Used 2007 Hyundai Tucson Consumer Reviews
Poor mans Lexus
Shopped for a resonably priced small SUV, to replace my wifes aging Cadillac, She wanted to sit higher with better visability, and fuel economy The Tucson fit the need very well, only having it for a short time though- so cannot make a determination as to reliabilty--However it sure is very well appointed, and the build quality is nice--terrific feature set for the bargain minded
106,000 and still going strong
I've had this car for 5 years now and with 107,000 miles it has never given me an issue. Good around town, on the highway, and decent in the mountains. Found. Snow tires are a must if you have to get out in heavy snow! Comfortable, reliable, with good cargo capacity.
Try It You'll Like It
My last 3 trucks I've owned were GM 4x4. I looked at the new Envoys and Yukons and finally the Tucson.Well, as far as price...Tucson won.As far as Warranty...Tucson won.As far as gas mileage...Tucson won...As far as looks...Tucson won...
Tucson is Great
Purchased it used with 50K miles. Never had a major mechanical issue. Only real problem I had is a rubber transmission line burst at about 117,000 miles (now has 156K miles). I have replaced the timing belt 2X (at manufacturer recommended intervals). Has good acceleration, excellent storage space and low maintenance costs. Gas mileage is not good. Overall it is a great, reliable vehicle. It has gotten me through many northeast Pennsylvania winter storms, as well as on state game land roads (untreated, unpaved gravel/dirt).
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
So Much Fun!
We just bought a brand new '07 Tucson. I traded in an '04 Volvo S40, and initially was a little wary of buying a Hyundai due to the past stigma of these being crappy cars. I quickly changed my mind when I saw how many features came standard on a base model (which is what I got). For example, the electronic stability control system, the 6 airbags, keyless entry and alarm, power locks and windows, ABS brakes, and of course the amazing warranty. We have only had our Tucson for 2 weeks, but we love it! It is well designed and very fun to drive. I would recommend this car to anyone.
Sponsored cars related to the Tucson
Related Used 2007 Hyundai Tucson info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster