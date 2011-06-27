  1. Home
Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Tucson
5(63%)4(20%)3(10%)2(3%)1(4%)
4.4
30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

One of the most under rated small SUV's

Bob Senter, 06/05/2016
GLS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
26 of 27 people found this review helpful

Super reliable, easy to live with, easy to drive and park, carries 5 people with ease, comfortable on long trips and tons of utility and space. Not the pretties SUV ever built but definitely one of the best.

hmmmmm, jury is still out.

Salem Boicot, 11/20/2008
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

So far, I like the general conservative styling of the vehicle. I have the black interior which gets rid of a lot of the tackiness and cheap feel. Audio is great. Handling is brilliant for a car in its' class. A few blind spots, but otherwise vision is good. Space is well used in car, although question to the depth of the dashboard, could be smaller so that the interior is forward with larger boot. Fuel economy and engine performance is rubbish. Thus far have got no where near what the dealer claimed, transmission is horrible, it needs 5 gears with better ratios, and it loves a drink. You watch the fuel gauge more than the road. Don't get this if you want an economical car.

Best bang for the buck

Craig, 05/31/2009
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Purchased this SUV after having a 4 cyl 5 speed Sante Fe for 4 years & was quite happy with both service & reliability with Hyundai vehicles. Was looking for something comparable & found the 4 cyl 5 speed Tucson surprisingly similar to drive. Handles very well in the city with great gas mileage. Having purchased a front-wheel drive, a good set of snow tires handled winter driving in the snow well. The highway driving is very good but the engine works harder on hills with 4 passengers and a full load, which is to be expected. Interior noise is surprisingly quiet for a hard working engine as well as very smooth handling. Recommend this vehicle with anyone with kids.Trunk space is a minimum

Great buy!

DeeJai, 11/15/2009
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I bought my Hyndai Tucson in late '08 at a decent "end of model year" discount. This is by far the smallest, and only front wheel drive suv I have ever owned but it has proven it self very capable. I have taken it from Washington, to Utah, to Alaska, all the way up to Inuvik,NWT (look it up on a google) and then all the way to New York. It does amazingly well on snow (with some good snow tires)and even handles mud and dirt roads with ease. All around I'm sure glad I bought a Tucson!

Does What I Want

DAS, 04/02/2010
14 of 17 people found this review helpful

We bought a used 2008 Hyundai Tucson 4x4, 2.7L V-6 last year from CarMax to replace our 2005 RAV4 after a wreck. So far, we are satisfied with the Tucson. I had a chance to try out the ABS, traction control, 4 wheel drive, and stability control several times this winter in New Mexico - it all works well. At 21k, the Bridgestones are already showing moderate wear, so we'll be looking at new tires probably by 30k or so. I'm not overly impressed with the 2.7L V-6. It's short on power and only averages around 19 to 20 mpg, giving us the power of a 4 and the mileage of a 6, the worst of both worlds. But it's reliable with no mechanical or quality issues. So far, so good.

Research Similar Vehicles