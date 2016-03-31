Used 2013 INFINITI G Convertible
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Muscular V6 engine
- sharp handling
- strong brakes
- easy-to-use high-tech features.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2013 INFINITI G Convertible.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- ride quality
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- appearance
- acceleration
- sound system
- handling & steering
- infotainment system
- lights
- climate control
- road noise
- engine
- seats
- spaciousness
- value
- driving experience
- comfort
Most helpful consumer reviews
Bought a 3 years old CPO model with 26k miles, might as well be brand new, no wear or issues and a great dealership for support if I need it. Very quiet with the top up or down, no rattles or rough ride, and with the top down it could not be better. I am a big guy so the mid section area left to right when driving is a little tight, but workable. The engine's performance is great and I like the sound as well, but it does get a little rougher in the upper rev ranges. My other car is a Lexus GS350 and the Lexus engine is much more sophisticated, but no more powerful. This is a very upscale car and does everything well. It has next to no trunk storage (the back seat area can hold lots of groceries if you need it), but that's not what it was built for! You can't go muddin' in it either, so get over it. It's a fun sporty car for the weekend, not a commuter or road warrior. Plenty of those out there if you need one...
I bought my 2013 G37 convertible last year with under 10,000 miles. This is my third hard top convertible and I love it. It's true, the trunk space is non-existent when the top is down and really not much when the top is up either but I didn't buy it for the trunk space. The back seat can be utilized if really needed for a very short ride but works best for groceries if the top is down. I use this car for my daily 20 mile commute with no complaints. I love the sound of the engine, and surprised about the reviews lamenting it. I was worried initially but my husband and I have fun driving it on the interstate, not sure what the issue was in the formal review. Maintenance has been great, much cheaper than my VW EOS. If you want a sporty, quick accelerating fun car to drive, this could be it!
I own the 2013 G37 Convertible. It is a beautiful Silver Metallic color, which is even more beautiful under the lights at night. I get numerous compliments from little kids, all the way up to the Elderly!! It had a better warranty than did BMW, Mercedes and Jaguar, which were considerably more expensive. Before purchasing this car, I did thorough research and found that the convertible top had been problematic from day one. After seeing a significant reduction in those complaints for 2013, I thought that Infinity had fixed the problem. Boy, was I wrong! Just as others have stated, the top gets confused all too often. An 80 mile drive to the nearest dealer is necessary to have them perform a procedure called "Re-learn the top". Afterwards, the top functions fine for about a month, before faltering yet again. How disappointing!! This is really a beautiful and reliable car, otherwise! It's not worth keeping, if I can't enjoy the "top down" experience. I am currently looking to purchase a 2019 or 2020 BMW Soft-top convertible.
Great acceleration, sexy sound, rides soft and smooth, sleek lookin great electronics, nav. works great climate control seats are great here in FL. No problems at all with maintenence, electronics are great. No trunk room when top is down. Nice trunk space with top up. It's a head turner. Dave
Features & Specs
|G37 2dr Convertible
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 4
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|325 hp @ 7000 rpm
|G37 Sport 2dr Convertible
3.7L 6cyl 6M
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 4
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|325 hp @ 7000 rpm
|IPL 2dr Convertible
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 4
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|343 hp @ 7400 rpm
FAQ
Is the INFINITI G Convertible a good car?
Is the INFINITI G Convertible reliable?
Is the 2013 INFINITI G Convertible a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2013 INFINITI G Convertible?
The least-expensive 2013 INFINITI G Convertible is the 2013 INFINITI G Convertible G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $47,900.
Other versions include:
- G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $47,900
- G37 Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $52,750
- IPL 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $61,450
What are the different models of INFINITI G Convertible?
More about the 2013 INFINITI G Convertible
Used 2013 INFINITI G Convertible Overview
The Used 2013 INFINITI G Convertible is offered in the following submodels: G Convertible, G Convertible IPL. Available styles include G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A), G37 Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M), and IPL 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A).
What do people think of the 2013 INFINITI G Convertible?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2013 INFINITI G Convertible and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2013 G Convertible 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2013 G Convertible.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2013 INFINITI G Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2013 G Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
What's a good price for a New 2013 INFINITI G Convertible?
Which 2013 INFINITI G Convertibles are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 INFINITI G Convertible for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2013 G Convertibles listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,966 and mileage as low as 52499 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2013 INFINITI G Convertible.
Can't find a new 2013 INFINITI G Convertibles you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new INFINITI G Convertible for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,228.
Find a new INFINITI for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $8,256.
Should I lease or buy a 2013 INFINITI G Convertible?
