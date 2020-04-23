Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me

3,561 listings
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate in Red
    certified

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate

    13,944 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $29,987

    $4,319 Below Market
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in Gray
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE

    32,119 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,998

    $2,125 Below Market
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in Black
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE

    29,283 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $19,633

    $1,911 Below Market
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in Silver
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE

    37,131 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,988

    $1,719 Below Market
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in Silver
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE

    31,363 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,350

  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in Silver
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE

    14,828 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $19,998

    $2,190 Below Market
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE Ultimate in White
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE Ultimate

    34,057 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,500

    $2,524 Below Market
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in Silver
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE

    30,354 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,990

    $2,914 Below Market
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE Ultimate in Gray
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE Ultimate

    12,052 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,697

  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in Red
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE

    18,418 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $20,727

    $992 Below Market
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE Ultimate in Black
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE Ultimate

    7,343 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $31,998

    $752 Below Market
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate in Red
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate

    12,973 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $31,388

    $1,728 Below Market
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE Ultimate in Gray
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE Ultimate

    74,187 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $20,400

    $1,450 Below Market
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in Red
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE

    57,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,500

    $1,243 Below Market
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in Red
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE

    33,607 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $20,997

    $1,406 Below Market
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in Gray
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE

    52,861 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $19,999

    $1,855 Below Market
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE Ultimate in Silver
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE Ultimate

    13,140 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $30,998

  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE

    14,722 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $21,998

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Santa Fe

Overall Consumer Rating
4.914 Reviews
  • 5
    (86%)
  • 4
    (14%)
Wasn't even on our radar at first
Tom,04/18/2018
Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
We started with a list of about 15 to look at, culled the list to 11 to drive. This was on the bottom, because we just didn't have any experience with Hyundai, now we are believers. Out of all the top rated SUVS on US News, Edmunds, and Consumer Reports, this came in a resounding first for us. Reviews say that there isn't as much cargo space. We are band directors and professional musicians who play low brass instruments that take up a lot of room, this was a concern, until we loaded it with our instruments and still had plenty of room. Don't let that statement on the reviews keep you from giving this vehicle a good, hard look.
