Used 2013 INFINITI G Convertible

2013 INFINITI G Convertible IPL Convertible Exterior
2013 INFINITI G Convertible G37 Sport Convertible Exterior
2013 INFINITI G Convertible G37 Sport Convertible Exterior
2013 INFINITI G Convertible G37 Sport Convertible Exterior
2013 INFINITI G Convertible IPL Convertible Rear Badge
Used 2013 INFINITI G Convertible

MSRP$47,900
Dealer Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Muscular V6 engine
  • sharp handling
  • strong brakes
  • easy-to-use high-tech features.

The 2013 Infiniti G Convertible may have strong credentials in regard to performance, but the sacrifices to practicality might be enough to drive away even die-hard driving enthusiasts.

Vehicle overview

As highly as we rate the sedan and coupe versions of the Infiniti G line, one might assume we would be just as favorable to the convertible version. We wouldn't put money on that assumption, though, since the 2013 Infiniti G Convertible has some drawbacks that can challenge you.

Convertibles as a class are generally impractical, but in most cases, that's the price you pay for the sun on your face and wind in your hair. The Infiniti G Convertible, however, puts an even higher price on the privilege of driving al fresco. Most important, space behind the front seats is at a premium, an inevitable consequence of packaging a hardtop convertible. This is really a car just for two, as the rear seats are better used as an overflow shelf for the trunk, and maybe that's a good thing, since you'll be lucky to fit a tissue box in the trunk when the roof is lowered.

To its credit, at least the Infiniti G Convertible maintains most of the strengths that have us painting the coupe in a favorable light. The potent V6 provides plenty of power and the sport-tuned suspension makes for an exhilarating canyon carver. This year's addition of the hopped-up IPL (Infiniti Performance Line) model adds even more excitement. Then there's the classy interior that boasts easy-to-operate high-tech features and comfortable ride quality to further broaden appeal. The G Convertible also benefits from a retractable hardtop roof rather than a conventional folding fabric top, which brings added protection from the elements, security and longevity.

But of course, hardtop convertibles aren't exclusive to the Infiniti. Although hardly paragons of practicality themselves, other competitors at least offer more generous backseats and trunks. The BMW 3 Series still ranks at the top of our list for its greater refinement and comparable performance. The Volvo C70 is also worthy of your attention if you prefer comfort over performance. If you don't particularly need a folding hardtop, the soft-top Audi A5 is most certainly a contender, with the fewest compromises in the bunch. Overall, we like the 2013 Infiniti G Convertible, but we still contend that the many drawbacks are enough to outweigh the positives.

INFINITI G Convertible models

The 2013 Infiniti G Convertible seats four people and is available in three trim levels: G37, G37 Sport and IPL (Infiniti Performance Line).

Standard equipment includes a fully powered retractable hardtop roof, 18-inch wheels, automatic bi-xenon headlights, power-folding and heated mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated eight-way power front seats with position memory for rear seat access, leather upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The Premium package adds rear parking sensors, driver memory functions, a power-adjustable steering wheel, heated and cooled front seats, driver two-way power lumbar support and a 13-speaker Bose "Open Air" sound system specially designed for use in a convertible. To this you can add the Navigation package, which includes a navigation system, voice controls, real-time traffic and weather, and Bluetooth audio connectivity.

Getting both of these opens the door to two other packages. The Sport package includes 19-inch wheels and summer performance tires (available separately), sport-tuned steering, upgraded brakes, unique styling elements, sport seats with power-adjustable bolsters and thigh support for the driver, and solid magnesium shift paddles. The Technology package includes the 19-inch wheels and summer tires, adaptive cruise control, pre-crash seatbelts, automatic wipers and an upgraded climate control system with an air purifier. This all-or-nothing options structure makes it difficult to select features you actually want.

The G37 Sport includes the Premium, Navigation and Sport packages, but swaps out the automatic transmission for a six-speed manual. The new IPL trim goes even further, by increasing engine power output and adding a sport exhaust, more aggressive suspension tunings, front and rear aerodynamic enhancements and unique badging.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, a sport-tuned IPL (Infiniti Performance Line) trim joins the Infiniti G Convertible lineup.

Performance & mpg

Powering the G37 and G37 Sport models is a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 330 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control sends power to the rear wheels. The G37 Sport is only available with a six-speed manual transmission.

In Edmunds performance testing, a G37 Sport Convertible went from zero to 60 mph in a quick 6.0 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy comes in at 17 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined. The G37 Sport with the manual transmission is rated at 16/24/19 mpg.

The IPL G Convertible engine squeezes out 343 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque while returning fuel economy numbers identical to those of the standard G37 with the automatic transmission. Despite the increase in power, don't expect the IPL to be much quicker than the Sport model, though, as the G37 coupes turned in identical times.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2013 Infiniti G37 include antilock brakes, traction and stability control, automatically deploying pop-up roll bars, front-seat-mounted side airbags, door-mounted side curtain-style airbags and active front head restraints. The optional Technology package uses the adaptive cruise control sensors to pre-tense the seatbelts and ready the brakes if a crash is determined to be imminent.

With the Sport package, a G37 Convertible with summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in an impressively short 108 feet.

Driving

The 2013 Infiniti G37 Convertible's V6 serves up thrilling acceleration, though the coarse noises it makes at higher engine speeds are unfortunate for a luxury-branded vehicle. The seven-speed automatic provides quick shifting via paddles on the steering wheel, and downshifts are quickly executed with precise throttle blips to match revs. Upshifts aren't quite as smooth as we'd like, however. We're also not fond of the six-speed manual transmission, which suffers from a heavy and abrupt clutch engagement.

On the move, this well-sorted Infiniti attacks curves with aggression and precision, yet it remains poised and compliant when driven over less-than-perfect pavement. Steering feel is commendable, particularly with the quicker ratio provided in the Sport. This sporty setup provides excellent feedback and a pleasant weightiness that builds progressively when cornering. The only real downside is the convertible's weight, as it saps some of the car's performance potential compared to the lighter G Coupe.

For the few drivers that desire even more performance, the IPL trim will likely satisfy their urges. It's doubtful, however, that the typical driver would find the slightly harsher ride an acceptable sacrifice. Handling performance is marginally better than in the Sport-trimmed models, perhaps just enough to match the more aggressive exterior styling.

Interior

The 2013 Infiniti G Convertible offers excellent build quality and a handsome design -- the latter highlighted by such items as the car's leather-accented magnesium paddle shifters and aluminum accents. We're also fond of the G's controls. The iPod interface is among the best available, while the audio, climate and navigation systems are easy to operate. The available Bose stereo is particularly impressive as well.

Most people should find the front seats comfortable and well-bolstered, while the available sport-styled seats offer even more aggressive bolstering (though the seat bottom may be a bit too snug for larger drivers). The backseat is essentially useless for normal-size adults, even compared to other convertibles. That's especially true with the retractable hardtop in place.

Speaking of cargo, the convertible's trunk will accommodate two golf bags with the top up, but carrying capacity shrinks to about 2 cubic feet with the top down. You'd be lucky to carry a tissue box, whereas most of the G's competitors can still carry actual luggage.

Used 2013 INFINITI G Convertible pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 INFINITI G Convertible.

5 star reviews: 60%
4 star reviews: 40%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 5 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • ride quality
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • appearance
  • acceleration
  • sound system
  • handling & steering
  • infotainment system
  • lights
  • climate control
  • road noise
  • engine
  • seats
  • spaciousness
  • value
  • driving experience
  • comfort

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Great car, stylish, comfortable and fun to drive
Craig Howell,
G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

Bought a 3 years old CPO model with 26k miles, might as well be brand new, no wear or issues and a great dealership for support if I need it. Very quiet with the top up or down, no rattles or rough ride, and with the top down it could not be better. I am a big guy so the mid section area left to right when driving is a little tight, but workable. The engine's performance is great and I like the sound as well, but it does get a little rougher in the upper rev ranges. My other car is a Lexus GS350 and the Lexus engine is much more sophisticated, but no more powerful. This is a very upscale car and does everything well. It has next to no trunk storage (the back seat area can hold lots of groceries if you need it), but that's not what it was built for! You can't go muddin' in it either, so get over it. It's a fun sporty car for the weekend, not a commuter or road warrior. Plenty of those out there if you need one...

5 out of 5 stars, Fun Ride
Infinity convert,
G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

I bought my 2013 G37 convertible last year with under 10,000 miles. This is my third hard top convertible and I love it. It's true, the trunk space is non-existent when the top is down and really not much when the top is up either but I didn't buy it for the trunk space. The back seat can be utilized if really needed for a very short ride but works best for groceries if the top is down. I use this car for my daily 20 mile commute with no complaints. I love the sound of the engine, and surprised about the reviews lamenting it. I was worried initially but my husband and I have fun driving it on the interstate, not sure what the issue was in the formal review. Maintenance has been great, much cheaper than my VW EOS. If you want a sporty, quick accelerating fun car to drive, this could be it!

4 out of 5 stars, Aw Shucks!
TGregory,
2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

I own the 2013 G37 Convertible. It is a beautiful Silver Metallic color, which is even more beautiful under the lights at night. I get numerous compliments from little kids, all the way up to the Elderly!! It had a better warranty than did BMW, Mercedes and Jaguar, which were considerably more expensive. Before purchasing this car, I did thorough research and found that the convertible top had been problematic from day one. After seeing a significant reduction in those complaints for 2013, I thought that Infinity had fixed the problem. Boy, was I wrong! Just as others have stated, the top gets confused all too often. An 80 mile drive to the nearest dealer is necessary to have them perform a procedure called "Re-learn the top". Afterwards, the top functions fine for about a month, before faltering yet again. How disappointing!! This is really a beautiful and reliable car, otherwise! It's not worth keeping, if I can't enjoy the "top down" experience. I am currently looking to purchase a 2019 or 2020 BMW Soft-top convertible.

5 out of 5 stars, G 37 Convert. What a ride
Dave,
G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

Great acceleration, sexy sound, rides soft and smooth, sleek lookin great electronics, nav. works great climate control seats are great here in FL. No problems at all with maintenence, electronics are great. No trunk room when top is down. Nice trunk space with top up. It's a head turner. Dave

Features & Specs

G37 2dr Convertible features & specs
G37 2dr Convertible
3.7L 6cyl 7A
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 7000 rpm
G37 Sport 2dr Convertible features & specs
G37 Sport 2dr Convertible
3.7L 6cyl 6M
MPG 16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
325 hp @ 7000 rpm
IPL 2dr Convertible features & specs
IPL 2dr Convertible
3.7L 6cyl 7A
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
343 hp @ 7400 rpm
FAQ

