Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,859
|$2,973
|$3,589
|Clean
|$1,724
|$2,754
|$3,319
|Average
|$1,455
|$2,316
|$2,779
|Rough
|$1,186
|$1,878
|$2,239
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,929
|$3,127
|$3,791
|Clean
|$1,789
|$2,897
|$3,506
|Average
|$1,510
|$2,436
|$2,935
|Rough
|$1,231
|$1,975
|$2,365
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,811
|$2,686
|$3,171
|Clean
|$1,680
|$2,488
|$2,933
|Average
|$1,418
|$2,092
|$2,456
|Rough
|$1,156
|$1,697
|$1,979
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,401
|$2,125
|$2,526
|Clean
|$1,300
|$1,968
|$2,336
|Average
|$1,097
|$1,655
|$1,956
|Rough
|$894
|$1,342
|$1,576
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,951
|$3,069
|$3,690
|Clean
|$1,810
|$2,843
|$3,412
|Average
|$1,527
|$2,391
|$2,857
|Rough
|$1,245
|$1,939
|$2,302
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,791
|$2,639
|$3,110
|Clean
|$1,661
|$2,445
|$2,876
|Average
|$1,402
|$2,056
|$2,409
|Rough
|$1,143
|$1,667
|$1,941
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,985
|$3,219
|$3,901
|Clean
|$1,841
|$2,981
|$3,608
|Average
|$1,554
|$2,507
|$3,021
|Rough
|$1,267
|$2,033
|$2,434