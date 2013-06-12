Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark EV for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet Mesa - Mesa / Arizona

Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 2Lt Preferred Equipment Group Chevrolet Mylink Radio; AM/FM Stereo With Seek-And-Scan And Digital Clock Dark Pewter W/Electric Blue Trim; Leatherette Seat Trim Engine; None Seats; Front High-Back Bucket With Adjustable Head Restraints Silver Ice Transmission; Automatic Electric Drive Unit This 2014 Chevrolet Spark EV LT has 61,702mi. This Chevrolet includes: 2LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP ENGINE, NONE (STD) Electric Fuel System Electric Motor CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO, AM/FM STEREO WITH SEEK-AND-SCAN AND DIGITAL CLOCK AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Connection Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player SILVER ICE DARK PEWTER W/ELECTRIC BLUE TRIM, LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM Premium Synthetic Seats TRANSMISSION, AUTOMATIC ELECTRIC DRIVE UNIT (STD) 1-Speed A/T A/T SEATS, FRONT HIGH-BACK BUCKET WITH ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS (STD) Bucket Seats This 2014 Chevrolet Spark EV comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The interior has been through meticulous inspection. More information about the 2014 Chevrolet Spark EV: The Spark exemplifies a new breed of minicar that are starting to become popular as more carmakers think that there is a future for this size car in American cities and urban centers. At about 14 inches shorter than the Chevrolet Sonic subcompact (in hatchback form), the Spark measures up as longer than a Smart Fortwo or Fiat 500, or about the same length as a base Mini Cooper. Fuel economy is excellent (especially in city driving), parking and maneuverability are easier than in nearly any other vehicle and yet the Spark's four seats give it more flexibility than other cars in this class. Interesting features of this model are sophisticated MyLink connectivity system, Stylish design inside and out, four seats, and impressive safety and feature set

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

119 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ 109 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KL8CL6S0XEC407777

Stock: EC407777

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-05-2020