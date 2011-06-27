  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(3)
2012 INFINITI G Convertible Review

List Price
$19,985
Used G Convertible for Sale
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 INFINITI G Convertible.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Dream car
Ken Weinstein,07/18/2018
G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
Have wanted a convertible for a long time and the combination of hardtop and convertible cannot be beaten
Reliability, looks and performance
rayc,08/04/2019
G37 Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
I bought one new in 2012 and have been extremely satisfied with it. if they are maintained properly you will be more than satisfied
good car except the top is a problem
Gordon Early,06/18/2020
G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
I have had a G37 convertible x 2.6 years. It has been structurally sound with no engine problems. The problem is with the hardtop retraction devices. There are about 10 pumps/cylinders that retract and raise the top. They have problems frequently in this older car. Infiniti says that I just need a new top but the cost of a new top is 60% of the value of the car. You will need a good convertible repair shop as the dealership will not work with you.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
325 hp @ 7000 rpm
More about the 2012 INFINITI G Convertible

Used 2012 INFINITI G Convertible Overview

The Used 2012 INFINITI G Convertible is offered in the following submodels: G Convertible. Available styles include G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A), and G37 Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 INFINITI G Convertible?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 INFINITI G Convertible trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 is priced between $19,985 and$19,985 with odometer readings between 71966 and71966 miles.

Which used 2012 INFINITI G Convertibles are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 INFINITI G Convertible for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2012 G Convertibles listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,985 and mileage as low as 71966 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 INFINITI G Convertible.

