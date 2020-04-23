Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me

Brown's Manassas Hyundai - Manassas / Virginia

One Owner!! Certified Pre-Owned and backed by Hyundai's 10 Year/100k Powertrain Warranty. LOADED Santa Fe with Leather, Heated & Cooled Seats, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Push Button Start, and seating for the whole family!! Like brand new with only 13k on the clock!! Stop in before this pristine Santa Fe is GONE!! We deliver!! Browse our website at www.manassashyundai.com, select your new or pre-owned vehicle and contact us virtually via FaceTime, Skype, screen share, telephone, or text. We'll bring the test drive to you and completely sanitize the vehicle. If you have a trade, we also conduct accurate remote valuation. When you're satisfied with your selection, complete our online finance application and a member of our team will contact you to schedule delivery of your new vehicle on a day and time that's most convenient for you. Finally, we will deliver your new vehicle and any remaining paperwork directly to your home so that you won't have to set foot into the dealership.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KM8SRDHF5JU261760

Stock: A20294

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-07-2020