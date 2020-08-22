Used 2013 Volvo C70 for Sale Near Me

30 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
C70 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 30 listings
  • 2013 Volvo C70 T5 in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Volvo C70 T5

    84,549 miles

    $14,959

    $1,846 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volvo C70 T5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Volvo C70 T5

    52,476 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo C70 T5 in Silver
    used

    2012 Volvo C70 T5

    60,019 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,000

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo C70 T5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Volvo C70 T5

    106,449 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,992

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo C70 T5 in Silver
    used

    2012 Volvo C70 T5

    88,686 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $13,990

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo C70 T5 in Black
    used

    2012 Volvo C70 T5

    84,883 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,991

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo C70 T5 in Red
    used

    2012 Volvo C70 T5

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,897

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo C70 T5 in Silver
    used

    2011 Volvo C70 T5

    110,978 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,388

    $981 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volvo C70 T5 in Red
    used

    2011 Volvo C70 T5

    40,285 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $14,899

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo C70 T5 in Black
    used

    2011 Volvo C70 T5

    119,741 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,988

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo C70 T5 in Silver
    used

    2011 Volvo C70 T5

    79,056 miles

    $11,395

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo C70 T5 in White
    used

    2011 Volvo C70 T5

    81,515 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,800

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo C70 T5 in Silver
    used

    2011 Volvo C70 T5

    88,299 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,989

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo C70 T5 in Light Blue
    used

    2011 Volvo C70 T5

    65,979 miles

    $14,989

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo C70 T5 in Black
    used

    2010 Volvo C70 T5

    98,620 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,888

    $1,137 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo C70 T5 in White
    used

    2010 Volvo C70 T5

    34,506 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,999

    $1,074 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Volvo C70 T5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Volvo C70 T5

    86,256 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo C70 T5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Volvo C70 T5

    73,831 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $12,990

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo C70

Read recent reviews for the Volvo C70
Overall Consumer Rating
4.25 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (40%)
  • 4
    (40%)
  • 3
    (20%)
Love the ride, hardtop allows year round use!
Volvo C70 Caspian Blue Fan! Go Cats!,03/19/2017
T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
I would recommend the BLIS system if you are used to having it. I purchased mine as a certified one since it one only had 7500 miles for a 2013, 0.9% financing, favorite calcite interior with caspian blue exterior. The interior is very luxurious; however, electronics/stereo could be updated. Then again, it is a 2013 car! I don't need entertainment.. just some music, bluetooth and the car! Top down it is a beautiful car; Top up it is a nice coupe to be used almost year round! Hardtop design is pretty incredible.. and you still have some trunk space available with top down. I purchased seat protectors and windbreaker on ebay for additional use/convenience. Several reviews say power is insufficient, but i am quite happy with it. Has all the power I need in town and on the highway. Love it! Love it! Update after 7 months of ownership: Love the flexibility of a true car with convertible option depending on weather or travel plans. Car has been wonderful with no issues! Can load my golf clubs easily in the trunk! Seats are so sweet and comfy! 2018 Update: I can put my golf clubs in the front seat with the top down! - just slide the seat back and they fit comfortably! Not a glitch one with this car so far.. oil change, rotate the tires and new wiper blades. Love the ride and reliability! 2020 Update:Still running great! One little noise issue,but trying to figure that out now. Otherwise, no issues with the car and love the convertible!
Report abuse
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.