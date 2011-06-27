Used 2012 INFINITI M Consumer Reviews

Great Car esquire1001 , 01/15/2013 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I just traded a Lexus 460L for the M37h which is the hybrid version. I have seen some reviews for the hybrid and some are better than others. In general, i really like this car and I am fairly picky about cars. I have only had it a few days, but from what I can tell, it is a big upgrade from a performance and technology standpoint from my 2007 Lexus. Nothing wrong with the Lexus and it was a great car, but the Infinity has a much tighter feel, better performance, better infotainment and better sound system. Not to mention better performance if you want it or better gas mileage if you want it. Report Abuse

Dont follow the crowd and drop the BMW dream ! Mikeymatts16 , 01/08/2016 M37x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Just bought a certified 2012 Infiniti 37x AWD off lease a few months ago and honestly it is the best decision I made. After looking at lower than expected consumer ratings for BMW, Audi A6's minimum $5,000 more price tag and Lexus ES350's nice but favorite drive of gray haired folks, I gave Infiniti a try and honestly I couldn't be happier. The overall value of the car is bar none the best out of all mid-sized luxury models. As a previous Maxima owner, I was looking for a more luxurious but sporty vehicle that doesn't look like a Nissan Altima and this car must be seen and driven in person. The performance is a mix of both BMW and Acura, while the cabin's interior cannot be compared to anything but Lexus all with all wheel drive with the bells and whistles to boot. The body will grow on you and the best part is the car is that it's uncommon and looks 100% better than the previous and more box-y M35. Once you consider the high ownership costs of a German car and reliability of Nissan/Infiniti, you will hopefully come to your senses and seriously consider the M37. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

A wonderful ride and excellent buying experience drinwv , 08/21/2011 76 of 97 people found this review helpful The cabin is absolutely luxurious, with a very sporty feel. All of the materials feel wonderful (I got the Premium and Deluxe Touring packages, which add a little to the experience). It is whisper quiet, has LOADS of power, and an amazing array of gizmos. In searching, I ended up visiting dealerships in two different states, and they were both really great. I bought it at Cochran Infiniti in Pittsburgh, and they include a pick-up service where they'll drop off a loaner Infiniti and take your car to service (even though we live 80 miles away!).

2012 Infiniti M35h James Beavan , 05/19/2016 M35h 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car off of a lease with 19,000 miles on it and have put about 23,000 miles on it myself. It has been problem free, just basic maintenance, no other issues. This is a good looking car stock and even better looking after I added a few tasteful mod's (legal tinted windows/20" staggered black & chrome wheels/chrome door post pillar's/chrome tinted window vent visors/chrome mesh upper and lower front grill mesh inserts/rear factory deck lid spoiler and LED fog lights. Maybe due to the tires or that I only use 87 octane gas, but even in moderate mixed driving I don't get close to the EPA 29 MPG, more like 26-27 when calculated by hand, the trip computer over estimates my MPG by about 1.5-2 MPG on average. The only other issue I have sometimes the traction control is funny when making a turn from a stop, it will kick in and not allow you to accelerate. I love the interior layout and the car drives great and has a nice sound system and easy to use control panel. Being a hybrid the trunk isn't long, but it is deep enough to hold plenty of groceries or 2 golf bags. It's nice driving a car that has a unique look with its contoured hood and beautiful lines. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value