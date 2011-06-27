2012 INFINITI G Convertible Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2012 INFINITI G Convertible. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price
$19,985
Used G Convertible for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2012 INFINITI G Convertible.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Ken Weinstein,07/18/2018
G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
Have wanted a convertible for a long time and the combination of hardtop and convertible cannot be beaten
rayc,08/04/2019
G37 Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
I bought one new in 2012 and have been extremely satisfied with it. if they are maintained properly you will be more than satisfied
Gordon Early,06/18/2020
G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
I have had a G37 convertible x 2.6 years. It has been structurally sound with no engine problems. The problem is with the hardtop retraction devices. There are about 10 pumps/cylinders that retract and raise the top. They have problems frequently in this older car. Infiniti says that I just need a new top but the cost of a new top is 60% of the value of the car. You will need a good convertible repair shop as the dealership will not work with you.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2012 INFINITI G Convertible features & specs
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
325 hp @ 7000 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the G Convertible
Related Used 2012 INFINITI G Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60