four-wheel active steering (rear-drive models only), sport seats and steering wheel, and unique exterior styling elements.
Stand-alone options are few and include a rear deck lid spoiler and an aerodynamic body kit.
2013 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Powering the 2013 Infiniti M37 is a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 330 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. As with all M models, a seven-speed automatic transmission with four different shift modes (Standard, Sport, Snow or Eco) is standard. Rear-wheel drive is also standard, with all-wheel drive available on M37 and M56 versions (designated by an "x" after the model names).
The M56 receives a 5.6-liter V8 that produces 420 hp and 417 lb-ft of torque, while the M35h runs on a hybrid powertrain and offers a combined 360 hp from its gas-fueled 3.5-liter V6 and electric motor.
In Edmunds performance testing, the M37 went from zero to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, while both the M56 and M35h made the same sprint in a very impressive 5.2 seconds. With rear-wheel drive, the M37's EPA-estimated fuel economy is 18 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined. The M37x drops slightly to 17/24/20 mpg. The M56 is rated at 16/24/19 mpg and the M56x turns in a comparable 16/23/18 mpg. Estimated mileage for the M35h is an impressive 27/32/29.
Safety
Standard safety features for all 2013 Infiniti M models include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, active head restraints and a rearview camera. Included in the Technology package are a lane-departure warning and prevention system, blind-spot warning system and a forward collision warning system with intelligent brake assist.
All three M models did very well in Edmunds 60-0 brake testing. The M37 stopped in 115 feet, the M35h in 119 feet and the M56 in 112 feet.
In government crash testing, the M models earned an overall rating of five out of five stars, with four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave both the M37 and M56 the best possible of rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.
Driving
The 2013 Infiniti M is a big car, but drives smaller than you might think. Its steering effort weights up less abruptly than that of other Infiniti and Nissan sedans, and it exhibits a downright feline willingness to change direction. All three powertrains offer the sort of abundant power and acceleration that makes them fully competitive with the M's BMW and Mercedes rivals.
Those wishing for an even more sharply tuned luxury sedan can select the Sport package with its various performance upgrades. The combination of a firmed-up sport suspension and 20-inch wheels, however, results in a stiffer ride that likely won't suit many buyers in the luxury segment.
Interior
Infiniti has given the M top-notch cabin design and high-quality materials. As with the car's exterior styling, the cabin's powerful lines call to mind the muscular curves of a bodybuilder flexing on the stage. Opting for the Deluxe Touring package adds diamond-quilted leather seats with contrasting piping, unique "silver-powdered" wood trim, a faux-suede headliner and enhanced materials on most primary touch points. In total, the M's interior challenges those of its established European rivals for refinement.
It also has the space and technology to compete with the Europeans as well. The cabin is quite roomy, offering generous space for occupants and a relatively tall greenhouse that provides good outward visibility. As for technology, it's hard to think of a rival that betters the M for all the available entertainment, comfort and safety technologies that can be had once you check all the options boxes. In particular, Infiniti's navigation and audio interfaces are some of the most user-friendly in the business. In terms of storage, the M has a 14.9-cubic-foot trunk; that drops to 11.3 cubic feet for the M35h.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the M
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2013 INFINITI M.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- comfort
- driving experience
- handling & steering
- value
- acceleration
- road noise
- engine
- technology
- dashboard
- fuel efficiency
- infotainment system
- seats
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- interior
Most helpful consumer reviews
After almost 3 years of ownership I am very pleased with my Infiniti M37 Sport (now called Q70). It's beautiful, I've had NO mechanical problems and it's a blast to drive. CONSUMER REPORTS was right when they recommended it over the MB E350 and the BMW 5's for 4 straight years (2011-2015). Unlike other car magazines that publish reviews based on the advertising they receive from car manufacturers CONSUMER REPORTS bases their evaluation on 50 objective tests. The M37 is so dependable that it's recommended as a used luxury car by CR. It's a perfect blend of reliability, performance and luxury. Before I bought the M37 I drove both the Mercedes E350 2 door Sport and BMW 5 series. I was not impressed. Both offered cachet names but not much else for the high price. The BMW was not the BMW of my father's generation. The handling was lackluster and the interior was high grade plastic and vinyl (seats). The MB E350 sport was small,had a VERY rough ride and the seats were VERY uncomfortable. Like the BMW the interior was a mixture of plastic and vinyl (leatherette?). IMHO these cars are unacceptable for the $60,00.00 list price. By contrast the M37 Sport was exactly the car that CONSUMER REPORT predicted it would be. The Infiniti was VERY, VERY AGILE and handled much better than the cachet names. The seats were not vinyl but were beautifully double stitched leather. Also the ride was surprisingly better than the more expensive Mercedes E350 sport. Infiniti got it right when they designed this car. I'm very pleased with the M37. I've gotten many complements on my car. It does evoke an unsolicited "WOW" response from many people and I do catch a number of TESLA owners gazing at my car. I've been down to the dealership earlier this year and saw the new version of the M37. It's apparently the same car with new body work. A very handsome design. Conclusion: don't place your trust solely in car magazine/car website reviews. I have purchased many cars over the past 30 years based my decisions on CR's recommendations and have never been disappointed ...... my advise do a lot of reading and do some driving
Bought my 2013 M37 sport 5 months ago and have no regrets. The M37 has been recommended by Consumer Reports for the past 3 years as their top luxury car. I looked at the E350, Lexus GS sport and the BMW 5 series but bought the M37 based on it's performance (0-60 in 5 sec), beauty (looks like a Maserati-Jag hybrid w/muscle) and solid reliability (due to it's low repair cost it's recommended as a used car). My car is quick and snarls (I love it) when I speed up to pass someone and I have caught a number of BMW boys giving my M37S a second glance..... You gotta check this car out. You will love it.
My wife is driving a G37 which we both love. When my jealousy finally got to be too much I scrapped my SUV for a 2013 M37. My alternatives were the Lexus GS350 and the Audi A6. These are both comfortable and excellent to drive. What pushed the M37 to the top is the comfort, interior room and nearly perfect ergonomics in terms of controls, etc. The car is a blast to drive, has more comfort and sophistication than the G37, but is smoother and quieter on the inside. I've had Lexus, Mercedes and BMW's, but I would easily trade any of them for my M37.
I frequently love my M37, when the ECU isn't fighting itself it has excellent grunt and acceleration. However, you never know what car you are going to get when you crank it; sometimes it is torquey head snapping acceleration and other times it is a high revving whiner with artificial turbo lag that you have to kick in the rear end to get going and then takes off like a rocketship. I feel this is all due to the software that controls the car and it just isn't right for reliable, spirited driving. I do hope there will be a software upgrade that makes this car perform in a more consistent manner.
Features & Specs
|M37 4dr Sedan
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 5
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|330 hp @ 7000 rpm
|M37x 4dr Sedan AWD
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 5
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|330 hp @ 7000 rpm
|M56x 4dr Sedan AWD
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|420 hp @ 6000 rpm
|M35h 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A
|MPG
|27 city / 32 hwy
|Seats 5
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Hybrid
|360 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|11.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the INFINITI M a good car?
Is the INFINITI M reliable?
Is the 2013 INFINITI M a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2013 INFINITI M?
The least-expensive 2013 INFINITI M is the 2013 INFINITI M M37 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $48,700.
Other versions include:
- M37 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $48,700
- M37x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $50,850
- M56x 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $63,700
- M35h 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) which starts at $54,750
- M56 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $61,200
What are the different models of INFINITI M?
More about the 2013 INFINITI M
Used 2013 INFINITI M Overview
The Used 2013 INFINITI M is offered in the following submodels: M Sedan, M Hybrid. Available styles include M37 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A), M37x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), M56x 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), M35h 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A), and M56 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A).
What do people think of the 2013 INFINITI M?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2013 INFINITI M and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2013 M 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2013 M.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2013 INFINITI M and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2013 M featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2013 INFINITI M?
Which 2013 INFINITI MS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 INFINITI M for sale near. There are currently 3 new 2013 MS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,497 and mileage as low as 54353 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2013 INFINITI M.
Can't find a new 2013 INFINITI Ms you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new INFINITI M for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $25,523.
Find a new INFINITI for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,812.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2013 INFINITI M?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out INFINITI lease specials
Related Used 2013 INFINITI M info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles