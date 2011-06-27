Vehicle overview

As highly as we rate the sedan and coupe versions of the Infiniti G line, one might assume we would be just as favorable to the convertible version. We wouldn't put money on that assumption, though, since the 2013 Infiniti G Convertible has some drawbacks that can challenge you.

Convertibles as a class are generally impractical, but in most cases, that's the price you pay for the sun on your face and wind in your hair. The Infiniti G Convertible, however, puts an even higher price on the privilege of driving al fresco. Most important, space behind the front seats is at a premium, an inevitable consequence of packaging a hardtop convertible. This is really a car just for two, as the rear seats are better used as an overflow shelf for the trunk, and maybe that's a good thing, since you'll be lucky to fit a tissue box in the trunk when the roof is lowered.

To its credit, at least the Infiniti G Convertible maintains most of the strengths that have us painting the coupe in a favorable light. The potent V6 provides plenty of power and the sport-tuned suspension makes for an exhilarating canyon carver. This year's addition of the hopped-up IPL (Infiniti Performance Line) model adds even more excitement. Then there's the classy interior that boasts easy-to-operate high-tech features and comfortable ride quality to further broaden appeal. The G Convertible also benefits from a retractable hardtop roof rather than a conventional folding fabric top, which brings added protection from the elements, security and longevity.

But of course, hardtop convertibles aren't exclusive to the Infiniti. Although hardly paragons of practicality themselves, other competitors at least offer more generous backseats and trunks. The BMW 3 Series still ranks at the top of our list for its greater refinement and comparable performance. The Volvo C70 is also worthy of your attention if you prefer comfort over performance. If you don't particularly need a folding hardtop, the soft-top Audi A5 is most certainly a contender, with the fewest compromises in the bunch. Overall, we like the 2013 Infiniti G Convertible, but we still contend that the many drawbacks are enough to outweigh the positives.