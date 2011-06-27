Estimated values
2013 INFINITI G Convertible G37 Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,530
|$18,610
|$21,213
|Clean
|$14,650
|$17,534
|$19,949
|Average
|$12,891
|$15,382
|$17,420
|Rough
|$11,132
|$13,229
|$14,892
Estimated values
2013 INFINITI G Convertible G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,848
|$18,027
|$20,708
|Clean
|$14,007
|$16,984
|$19,474
|Average
|$12,325
|$14,899
|$17,005
|Rough
|$10,643
|$12,814
|$14,537
Estimated values
2013 INFINITI G Convertible IPL 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,254
|$21,491
|$24,232
|Clean
|$17,220
|$20,248
|$22,788
|Average
|$15,153
|$17,763
|$19,899
|Rough
|$13,085
|$15,277
|$17,011