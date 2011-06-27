Used 2007 Hyundai Tucson Consumer Reviews

Poor mans Lexus William , 11/08/2006 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Shopped for a resonably priced small SUV, to replace my wifes aging Cadillac, She wanted to sit higher with better visability, and fuel economy The Tucson fit the need very well, only having it for a short time though- so cannot make a determination as to reliabilty--However it sure is very well appointed, and the build quality is nice--terrific feature set for the bargain minded Report Abuse

106,000 and still going strong jrenk , 12/23/2012 27 of 28 people found this review helpful I've had this car for 5 years now and with 107,000 miles it has never given me an issue. Good around town, on the highway, and decent in the mountains. Found. Snow tires are a must if you have to get out in heavy snow! Comfortable, reliable, with good cargo capacity.

Try It You'll Like It Steve , 10/24/2006 20 of 21 people found this review helpful My last 3 trucks I've owned were GM 4x4. I looked at the new Envoys and Yukons and finally the Tucson.Well, as far as price...Tucson won.As far as Warranty...Tucson won.As far as gas mileage...Tucson won...As far as looks...Tucson won...

Tucson is Great Ron Young , 11/20/2015 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A) 29 of 32 people found this review helpful Purchased it used with 50K miles. Never had a major mechanical issue. Only real problem I had is a rubber transmission line burst at about 117,000 miles (now has 156K miles). I have replaced the timing belt 2X (at manufacturer recommended intervals). Has good acceleration, excellent storage space and low maintenance costs. Gas mileage is not good. Overall it is a great, reliable vehicle. It has gotten me through many northeast Pennsylvania winter storms, as well as on state game land roads (untreated, unpaved gravel/dirt).