2006 Hyundai Santa Fe Review
Pros & Cons
- Reasonable price, strong warranty, roomy interior, long list of standard features, solid construction, good crash test scores.
- The 3.5-liter V6 is thirsty at the pump, soft suspension limits handling ability, no side curtain airbags.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe offers a consumer-friendly blend of space, comfort, features, performance and value that make it a compact SUV worth considering.
Vehicle overview
Introduced for the 2001 model year, the Hyundai Santa Fe cuts to the heart of what most American SUV buyers really want -- the ride and handling characteristics of a car melded with the styling and tall seating position of a truck. At the same time, it's big on value. While priced to match compact competitors like the Tribute and RAV4, the Santa Fe is based on Hyundai's previous-generation Sonata sedan platform, which means that it's technically a midsize SUV and accordingly offers more room for passengers and cargo.
Like other Hyundai vehicles, this one is packed with desirable standard features and comes with a strong standard warranty. And the Santa Fe's crash test scores have generally been very good. The Sante Fe is now in the sixth year of its model cycle, but Hyundai has made continual improvements over the years to keep it competitive among budget SUVs. Most significant among these was the arrival of a 3.5-liter V6 and a five-speed automatic transmission, a combination that vastly improved its acceleration. When equipped with all-wheel drive, this Hyundai SUV can handle well-groomed dirt roads, but it's not a serious off-roader like the Xterra or Sorento. However, we would certainly recommend the 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe to the general consumer looking for a good deal on a family vehicle that doesn't have any serious faults.
2006 Hyundai Santa Fe models
The four-door Hyundai Santa Fe is sold in GLS and Limited trims. Standard equipment on the GLS includes side airbags; air conditioning; power windows, mirrors and locks; a CD player; 16-inch alloy wheels; a full-size spare tire; an auto-dimming rearview mirror; and foglights. Options on the GLS include a power sunroof and a Monsoon sound system with an in-dash CD changer. The Monsoon stereo comes standard on the high-line Limited, along with automatic climate control, a power driver seat, leather upholstery, heated seats and a trip computer.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The GLS model comes standard with a 2.7-liter V6 rated at 170 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque; it's paired with a four-speed automatic transmission. Optional on the GLS and standard on the Limited is a 3.5-liter V6 good for 200 hp and 219 lb-ft of torque. This engine comes with a five-speed automatic. Both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive models are available on this Hyundai SUV. Although the smaller V6 is rated for up to 26 mpg on the highway, the 3.5-liter turns in poor fuel numbers for a small SUV application -- just 16-17 mpg in the city and 21-22 on the highway.
Safety
Four-wheel antilock disc brakes, traction control and side airbags (for front occupants) are standard on all models. In government crash tests, the Hyundai Santa Fe received four out of five stars for driver protection in frontal impacts and five stars for the front passenger. Side-impact testing resulted in a five-star rating for front- and rear-passenger protection. In frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS, the Santa Fe received a "Good" rating (the highest possible); in IIHS side-impact testing, it earned an "Acceptable" rating (the second highest).
Driving
The 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe has just what most family-oriented buyers want: adequate power and a smooth, quiet ride. Its handling capabilities provoke little excitement but unless you're a driving enthusiast, you probably won't mind the soft setup. If you opt for an AWD Sante Fe, you'll have a bargain-priced, all-weather family vehicle.
Interior
Inside, the Hyundai Santa Fe offers reasonable accommodations for five and a 29.4-cubic-foot cargo bay; fold down the 60/40-split rear seats, and you get a generous 78 cubes. The cabin boasts a sharp two-tone color scheme and feels high in quality, as Hyundai has fitted it with low-gloss plastics and solid switchgear. The seats are comfortable, but legroom can be a bit tight for adults in back, and unlike the Equinox and CR-V, the Santa Fe doesn't offer fore/aft adjustment for its rear bench.
