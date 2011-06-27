When I purchased the Santa Fe, it had 23k miles on it. It had only had one owner. Within a week, the AC went out. No biggie, the dealership fixed it. When I went in for my first servicing to change the oil, the dealership listed off all these things that needed to be done to keep the car in great running condition, so I did it, and paid $500 for said service. This was probably just the dealership ripping me off, but anyway. Now, I’ve had the car for 3 years and it has 68k miles on it. Out of nowhere on the way home from a concert, the vehicle starts ticking pretty loudly while accelerating and just running really rough. I get home, park it, and attempt to drive it to the dealership the next day. The car completely dies on me about two miles from my home. I get some help to get it running and make it to the dealership. When I arrive, the guy tells me that he knows the engine is blown. He gives me a repair cost of $9-10k. Currently waiting to see what Hyundai will do, but another car (same make/model and year) is sitting at the dealership waiting to be repossessed because of the same issue and Hyundai will not take responsibility. The car is also 8k miles out of warranty, so I don’t know why my local Hyundai dealership advertises that they are home of the million mile warranty. You have no warranty after 60k miles. It’s a joke.

