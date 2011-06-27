More about the 2012 INFINITI G Convertible

Used 2012 INFINITI G Convertible Overview

The Used 2012 INFINITI G Convertible is offered in the following submodels: G Convertible. Available styles include G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A), and G37 Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 INFINITI G Convertible ?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 INFINITI G Convertible trim styles: The Used 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 is priced between $19,985 and $19,985 with odometer readings between 71966 and 71966 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 INFINITI G Convertibles are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 INFINITI G Convertible for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2012 G Convertibles listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,985 and mileage as low as 71966 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 INFINITI G Convertible.

Can't find a used 2012 INFINITI G Convertibles you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI G Convertible for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,876 .

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,315 .

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI G Convertible for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $12,438 .

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $23,657 .

Should I lease or buy a 2012 INFINITI G Convertible?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out INFINITI lease specials

Check out INFINITI G Convertible lease specials