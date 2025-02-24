2025 Hyundai SUVs: What's New With Palisade, Tucson, Ioniq 5 and More

In the value-driven South Korean car brand pipeline, Hyundai reigns supreme. Sure, Kias are usually more affordable and Geneses are nicer, but Hyundai sits right in the sweet spot for most people and it's hard not to love a Goldilocks brand. Hyundai's SUVs are its most popular models, so here are all the updates it's made for 2025.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5

Best range: 318 miles (RWD)

Worst range: 221 miles (Ioniq 5 N)

The Ioniq 5, may look smaller than a typical SUV, but it still counts as one so we're going to talk about it. The biggest news for 2025 is the introduction of the super hot, super fun Ioniq 5 N model. It offers 601 horsepower (or 641 hp for up to 10 seconds if you press the N Grin Boost button), fake gear shifts that are hilarious and actually make you feel like the car is shifting, and drive modes that encourage you to have fun behind the wheel. It's a riot and frankly, we love it.

But that's not all. Hyundai has also released a light face-lift of the 2025 Ioniq 5. The big news here is it gets Tesla's charge port so it can charge easily at any Supercharger station, there's a standard rear window wiper, a new center console with physical buttons for frequently used things like the heated and cooled seats (if optioned), and a new steering wheel. There's also a new XRT model, which sits a little bit higher off the ground and is meant to encourage you to explore parts unknown with its light off-road ability.

Pricing for the base Ioniq 5 starts at $43,975, including a $1,475 destination charge, but excluding any tax incentives. The Ioniq 5 N is the priciest model and starts at $67,575, also including that same $1,475 destination fee.