Used 2013 INFINITI G Convertible Consumer Reviews

Great car, stylish, comfortable and fun to drive Craig Howell , 01/05/2017 G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought a 3 years old CPO model with 26k miles, might as well be brand new, no wear or issues and a great dealership for support if I need it. Very quiet with the top up or down, no rattles or rough ride, and with the top down it could not be better. I am a big guy so the mid section area left to right when driving is a little tight, but workable. The engine's performance is great and I like the sound as well, but it does get a little rougher in the upper rev ranges. My other car is a Lexus GS350 and the Lexus engine is much more sophisticated, but no more powerful. This is a very upscale car and does everything well. It has next to no trunk storage (the back seat area can hold lots of groceries if you need it), but that's not what it was built for! You can't go muddin' in it either, so get over it. It's a fun sporty car for the weekend, not a commuter or road warrior. Plenty of those out there if you need one... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Fun Ride Infinity convert , 05/08/2017 G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my 2013 G37 convertible last year with under 10,000 miles. This is my third hard top convertible and I love it. It's true, the trunk space is non-existent when the top is down and really not much when the top is up either but I didn't buy it for the trunk space. The back seat can be utilized if really needed for a very short ride but works best for groceries if the top is down. I use this car for my daily 20 mile commute with no complaints. I love the sound of the engine, and surprised about the reviews lamenting it. I was worried initially but my husband and I have fun driving it on the interstate, not sure what the issue was in the formal review. Maintenance has been great, much cheaper than my VW EOS. If you want a sporty, quick accelerating fun car to drive, this could be it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Aw Shucks! TGregory , 06/12/2020 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I own the 2013 G37 Convertible. It is a beautiful Silver Metallic color, which is even more beautiful under the lights at night. I get numerous compliments from little kids, all the way up to the Elderly!! It had a better warranty than did BMW, Mercedes and Jaguar, which were considerably more expensive. Before purchasing this car, I did thorough research and found that the convertible top had been problematic from day one. After seeing a significant reduction in those complaints for 2013, I thought that Infinity had fixed the problem. Boy, was I wrong! Just as others have stated, the top gets confused all too often. An 80 mile drive to the nearest dealer is necessary to have them perform a procedure called "Re-learn the top". Afterwards, the top functions fine for about a month, before faltering yet again. How disappointing!! This is really a beautiful and reliable car, otherwise! It's not worth keeping, if I can't enjoy the "top down" experience. I am currently looking to purchase a 2019 or 2020 BMW Soft-top convertible. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

G 37 Convert. What a ride Dave , 03/31/2016 G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Great acceleration, sexy sound, rides soft and smooth, sleek lookin great electronics, nav. works great climate control seats are great here in FL. No problems at all with maintenence, electronics are great. No trunk room when top is down. Nice trunk space with top up. It's a head turner. Dave Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value