What is the Santa Fe?

The Hyundai Santa Fe fills the gap between the compact Tucson and the midsize Palisade in Hyundai's SUV lineup. As a result, it provides more room than the Tucson and it's more affordable than the Palisade. You can choose between two different four-cylinder engines as well as a hybrid variant that debuted last year.

After a significant styling refresh and powertrain revisions last year, we don't expect any drastic changes for 2022. As of this writing, the Santa Fe sits comfortably in fourth place in Edmunds' rankings, with only a slim margin between it and the top-rated Honda Passport. Its main downsides are a stiff ride and obstructed rear view.

It's possible we'll see a handful of new items or enhancements to existing features for the 2022 model year. We should have more information as we close in on the 2022 Santa Fe's on-sale date near the end of this year, so keep checking back.