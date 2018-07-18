Used 2012 INFINITI G Convertible for Sale Near Me

23 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
G Convertible Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 23 listings
  • 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Black
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    94,185 miles

    $13,485

    $3,560 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Black
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    59,006 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,250

    $2,797 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Yellow
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    103,029 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $14,495

    $1,490 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Black
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    75,810 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,100

    $2,056 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Silver
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    48,401 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,000

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Gray
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    113,484 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Silver
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    46,530 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,998

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 Sport in Red
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 Sport

    27,386 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $24,995

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Light Blue
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    43,696 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,400

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Yellow
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    55,123 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,697

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Silver
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    50,321 miles

    $17,905

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Gray
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    119,373 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $16,988

    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Gray
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    162,377 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $2,122 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Black
    used

    2013 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    31,937 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,049

    $2,734 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Light Blue
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    107,290 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,998

    $1,055 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Red
    used

    2013 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    46,129 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $20,990

    $867 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Red
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    25,582 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,950

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Light Blue
    used

    2013 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    52,499 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $25,065

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI G Convertible searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 23 listings
  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI G Convertible
  4. Used 2012 INFINITI G Convertible

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI G Convertible

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI G Convertible
Overall Consumer Rating
4.73 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (33%)
Dream car
Ken Weinstein,07/18/2018
G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
Have wanted a convertible for a long time and the combination of hardtop and convertible cannot be beaten
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
INFINITI
G Convertible
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

Related INFINITI G Convertible info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings