Vehicle overview

Within the entry-level luxury convertible segment there's hardly a bad pick in the bunch. Sculpted bodies, powerful engines and all the latest conveniences are standard fare here. And yet the 2011 Infiniti G Convertible still manages to separate itself from the pack thanks to its sporty personality and unique, handsome styling.

With a potent 325-horsepower V6 under the hood, an athletic chassis and crisp, communicative steering, the G Convertible is one of the most entertaining cars in its class. But it's more than just fast as it provides a stylish, well-built cabin, user-friendly high-tech features and a supple ride that all make it a fine choice as a daily driver, provided you don't need to use the miniscule backseats much.

Blessed with a retractable-hardtop design, this convertible offers the quiet comfort of a coupe when the top is up and the exhilaration of a convertible when it's automatically stowed beneath the trunk lid. But there are a couple of serious penalties paid for this luxury. First, the drop-top G weighs 457 pounds more than the G Coupe, and second, when the roof is stowed, the formerly respectable luggage capacity is reduced to something resembling the capacity of a kid's lunchbox.

Set tire-to-tire against the 2011 BMW 3 Series convertible — its most serious rival — the 2011 Infiniti G still isn't quite as communicative to the enthusiast in terms of steering feel. You might also consider the 2011 Audi A5 and 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class convertibles, which have their own particular strengths, although they have cloth soft tops in lieu of retractable hardtops. Yet even among this stellar group, Infiniti's G remains one of our top picks for its standout combination of performance, styling and comfort.