Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me

- 13,944 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$29,987$4,319 Below Market
Brown's Manassas Hyundai - Manassas / Virginia
One Owner!! Certified Pre-Owned and backed by Hyundai's 10 Year/100k Powertrain Warranty. LOADED Santa Fe with Leather, Heated & Cooled Seats, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Push Button Start, and seating for the whole family!! Like brand new with only 13k on the clock!! Stop in before this pristine Santa Fe is GONE!! We deliver!! Browse our website at www.manassashyundai.com, select your new or pre-owned vehicle and contact us virtually via FaceTime, Skype, screen share, telephone, or text. We'll bring the test drive to you and completely sanitize the vehicle. If you have a trade, we also conduct accurate remote valuation. When you're satisfied with your selection, complete our online finance application and a member of our team will contact you to schedule delivery of your new vehicle on a day and time that's most convenient for you. Finally, we will deliver your new vehicle and any remaining paperwork directly to your home so that you won't have to set foot into the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SRDHF5JU261760
Stock: A20294
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 32,119 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,998$2,125 Below Market
CarMax Raleigh - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Raleigh / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SMDHF8JU265106
Stock: 19237960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,283 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$19,633$1,911 Below Market
Basswood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fort Payne / Alabama
When you're ready to upgrade your ride, opt for this 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 3.3L AUTO, which includes features such as backup camera, braking assist, dual climate control, a power outlet, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and side air bag system. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's a deal at $19,633. This safe and reliable SUV has a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars! Complete with a sleek blue exterior and a beige interior, this vehicle is in high demand. Want to learn more? Call today for more information. Contact Information: Basswood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1151 Gault Ave. S., Fort Payne, AL, 35967, Phone: 2568454095, E-mail: nwright@basswoodauto.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SM4HF6JU274547
Stock: U606010A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2020
- 37,131 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,988$1,719 Below Market
Al Hendrickson Toyota - Coconut Creek / Florida
Our great looking One Owner Accident-Free 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE looks amazing in Iron Frost! Powered by a 3.3 Liter V6 that offers 290hp paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Shiftronic. This potent Front Wheel Drive team creates an effortless flow of power, torque and awesome fuel efficiency of near 25mpg on the open road. You'll enjoy the wide-open spaces and look good doing it in this attractive Santa Fe SE. Check out the roof side rails, projector headlights with LED accents, LED daytime running lights, and chrome-tipped dual exhaust! Step inside our SE trim, and you'll find a roomy and well-built interior with a vast array of amenities and seating for seven. Appreciate sliding second-row seats, YES Essentials stain-resistant cloth seats, heated front seats, a prominent display with Android Auto, Hyundai BlueLink Connected Car, and an AM/FM/Sirius XM/CD/HD Radio/MP3 audio system.Hyundai offers a rearview camera, vehicle stability management, traction control, ABS, and other advanced safety features have been thoughtfully designed to keep you and your precious cargo safe and secure. Drivers just like you are thrilled with this Hyundai Santa Fe! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SM4HFXJU260263
Stock: AL3715
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 31,363 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,350
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SNDHF8JU265717
Stock: 10427807
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 14,828 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$19,998$2,190 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Gray w/Cloth Seating Surfaces w/Yes Essentials, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Roof rack: rails only, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Iron Frost 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24VOdometer is 5685 miles below market average!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SM4HF3JU273582
Stock: 116260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 34,057 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,500$2,524 Below Market
STG Auto Group - Montclair / California
**ONE OWNER**, **SE ULTIMATE TECH PACKAGE 03 -INC: OPTION GROUP 03, SMART CRUISE CONTROL, STOP/START, HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE HEADLAMPS, ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE, AUTO HOLD, HIGH BEAM ASSIST, AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, PEDESTRIAN DETECTION, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, DYNAMIC BENDING LIGHT**, **NAVIGATION SYSTEM**, **SUN/MOONROOF**, **BACK-UP CAMERA**, **REAR PARKING AID**, **BLUETOOTH CONNECTION**, **BLIND SPOT MONITOR**, **BRAKE ASSIST**, **PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, **ALUMINUM WHEELS**, **LEATHER STEERING WHEEL**, **WOODGRAIN INTERIOR TRIM**, **POWER DRIVER SEAT**, **POWER STEERING**CALL TODAY! VISIT ANY OF OUR 4 LOCATIONS NEAR YOU! ONTARIO - MONTCLAIR - GARDEN GROVE - BELLFLOWER. WON'T LAST! ATTENTION TO ALL BUYERS..... ALL PRICES ARE FINAL PLUS ANY AFTERMARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, LOWERING KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, PRE-INSTALLED THEFT DETERRENT DEVICES, $395 3M® DOOR GUARD, DOC PREP FEES, SMOG FEE, SALES TAX, DMV LICENSE FEES, REGISTRATION FEES, SMOG CERTIFICATE FEE...CALL DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION AND DETAILS. ANY AND ALL FACTORY INSTALLED FEATURES AND OPTIONS DESCRIBED MAY OR MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE OR PRESENT, PLEASE VERIFY WITH DEALER. LISTED EQUIPMENT VALUES BASED ON ORIGINAL MSRP. THANK YOU!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE Ultimate with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SR4HF7JU283419
Stock: 44500
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 30,354 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,990$2,914 Below Market
Long-Lewis Volkswagen - Florence / Alabama
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SMDHF1JU265058
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,052 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,697
LeSueur Car Company - Tempe / Arizona
The Hyundai Santa Fe is an excellent choice if you are in the market for an SUV. With a roomy and quiet interior and a 3.3L turbocharged engine you cant go wrong! It also comes equipped with plenty of features to make your driving experience fun and convenient, like hands free bluetooth, navigation, blind spot monitor and heated seats!This vehicle was repurchased by the manufacturer due to a complaint from the previous owner. Despite having resolved the issue, the manufacturer stepped in to promote customer satisfaction or to comply with local laws and repurchased the vehicle. As a result, this vehicle is known as a manufacturer buyback. *VERY IMPORTANT* ALL regular warranties remain intact with this vehicle, and extended warranties are also available. The car has NO existing problems and all complaints have been resolved.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE Ultimate with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SR4HF1JU269631
Stock: 269631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-28-2020
- 18,418 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$20,727$992 Below Market
Jeff Wyler Nissan of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE CARFAX One-Owner.** SUPER LOW MILES **.Jeff Wyler Nissan of Louisville is very proud to offer this great 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in Regal Red Pearl. Well equipped with: Cargo Package, 3.041 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumper Applique, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Cover, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Cloth Seating Surfaces w/Yes Essentials, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Blue Link, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Mudguards, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/HD/CD/MP3 Display Audio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheel Locks! Our PRE-OWNED vehicles are put through a rigorous 167- POINT QUALITY ASSURANCE INSPECTION with most qualifying for our WYLER CERTIFICATION PROGRAM! WE SPEND OVER $1,4 00 to recondition each vehicle so you get the quality you deserve! Stop by 4136 Shelbyville Road to see for yourself, or give us a call @ 502-897-3151 to schedule your test drive! Ask about available certifications.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SM4HF2JU265750
Stock: 32T9002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 7,343 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$31,998$752 Below Market
CarMax East Haven - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - East Haven / Connecticut
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CT, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE Ultimate with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SRDHF4JU275584
Stock: 19363166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,973 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$31,388$1,728 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
Thank you for your interest in one of Smart Hyundai's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate with 12,972mi. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This Hyundai Santa Fe offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate is the perfect example of the modern luxury. This Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate comes equipped with all wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have little effect as to how this vehicle performs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SRDHF0JU293290
Stock: 293290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,187 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$20,400$1,450 Below Market
Heritage Hyundai Towson - Towson / Maryland
**VENTILATED LEATHER SEATS** **NAVIGATION** **PANORAMIC SUNROOF** **360 VIEW CAMERA** **BLIND SPOT SENSORS** **19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS** **BACKUP CAMERA** **BLUETOOTH** **12 MONTH 12000 MILE WARRANTY** *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($500 Maryland; not required by law); ($389 Pennsylvania). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE Ultimate with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SR4HF1JU263456
Stock: NP263456
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 57,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,500$1,243 Below Market
Freedom Chevrolet - Fremont / Michigan
: **Local Trade****Check This Out** This vehicle is certified for the 10 Year/Million Mile Warranty! Call Freedom at 231-924-0600, You'll Love it! PRICED TO MOVE $900 below Kelley Blue Book! 3rd Row Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CARGO PACKAGE, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive. CLICK NOW! FREEDOM CHEVROLET-HOME OF THE 10 YEAR/MILLION MILE WARRANTY: Voted the best place to purchase your next vehicle! The vote was taken at the Freedom Family picnic this past summer. All but one person voted for Freedom. Needless to say, we'll miss him. OPTION PACKAGES: CARGO PACKAGE cargo tray, cargo net and first aid kit. VEHICLE REVIEWS: "Solid, predictable handling and precise steering make for a competent commuter. The suspension also delivers the comfortable ride quality you'd expect from a car-based crossover." -Edmunds.com. Pricing analysis performed on 4/23/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SMDHF9JU271920
Stock: JU271920
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- 33,607 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$20,997$1,406 Below Market
Crews Chevrolet - North Charleston / South Carolina
Clean, LOW MILES - 33,607! FUEL EFFICIENT 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Heated Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Remote Engine Start, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Back-Up Camera, CD Player SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Third Row Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay Rear Spoiler, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Alarm. OPTION PACKAGES SE PREMIUM PACKAGE 02: Option Group 02, Electroluminescent Gauge Cluster, color LCD multi-information display, Dual Power Side Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicators, 3rd Row USB Outlet, Manual Rear Side Window Shades, Lane Change Assist, Proximity Key Entry w/Push Button Start, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Blind Spot Detection System Deletes drivers spotter mirror, Front LED Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Premium Door Sill Plates, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Hands-Free Smart Liftgate w/Auto Open, Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirror, Homelink and compass, Power Height-Adjustable Front Passenger Seat. Non-Smoker vehicle, Brand New Tires! MORE ABOUT US Your Friend in the Car Business! Drive Forever, Worry Free! We have more than 20 years of experience running Charleston-area dealerships. At Chevrolet we Pride ourselves in providing low cost/high value preowned/used vehicles of all makes and models to residents not only living in our home area of North Charleston South Carolina but also the surrounding areas including Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Goose Creek, Moncks Corner, Beaufort, Bluffton, Hilton Head SC as well as Savannah GA. We Stock Infiniti, Audi, Volkswagen, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep, Honda, Toyota, Lexus, Kia, Ford, Chevy, Mini, BMW, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, and Lincoln. We have the ability to ship your vehicle anywhere in the Southeast or Nationwide.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SM4HF5JU292151
Stock: 307037A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 52,861 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$19,999$1,855 Below Market
Rabideau's Auto Mart - Green Bay / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SMDHF0JU271935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,140 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$30,998
CarMax Ft. Myers - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fort Myers / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE Ultimate with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SR4HF6JU286845
Stock: 19311868
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,722 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$21,998
CarMax Miami (International Mall) - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Doral / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SM4HF2JU266672
Stock: 19350420
Certified Pre-Owned: No
