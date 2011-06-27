  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Tucson
  4. Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson
  5. Appraisal value

2008 Hyundai Tucson Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,988$2,906$3,424
Clean$1,857$2,711$3,186
Average$1,596$2,320$2,711
Rough$1,334$1,929$2,236
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV w/XM (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,816$2,653$3,124
Clean$1,696$2,475$2,907
Average$1,457$2,118$2,474
Rough$1,219$1,761$2,040
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,862$2,979$3,605
Clean$1,739$2,779$3,355
Average$1,494$2,378$2,854
Rough$1,249$1,977$2,354
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,429$3,833$4,618
Clean$2,270$3,575$4,298
Average$1,950$3,059$3,657
Rough$1,630$2,544$3,016
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV w/XM (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,633$2,407$2,842
Clean$1,525$2,245$2,645
Average$1,311$1,921$2,250
Rough$1,096$1,598$1,856
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV w/XM (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,232$3,298$3,896
Clean$2,085$3,076$3,626
Average$1,791$2,632$3,085
Rough$1,498$2,189$2,544
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,223$3,306$3,914
Clean$2,077$3,084$3,643
Average$1,785$2,639$3,100
Rough$1,492$2,194$2,556
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV 4WD w/XM (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,113$3,051$3,579
Clean$1,974$2,845$3,330
Average$1,696$2,435$2,834
Rough$1,418$2,025$2,337
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV w/XM (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,308$3,057$3,481
Clean$2,156$2,851$3,239
Average$1,853$2,440$2,756
Rough$1,549$2,029$2,273
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV w/XM (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,966$2,855$3,356
Clean$1,837$2,663$3,123
Average$1,578$2,279$2,657
Rough$1,320$1,895$2,191
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV 4WD w/XM (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,268$3,255$3,812
Clean$2,119$3,036$3,547
Average$1,821$2,599$3,018
Rough$1,522$2,161$2,489
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,408$3,798$4,577
Clean$2,250$3,542$4,259
Average$1,933$3,031$3,624
Rough$1,616$2,521$2,989
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,056$2,863$3,320
Clean$1,921$2,671$3,090
Average$1,650$2,286$2,629
Rough$1,380$1,900$2,168
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Hyundai Tucson on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,857 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,711 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Tucson is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,857 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,711 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Hyundai Tucson, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,857 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,711 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Hyundai Tucson. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Hyundai Tucson and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Hyundai Tucson ranges from $1,334 to $3,424, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Hyundai Tucson is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.