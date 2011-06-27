Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson Consumer Reviews

One of the most under rated small SUV's Bob Senter , 06/05/2016 GLS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful Super reliable, easy to live with, easy to drive and park, carries 5 people with ease, comfortable on long trips and tons of utility and space. Not the pretties SUV ever built but definitely one of the best. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

hmmmmm, jury is still out. Salem Boicot , 11/20/2008 12 of 12 people found this review helpful So far, I like the general conservative styling of the vehicle. I have the black interior which gets rid of a lot of the tackiness and cheap feel. Audio is great. Handling is brilliant for a car in its' class. A few blind spots, but otherwise vision is good. Space is well used in car, although question to the depth of the dashboard, could be smaller so that the interior is forward with larger boot. Fuel economy and engine performance is rubbish. Thus far have got no where near what the dealer claimed, transmission is horrible, it needs 5 gears with better ratios, and it loves a drink. You watch the fuel gauge more than the road. Don't get this if you want an economical car. Report Abuse

Best bang for the buck Craig , 05/31/2009 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Purchased this SUV after having a 4 cyl 5 speed Sante Fe for 4 years & was quite happy with both service & reliability with Hyundai vehicles. Was looking for something comparable & found the 4 cyl 5 speed Tucson surprisingly similar to drive. Handles very well in the city with great gas mileage. Having purchased a front-wheel drive, a good set of snow tires handled winter driving in the snow well. The highway driving is very good but the engine works harder on hills with 4 passengers and a full load, which is to be expected. Interior noise is surprisingly quiet for a hard working engine as well as very smooth handling. Recommend this vehicle with anyone with kids.Trunk space is a minimum Report Abuse

Great buy! DeeJai , 11/15/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought my Hyndai Tucson in late '08 at a decent "end of model year" discount. This is by far the smallest, and only front wheel drive suv I have ever owned but it has proven it self very capable. I have taken it from Washington, to Utah, to Alaska, all the way up to Inuvik,NWT (look it up on a google) and then all the way to New York. It does amazingly well on snow (with some good snow tires)and even handles mud and dirt roads with ease. All around I'm sure glad I bought a Tucson! Report Abuse