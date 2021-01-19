  1. Home
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Release Date: Late 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $28,000 (estimated)
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
  • Possible minor changes to feature availability
  • Part of the fourth Hyundai Santa Fe generation introduced for 2019
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Review
by the Edmunds Experts
01/19/2020
What is the Santa Fe?

The Hyundai Santa Fe fills the gap between the compact Tucson and the midsize Palisade in Hyundai's SUV lineup. As a result, it provides more room than the Tucson and it's more affordable than the Palisade. You can choose between two different four-cylinder engines as well as a hybrid variant that debuted last year.

After a significant styling refresh and powertrain revisions last year, we don't expect any drastic changes for 2022. As of this writing, the Santa Fe sits comfortably in fourth place in Edmunds' rankings, with only a slim margin between it and the top-rated Honda Passport. Its main downsides are a stiff ride and obstructed rear view.

It's possible we'll see a handful of new items or enhancements to existing features for the 2022 model year. We should have more information as we close in on the 2022 Santa Fe's on-sale date near the end of this year, so keep checking back.

EdmundsEdmunds says

As with almost any vehicle from Hyundai, the Santa Fe scores when it comes to value. You get a lot of features for the money and it's all backed by Hyundai's generous warranty. We're not expecting significant changes for 2022, so we have no problem recommending a 2021 Santa Fe if it's on your short list.

