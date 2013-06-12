Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark EV for Sale Near Me
56 listings
- 61,827 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,498$1,279 Below Market
- 5,742 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,795$425 Below Market
- 20,279 milesDelivery Available*
$10,590
- 14,735 miles
$8,995
- 62,420 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,889
- 26,888 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,900
- Not ProvidedDelivery Available*
$10,590
- 53,142 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,599
- 62,242 miles
$8,599
- 28,881 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,650$2,620 Below Market
- 24,483 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,980$1,249 Below Market
- 46,850 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,960$1,641 Below Market
- 32,201 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,998$1,095 Below Market
- 56,357 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,995$1,427 Below Market
- 32,960 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,000
- 42,563 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,300$623 Below Market
- 54,046 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,445$292 Below Market
- 27,846 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,550
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Spark EV
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Spark EV
See all 12 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.712 Reviews
Report abuse
limee,12/06/2013
1LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
Have had the car since August. Over 2000 miles on it so far.Acceleration is brisk and satisfying. Quite comfortable over bumps despite its small size and you can certainly appreciate the battery pack being slung low which really improves the handling and it feels solid and not chintzy. Be aware that using the heater really sucks the battery life very quickly, just use the seat heaters. I commute 45 miles a day and there is plenty of battery life in at at the end of the day, just plug into 110 and its ready for work fully charged the next morning. Sound system is just OK. Interior plastics are hard, doors sound flimsy and takes practice in closing them 1st time, everytime. Update. Cheap gas making the vehicle more of a hassle to charge at night. Electric costs are rising making little difference between the two fuels. Would really appreciate a 6.6Kw/h onboard charger such as on the Fiat 500e. Still enjoy driving it though. Sold the car Feb 2016 as commute distance increased, battery pack was not large enough, no charging stations at work. Bought a plug in hybrid to replace it though.
