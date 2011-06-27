Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,988
|$2,906
|$3,424
|Clean
|$1,857
|$2,711
|$3,186
|Average
|$1,596
|$2,320
|$2,711
|Rough
|$1,334
|$1,929
|$2,236
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV w/XM (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,816
|$2,653
|$3,124
|Clean
|$1,696
|$2,475
|$2,907
|Average
|$1,457
|$2,118
|$2,474
|Rough
|$1,219
|$1,761
|$2,040
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,862
|$2,979
|$3,605
|Clean
|$1,739
|$2,779
|$3,355
|Average
|$1,494
|$2,378
|$2,854
|Rough
|$1,249
|$1,977
|$2,354
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,429
|$3,833
|$4,618
|Clean
|$2,270
|$3,575
|$4,298
|Average
|$1,950
|$3,059
|$3,657
|Rough
|$1,630
|$2,544
|$3,016
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV w/XM (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,633
|$2,407
|$2,842
|Clean
|$1,525
|$2,245
|$2,645
|Average
|$1,311
|$1,921
|$2,250
|Rough
|$1,096
|$1,598
|$1,856
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV w/XM (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,232
|$3,298
|$3,896
|Clean
|$2,085
|$3,076
|$3,626
|Average
|$1,791
|$2,632
|$3,085
|Rough
|$1,498
|$2,189
|$2,544
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,223
|$3,306
|$3,914
|Clean
|$2,077
|$3,084
|$3,643
|Average
|$1,785
|$2,639
|$3,100
|Rough
|$1,492
|$2,194
|$2,556
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV 4WD w/XM (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,113
|$3,051
|$3,579
|Clean
|$1,974
|$2,845
|$3,330
|Average
|$1,696
|$2,435
|$2,834
|Rough
|$1,418
|$2,025
|$2,337
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV w/XM (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,308
|$3,057
|$3,481
|Clean
|$2,156
|$2,851
|$3,239
|Average
|$1,853
|$2,440
|$2,756
|Rough
|$1,549
|$2,029
|$2,273
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV w/XM (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,966
|$2,855
|$3,356
|Clean
|$1,837
|$2,663
|$3,123
|Average
|$1,578
|$2,279
|$2,657
|Rough
|$1,320
|$1,895
|$2,191
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV 4WD w/XM (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,268
|$3,255
|$3,812
|Clean
|$2,119
|$3,036
|$3,547
|Average
|$1,821
|$2,599
|$3,018
|Rough
|$1,522
|$2,161
|$2,489
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,408
|$3,798
|$4,577
|Clean
|$2,250
|$3,542
|$4,259
|Average
|$1,933
|$3,031
|$3,624
|Rough
|$1,616
|$2,521
|$2,989
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,056
|$2,863
|$3,320
|Clean
|$1,921
|$2,671
|$3,090
|Average
|$1,650
|$2,286
|$2,629
|Rough
|$1,380
|$1,900
|$2,168