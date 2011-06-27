  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Tucson
  4. Used 2007 Hyundai Tucson
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Hyundai Tucson Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Tucson
5(81%)4(12%)3(6%)2(1%)1(0%)
4.7
72 reviews
Write a review
See all Tucsons for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,901 - $3,047
Used Tucson for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...15

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Poor mans Lexus

William, 11/08/2006
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

Shopped for a resonably priced small SUV, to replace my wifes aging Cadillac, She wanted to sit higher with better visability, and fuel economy The Tucson fit the need very well, only having it for a short time though- so cannot make a determination as to reliabilty--However it sure is very well appointed, and the build quality is nice--terrific feature set for the bargain minded

Report Abuse

106,000 and still going strong

jrenk, 12/23/2012
27 of 28 people found this review helpful

I've had this car for 5 years now and with 107,000 miles it has never given me an issue. Good around town, on the highway, and decent in the mountains. Found. Snow tires are a must if you have to get out in heavy snow! Comfortable, reliable, with good cargo capacity.

Report Abuse

Try It You'll Like It

Steve, 10/24/2006
20 of 21 people found this review helpful

My last 3 trucks I've owned were GM 4x4. I looked at the new Envoys and Yukons and finally the Tucson.Well, as far as price...Tucson won.As far as Warranty...Tucson won.As far as gas mileage...Tucson won...As far as looks...Tucson won...

Report Abuse

Tucson is Great

Ron Young, 11/20/2015
SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
29 of 32 people found this review helpful

Purchased it used with 50K miles. Never had a major mechanical issue. Only real problem I had is a rubber transmission line burst at about 117,000 miles (now has 156K miles). I have replaced the timing belt 2X (at manufacturer recommended intervals). Has good acceleration, excellent storage space and low maintenance costs. Gas mileage is not good. Overall it is a great, reliable vehicle. It has gotten me through many northeast Pennsylvania winter storms, as well as on state game land roads (untreated, unpaved gravel/dirt).

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

So Much Fun!

LaLu, 09/30/2006
29 of 34 people found this review helpful

We just bought a brand new '07 Tucson. I traded in an '04 Volvo S40, and initially was a little wary of buying a Hyundai due to the past stigma of these being crappy cars. I quickly changed my mind when I saw how many features came standard on a base model (which is what I got). For example, the electronic stability control system, the 6 airbags, keyless entry and alarm, power locks and windows, ABS brakes, and of course the amazing warranty. We have only had our Tucson for 2 weeks, but we love it! It is well designed and very fun to drive. I would recommend this car to anyone.

Report Abuse
12345...15
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Tucsons for sale

Related Used 2007 Hyundai Tucson info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles