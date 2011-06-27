  1. Home
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Classy interior design
  • strong V6 engine
  • lots of standard features for the money
  • easy-to-use electronic interface
  • lengthy warranty.
  • Uncomfortable ride quality when loaded
  • less cargo capacity than some competitors.
List Price Range
$12,275 - $16,590
Used Santa Fe for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe has what it takes to unseat the class-leading seven-passenger crossovers, with quality, power, comfort and style.

Vehicle overview

It's hard out there for a midsize crossover SUV. Merely being good isn't good enough; it takes a true winner to stand out among today's galaxy of honest-to-goodness stars. And the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe is exactly that. Redesigned and markedly improved just last year, the Santa Fe offers everything shoppers have come to expect from Hyundai in recent years -- outstanding value, attractive styling and a wealth of feature content -- and effectively brings it to the three-row crossover segment.

Even discerning crossover SUV shoppers will be awed by the Santa Fe's list of attributes. With three rows of seating, up to seven passengers can come along for the ride, and leg- and headroom in the first two rows is generous enough to seat even taller adults in comfort. The cabin is more than just roomy; it's also wonderful to look at and interact with, thanks to attractive, modern design and well-placed, easy-to-find controls. An eager V6 engine gets you there in a hurry, and the Santa Fe's myriad standard and optional features represent outstanding value for the price. Topping it all off is a graceful and attractive exterior design that makes this Hyundai one of the more eye-catching models in its class.

Of course, that class of three-row crossovers does have some pretty memorable and accomplished models. The 2014 Dodge Durango and Nissan Pathfinder are very similar in size and concept to the Santa Fe, while competitors such as the GMC Acadia and Mazda CX-9 are a little larger and roomier. Any choice here is going to get you a very capable and enjoyable family hauler, but ultimately, it's easy for us to recommend the Santa Fe on the strength of its overall excellence.

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe models

The 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe is a six- or seven-passenger midsize crossover SUV that is available in GLS and Limited trim levels. (The smaller Santa Fe Sport seats five and is reviewed separately.)

Standard features on the GLS include 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a rear spoiler, windshield wiper de-icers, cruise control, a trip computer, full power accessories, air-conditioning (with second- and third-row rear vents and controls), a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar), heated front seats, a 40/20/40-split sliding and reclining second-row seat and a 50/50-split-folding third-row seat. Also standard are a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, Hyundai's BlueLink telematics system, and a six-speaker audio system with CD player, satellite radio, HD radio, USB/iPod integration and a 4.3-inch touchscreen display.

The optional Premium Package for the GLS adds a power liftgate, keyless ignition/entry, a blind spot detection system, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, an upgraded gauge cluster, leather upholstery, a four-way power front passenger seat and manual rear window shades.

The Santa Fe Limited includes the contents of the Premium package and further adds second-row captain's chairs.

Both trims can be optioned with the Technology package that gets you 19-inch wheels, a navigation system, 8-inch touchscreen, rear parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, a 115-volt outlet, ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, driver memory settings and a heated steering wheel. Limited models with this package also receive xenon headlights, LED taillights and a premium sound system (a 10-speaker Dimension system for the GLS or a 12-speaker Infinity surround-sound system for the Limited).

2014 Highlights

The Hyundai Santa Fe gets a handful of new standard and optional features for 2014, such as ventilated front seats and rear parking assistance.

Performance & mpg

Powering the Santa Fe is a 3.3-liter V6 engine that produces 290 horsepower and 252 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a standard six-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive is optional. EPA estimates are 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city/25 mpg highway) on front-wheel-drive models and 20 mpg combined (18 mpg city and 24 mpg highway) with AWD. In Edmunds testing, an AWD Santa Fe Limited went from zero to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds, which is quick compared with others in its class.

Properly equipped, the Santa Fe can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe models include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and front-seat active head restraints. Also standard are a rearview camera and BlueLink, Hyundai's emergency telematics system that provides services such as remote access, emergency assistance, theft recovery and geo-fencing. Options include rear parking sensors and a blind spot monitoring system.

In crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Santa Fe earned a top "Good" rating in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. Its seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Santa Fe Limited stopped in 125 feet, an average performance for this segment.

Driving

On either side of the driving spectrum, the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe has the potential to impress. With nearly 300 hp on tap, the Santa Fe's V6 helps it to accelerate with authority. The smooth and quiet engine makes for relaxed highway travel, as do low levels of wind and road noise. On winding mountain passes, the Santa Fe feels fairly light and sporty as big three-row crossover SUVs go. There is a demerit, however. When you've added at least a couple rear passengers and cargo, the Santa Fe's soft rear suspension is unable to fully cope with the extra weight, and the result is a bumpy, wallowy and generally uncomfortable ride quality.

Interior

Among the numerous competing crossover SUVs in its class, the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe has one of the nicer cabins of the bunch. This is thanks in no small part to its exceptional materials quality, the thoughtful placement of its controls and its overall spaciousness. As we've come to expect from Hyundai, the Santa Fe's cockpit could serve as a benchmark for elegant simplicity in the segment. Switchgear is well-organized and legible, while the touchscreen menus and functions are as intuitive as it gets.

The front seats are pretty comfortable for longer drives, with enough adjustments to accommodate drivers of all sizes. Second-row passengers will also find the quarters to their liking, with a wide range of recline angle and plenty of head- and legroom, even with the optional panoramic sunroof. The third-row seat is easy to get to and acceptably sized for kids or teens. Adults will be OK in a pinch as well, though some other three-row crossovers offer better comfort and third-row headroom.

In terms of cargo and luggage space, the Santa Fe can hold up to 41 cubic feet of cargo behind the second row of seats. With the second row folded, the Santa Fe can hold up to 80 cubic feet, but if all the seats are in use, you only have 13.5 cubic feet behind the third row. This is similar to what the Durango or Pathfinder offer, but bigger vehicles like the Mazda CX-9 easily best these figures.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe.

5(42%)
4(10%)
3(11%)
2(16%)
1(21%)
3.4
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Mid-Size SUV-Beats Luxury models
jrsactown,01/23/2015
GLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
My wife and purchased a 2014 Santa Fe GLS, AWD with Ultimate Package, Frosted Mocha in Oct 2014. We paid $36,000+ T&L, about $15,000 less then our next 2 choices ( Acura mdx & lexus rx350 ). The santa fe top of the line has more features, and rides just as good. Value is unbeatable. Looks, MPG, Ride, and power are top notch. Are friends are always amazed at how good it is ( most people are not aware of how good the Hyundai brands have progressed) We now have 4,000 miles, and not one issue UPDATE: 7-29-19- Santa Fe now has 62,000 miles, not one issue, except a few minor recalls ( Hood latch, bolt ) kumho Original tires still, but will need to replace at 65K, as they are making road noise. UPDATE: 1-29-20 - Santa Fe now has 67,000 miles, no issues. We did replace the original kumho tires, with new BF Goodrich Advantage T/A Sports. Excellent Tires with, and great in snow and mud.
Road Trip Test
lakeside4,08/19/2014
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
5 1/2 years owned now. Not putting on as many miles per year as we used to. 4-5,000 per year. Live in rural area, travel mixed gravel/paved roads. Still, besides regular service work, has not ever been to dealer for a problem. Still running original tires, but need replaced, probably will get 50,000 miles out of these originals. Still very happy with this unit. No need to trade!
Scared to Drive
Irene,06/27/2017
GLS 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
At 49,000 miles engine light went on. Went through cam sensors and crank sensor. I think they are suppose to last to 100,000 miles? Then received recall notice on engine. Took to dealer because engine light on, again. Was told they "tweeked" the engine and it was up to Hyundai standards. Next day I lost all power, steering, brakes, etc. Towed back to dealer, oil regulator went bad. Sent me on way, again, stating all is up to Hyundai standards. I think part of the recall is metal shredding through engine. Gee, this is a no brained. To add insult to injury Hyundai offered me below value due to recall. I am driving an unsafe vehicle.
Not reliable
Ashleigh Davis,09/16/2019
Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/Saddle Interior (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
When I purchased the Santa Fe, it had 23k miles on it. It had only had one owner. Within a week, the AC went out. No biggie, the dealership fixed it. When I went in for my first servicing to change the oil, the dealership listed off all these things that needed to be done to keep the car in great running condition, so I did it, and paid $500 for said service. This was probably just the dealership ripping me off, but anyway. Now, I’ve had the car for 3 years and it has 68k miles on it. Out of nowhere on the way home from a concert, the vehicle starts ticking pretty loudly while accelerating and just running really rough. I get home, park it, and attempt to drive it to the dealership the next day. The car completely dies on me about two miles from my home. I get some help to get it running and make it to the dealership. When I arrive, the guy tells me that he knows the engine is blown. He gives me a repair cost of $9-10k. Currently waiting to see what Hyundai will do, but another car (same make/model and year) is sitting at the dealership waiting to be repossessed because of the same issue and Hyundai will not take responsibility. The car is also 8k miles out of warranty, so I don’t know why my local Hyundai dealership advertises that they are home of the million mile warranty. You have no warranty after 60k miles. It’s a joke.
See all 19 reviews of the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Overview

The Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe is offered in the following submodels: Santa Fe SUV. Available styles include GLS 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A), GLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/Saddle Interior (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV w/Saddle Interior, 19in. wheels (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/Saddle Interior, 19in. wheels (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV w/19in. wheels (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/19in. wheels (3.3L 6cyl 6A), and Limited 4dr SUV w/Saddle Interior (3.3L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS is priced between $16,590 and$16,590 with odometer readings between 78785 and78785 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited is priced between $12,275 and$12,275 with odometer readings between 119129 and119129 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2014 Santa Fes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,275 and mileage as low as 78785 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Can't find a used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Santa Fe for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,987.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,793.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Santa Fe for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,568.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $13,959.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Santa Fe lease specials

