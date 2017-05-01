Used 2013 INFINITI G Convertible for Sale Near Me

23 listings
G Convertible Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 23 listings
  • 2013 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Black
    used

    2013 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    31,937 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $21,049

    $2,734 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Red
    used

    2013 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    46,129 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $20,990

    $867 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Light Blue
    used

    2013 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    52,499 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $25,065

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in White
    used

    2013 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    64,996 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $24,998

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Black
    used

    2013 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    73,541 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,998

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI G Convertible IPL in White
    used

    2013 INFINITI G Convertible IPL

    55,851 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $26,977

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Black
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    94,185 miles
    Great Deal

    $13,485

    $3,560 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Black
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    59,006 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,250

    $2,797 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Yellow
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    103,029 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,495

    $1,490 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Black
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    75,810 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,100

    $2,056 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Silver
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    48,401 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $20,000

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Gray
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    113,484 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Silver
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    46,530 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,998

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 Sport in Red
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 Sport

    27,386 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $24,995

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Light Blue
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    43,696 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $21,400

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Yellow
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    55,123 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $19,697

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Silver
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    50,321 miles

    $17,905

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Gray
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    119,373 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $16,988

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI G Convertible searches:

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI G Convertible

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI G Convertible
Overall Consumer Rating
4.65 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (40%)
Great car, stylish, comfortable and fun to drive
Craig Howell,01/05/2017
G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
Bought a 3 years old CPO model with 26k miles, might as well be brand new, no wear or issues and a great dealership for support if I need it. Very quiet with the top up or down, no rattles or rough ride, and with the top down it could not be better. I am a big guy so the mid section area left to right when driving is a little tight, but workable. The engine's performance is great and I like the sound as well, but it does get a little rougher in the upper rev ranges. My other car is a Lexus GS350 and the Lexus engine is much more sophisticated, but no more powerful. This is a very upscale car and does everything well. It has next to no trunk storage (the back seat area can hold lots of groceries if you need it), but that's not what it was built for! You can't go muddin' in it either, so get over it. It's a fun sporty car for the weekend, not a commuter or road warrior. Plenty of those out there if you need one...
Report abuse
