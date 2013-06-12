Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark EV for Sale Near Me

Spark EV Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 56 listings
  • 2014 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT in Silver
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT

    61,827 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $6,498

    $1,279 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT in Gray
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT

    5,742 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $8,795

    $425 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT in Gray
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT

    20,279 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $10,590

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT

    14,735 miles

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT in Gray
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT

    62,420 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,889

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT in Silver
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT

    26,888 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT in Gray
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT

    Not Provided
    Delivery Available*

    $10,590

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT in Gray
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT

    53,142 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,599

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT in White
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT

    62,242 miles

    $8,599

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT

    28,881 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,650

    $2,620 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT

    24,483 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,980

    $1,249 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT

    46,850 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,960

    $1,641 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT

    32,201 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $7,998

    $1,095 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT

    56,357 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $7,995

    $1,427 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT

    32,960 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT

    42,563 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $8,300

    $623 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT

    54,046 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $8,445

    $292 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT

    27,846 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,550

    Details

A good commuter car.
limee,12/06/2013
1LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
Have had the car since August. Over 2000 miles on it so far.Acceleration is brisk and satisfying. Quite comfortable over bumps despite its small size and you can certainly appreciate the battery pack being slung low which really improves the handling and it feels solid and not chintzy. Be aware that using the heater really sucks the battery life very quickly, just use the seat heaters. I commute 45 miles a day and there is plenty of battery life in at at the end of the day, just plug into 110 and its ready for work fully charged the next morning. Sound system is just OK. Interior plastics are hard, doors sound flimsy and takes practice in closing them 1st time, everytime. Update. Cheap gas making the vehicle more of a hassle to charge at night. Electric costs are rising making little difference between the two fuels. Would really appreciate a 6.6Kw/h onboard charger such as on the Fiat 500e. Still enjoy driving it though. Sold the car Feb 2016 as commute distance increased, battery pack was not large enough, no charging stations at work. Bought a plug in hybrid to replace it though.
