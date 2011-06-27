  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
2011 INFINITI G Convertible Review

Pros & Cons

  • Muscular V6 engine
  • sharp handling
  • strong brakes
  • easy-to-use high-tech features
  • attractive price.
  • Cramped rear seats
  • hefty weight dulls performance
  • expensive options structure
  • engine gets a bit raucous at high rpm.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Sport-focused, intelligently designed and attractively priced, the 2011 Infiniti G Convertible is an excellent choice for a luxury sport convertible.

Vehicle overview

Within the entry-level luxury convertible segment there's hardly a bad pick in the bunch. Sculpted bodies, powerful engines and all the latest conveniences are standard fare here. And yet the 2011 Infiniti G Convertible still manages to separate itself from the pack thanks to its sporty personality and unique, handsome styling.

With a potent 325-horsepower V6 under the hood, an athletic chassis and crisp, communicative steering, the G Convertible is one of the most entertaining cars in its class. But it's more than just fast as it provides a stylish, well-built cabin, user-friendly high-tech features and a supple ride that all make it a fine choice as a daily driver, provided you don't need to use the miniscule backseats much.

Blessed with a retractable-hardtop design, this convertible offers the quiet comfort of a coupe when the top is up and the exhilaration of a convertible when it's automatically stowed beneath the trunk lid. But there are a couple of serious penalties paid for this luxury. First, the drop-top G weighs 457 pounds more than the G Coupe, and second, when the roof is stowed, the formerly respectable luggage capacity is reduced to something resembling the capacity of a kid's lunchbox.

Set tire-to-tire against the 2011 BMW 3 Series convertible — its most serious rival — the 2011 Infiniti G still isn't quite as communicative to the enthusiast in terms of steering feel. You might also consider the 2011 Audi A5 and 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class convertibles, which have their own particular strengths, although they have cloth soft tops in lieu of retractable hardtops. Yet even among this stellar group, Infiniti's G remains one of our top picks for its standout combination of performance, styling and comfort.

2011 INFINITI G Convertible models

The 2011 Infiniti G retractable-hardtop convertible is offered in three trim levels -- base, Sport and Limited Edition.

The base G comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, a power retractable hardtop, xenon headlights, keyless ignition/entry, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, full power accessories, power and heated front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, USB/iPod integration and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Sport trim level features a six-speed manual transmission (versus an automatic), 19-inch wheels with summer tires, upgraded brakes, a quicker steering ratio, a unique front fascia, rear park assist, sport seats, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver memory functions, a navigation system and a 13-speaker Bose audio system with streaming Bluetooth audio, real-time traffic/weather, voice-activated controls and a 9GB music server.

Many of the Sport's features are available on the base G via a number of packages. The base trim can also be had with a Technology package that includes adaptive cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, an upgraded climate control system and pre-crash braking and seatbelt systems that, in the event of an imminent collision, prime the brakes and tighten the seatbelts. The base G also comes as a Limited Edition model, which includes unique side sill styling, "Malbec" black paint, a black grille, unique red leather seating with Maple cabin accents, the Sport's performance enhancements and a navigation system.

2011 Highlights

For 2011 the Infiniti G Convertible receives a slight face-lift that includes a restyled front fascia and new wheel designs. Also, the navigation system is now standard on the Sport and a new Limited Edition trim level debuts.

Performance & mpg

Powering every 2011 Infiniti G Convertible is a 3.7-liter V6 that sends 325 hp and 267 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels. The base G comes with a seven-speed automatic transmission featuring manual paddle-shift control and rev-matched downshifts. The Sport comes with an exclusive six-speed manual transmission.

In Edmunds testing, a G Sport convertible sprinted to 60 mph in a swift 6.0 seconds. For the automatic, fuel economy rings in at an EPA-estimated 17 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 20 mpg in combined driving; the manual rates 1 mpg less across the board.

Safety

The 2011 Infiniti G convertible comes standard with stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, pop-up roll bars and active head restraints. The optional Technology package adds pre-crash seatbelts (cruise control sensors can detect an impending impact and then automatically pre-tension the belts) and brakes (when an impending impact is sensed by the cruise control sensors, the brake pads snug closer to the rotors for a quicker, more powerful response).

Driving

The 2011 Infiniti G37's V6 serves up thrilling acceleration, but we're not fans of the coarse noises it makes at higher engine speeds. The seven-speed automatic provides quick gearchanges via the shift paddles on the steering wheel, and downshifts are quickly executed with precise throttle blips to match revs. Upshifts aren't quite as smooth as we'd like, however.

On the move, this well-sorted Infiniti attacks curves with aggression and precision, yet it remains poised and compliant when driven over less-than-perfect pavement. Steering feel is commendable, particularly with the quicker ratio provided in the Sport. This sporty setup provides excellent feedback and a pleasant weightiness that builds progressively when cornering. The only real downside is the weight, as it saps some of the car's potential compared to the lighter G Coupe.

Interior

The G offers user-friendly controls, excellent build quality and a handsome design -- the latter highlighted by such items as the car's leather-accented magnesium paddle shifters and aluminum (or optional wood) accents. The optional Bose audio system is excellent, and the convertible's headrest-mounted speakers make it even better.

The front seats are comfortable and well-bolstered, while the available sport-styled seats offer even more aggressive bolstering (though they may be a bit too snug for larger drivers). As expected, the convertible's backseats are rather cramped and best suited for little kids or cargo.

Speaking of cargo, the convertible's trunk will accommodate two golf bags with the top up, but carrying capacity shrinks to about 2 cubic feet (think tissue box and not much more) with the top down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 INFINITI G Convertible.

5(75%)
4(0%)
3(25%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Performance luxury convertible available under $60K
steve_dallas1,10/18/2011
This is our second Infiniti G model; we had a 2009 sedan as well. This car has it all, great looks, great performance, the best warranty around. Acceleration and cornering can't be matched. We have never had to take in either of our Infinitis for anything other than normal service.
G37, Amazing car, till it starts giving you a trouble
anoopa,08/14/2014
Issue with this car: the convertible feature is very delicate. My experience dictates that once the roof starts giving any kind of trouble (and chances are it will, multiple customers reporting issues), there is very little a user or the company can do. I am struggling with multiple roof issues for past 2 years, including rattling noise (now it makes noise even driving on interstates with perfect roads), irritating alarms, false coding on the sensors, timing disturbances of the motor mechanics etc. Its literally one after another. Contacted DOM service, and Infiniti consumer affairs, no real success. Seems like its a new technology for Infiniti and needs significant improvements.
A car you love to drive
Don Powell,12/22/2016
G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
I bought the car due to Infiniti's reputation with engine performance and reliability. For a convertible, it has a very comfortable ride. Main issues are a rattling top - particularly when it's cold and the seals probably contract until the car heats up - and rear brakes that squeal after the car sits overnight and when you back up. Probably a brake dust issue that can be resolved with dust covers. The car is a blast to drive and actually comfortable on rides of over 100 miles. I put it in storage for the winter months and bring it back on the road in April here in Massachusetts. I would not advise driving it in winter conditions since it is not a four-wheel drive. All controls are easy to use, including the navigation.
Beautiful Car - Terrible in the Snow
nicki20975,01/19/2012
I bought this car in August 2011. I loved it until winter got here. I live in Chicago and was leary since I have never owned a RWD car previously. I learned my lesson the hard way. I "drove" in the snow last week for the first time and was literally not able to control the car. I had to pull over and have someone come and pick me up. I proceeded to trade it in the next day for the G37X (AWD) sedan which I love and is equally fun to drive. If you live in a warm climate or only plan to drive this car in the summer than it's a fantastic car. If you live somewhere with bad winters, go with the G37X and you will not be disappointed. Just make sure it has a sun roof...
See all 4 reviews of the 2011 INFINITI G Convertible
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
325 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 7000 rpm
