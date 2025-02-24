- Hyundai has made plenty of changes to its 2025 lineup.
- Its plethora of SUVs see changes big and small across the board.
- We detail all of them right here.
2025 Hyundai SUVs: What's New With Palisade, Tucson, Ioniq 5 and More
Hyundai's SUVs stay largely the same for 2025, and that's not a bad thing
In the value-driven South Korean car brand pipeline, Hyundai reigns supreme. Sure, Kias are usually more affordable and Geneses are nicer, but Hyundai sits right in the sweet spot for most people and it's hard not to love a Goldilocks brand. Hyundai's SUVs are its most popular models, so here are all the updates it's made for 2025.
2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5
Best range: 318 miles (RWD)
Worst range: 221 miles (Ioniq 5 N)
The Ioniq 5, may look smaller than a typical SUV, but it still counts as one so we're going to talk about it. The biggest news for 2025 is the introduction of the super hot, super fun Ioniq 5 N model. It offers 601 horsepower (or 641 hp for up to 10 seconds if you press the N Grin Boost button), fake gear shifts that are hilarious and actually make you feel like the car is shifting, and drive modes that encourage you to have fun behind the wheel. It's a riot and frankly, we love it.
But that's not all. Hyundai has also released a light face-lift of the 2025 Ioniq 5. The big news here is it gets Tesla's charge port so it can charge easily at any Supercharger station, there's a standard rear window wiper, a new center console with physical buttons for frequently used things like the heated and cooled seats (if optioned), and a new steering wheel. There's also a new XRT model, which sits a little bit higher off the ground and is meant to encourage you to explore parts unknown with its light off-road ability.
Pricing for the base Ioniq 5 starts at $43,975, including a $1,475 destination charge, but excluding any tax incentives. The Ioniq 5 N is the priciest model and starts at $67,575, also including that same $1,475 destination fee.
2025 Hyundai Kona
Best mpg: 31 mpg combined (2.0L FWD)
Worst mpg: 26 mpg combined (1.6L Turbo AWD)
Best electric range: 261 miles (17-inch wheels)
Worst electric range: 230 miles (19-inch wheels)
2025 isn't a year of big changes for the little Kona. The most notable changes for the electric version come with the addition of a sporty N Line trim level. Other tweaks come in the trickling down of features that were once exclusive to the top-tier Limited trim to other trim levels. This includes features like ambient lighting, which now has been added to the electric N Line; LED interior lights that are now on the SEL and N Line trims; and vehicle-to-load capability (whereby you can power larger accessories via the car's battery pack), which has been added to the SE, SEL and N Line trims.
The gas-engine Kona, in addition to the N Line S trim, which is a slightly cheaper, less luxe version of the N Line trim, also gets 64-color ambient lighting on the N Line S and N Line trims in addition to the Limited.
Pricing for the 2025 Kona starts at $25,900, including a $1,450 destination fee, while the Kona Electric starts at $34,325, including $1,450 for destination.
2025 Hyundai Palisade
Best mpg: 22 mpg combined (FWD)
Worst mpg: 21 mpg combined (AWD)
Hyundai's biggest and most luxurious family hauler, the Palisade, goes mostly unchanged for the 2025 model year, with the exception of a handful of features being added to the XRT trim level and the removal of auto-dimming side mirrors from lower trim levels. Features being added to XRT include the aforementioned auto-dimming side mirrors, park distance warning and a surround-view camera. But we'll let you in on a little secret: The Palisade is getting a huge redo for 2026. So if you're interested in one of these you might want to wait for it.
Pricing for the 2025 Palisade starts at $38,575, including a $1,475 destination fee.
2025 Hyundai Santa Fe
Best mpg: 36 mpg combined (1.6L Hybrid FWD)
Worst mpg: 22 mpg combined (XRT)
The new Santa Fe has been a media favorite and a hit with customers thanks to its boxy old-school cool looks, awesome standard features, and in some trims, actual off-road capability. Considering the model just got a complete rework for 2024, Hyundai is only adding a color for 2025: Atlantis Blue.
Pricing for the base FWD Santa Fe starts at $35,675, including a $1,475 destination fee.
2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Best mpg: 25 mpg combined (2.5L FWD)
Worst mpg: 21 mpg combined (XRT)
The Santa Cruz isn't exactly an SUV, but we're lumping it in with the rest of them because it's the only truck that Hyundai sells (and, fun fact, it's based on the Tucson). That said, it's a handsome and practical little trucklet that offers lots of extra utility over a run-of-the-mill SUV. It's seeing a handful of aesthetic and tech changes for 2025 as well as a couple of new safety features. Those new features include Smart Cruise Control 2 and driver attention warning, which are available in the XRT and Limited trims. Plus, all Santa Cruz models get a seat-belt reminder feature for all five seats.
Changes in the looks department include new bumpers front and rear, new grille and daytime running lights, new wheel designs across all the trim levels, and a new light switch for the bed light. Inside, the steering wheel goes from four spokes to three and the XRT trim gets some embossing on the seats. SEL, SEL Activity and XRT models also get seats trimmed in H-Tex faux leather. The center screen goes up to 12.3 inches while the digital instrument cluster on upper trim levels also gets embiggened to 12.3 inches. Satellite radio and Bluelink are now standard on all Santa Cruz models. Finally, the USB ports go from type A to type C with a maximum charging rate of 27 watts, while navigation-equipped models now get Hyundai Pay.
Pricing for the Santa Cruz starts at $30,600, including a $1,450 destination fee.
2025 Hyundai Tucson
Best mpg: 38 mpg combined (Hybrid Blue)
Worst mpg: 26 mpg combined (2.5 AWD)
Of all the Hyundai SUV models, the Tucson is getting arguably the biggest update for 2025. Changes range from mechanical and safety upgrades to aesthetics and tech. This is a good time to get a Tucson if you've been considering one.
The Tucson's mechanical updates include the addition of adjustable regenerative braking on all hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants, which should help improve fuel economy even more. Also new is the addition of a user-configurable drive mode called My Drive. Safety tech is getting a boost with driver attention monitoring and rear outboard seat-belt pretensioners becoming standard across the board and Smart Cruise Control 2 showing up on higher trim levels.
Aesthetic changes start with new bumpers and new front lighting as well as new alloy wheels. The XRT model gets a new raised roof rack to add to its rugged appearance. The Limited trim now gets laminated acoustic glass for the front side windows, which should make that model's cabin a quieter place to be. Inside upgrades include a three-spoke steering wheel, column-mounted shifter controls, standard overhead LED lighting, and some minor changes to the ambient lighting layout.
Tech sees big changes with the inclusion of a standard 12.3-inch infotainment screen to replace the 8-inch and 10.25-inch units that were previously available. Bluelink and satellite radio are standard across all Tucson trim levels now, and there's an available head-up display. Models with digital instruments get upgraded to another 12.3-inch screen (from 10.25 inches) and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now wireless on all models. Finally, USB-A is getting changed out for USB-C.
Pricing for the 2025 Tucson starts at a very reasonable $30,055, which includes a $1,450 destination charge.
2025 Hyundai Venue
Best mpg: 31 mpg combined
The humble Hyundai Venue soldiers on into 2025 with no content changes aside from a decision to drop the color Green Apple in favor of Mirage Green. Pricing starts at $21,550, including a $1,450 destination fee.
2025 Hyundai Nexo fuel cell EV
Best range: 380 miles (Blue)
Worst range: 354 miles (Limited)
Hyundai is one of just a few brands that sells a fuel cell EV, a car that uses hydrogen to make electricity that powers an electric motor. For 2025, the Nexo is exactly the same as it was for 2024. You can get more details on that car here.