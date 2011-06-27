Used 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe Consumer Reviews
My second Hyundai
I traded my 2000 Elantra in for the Santa Fe. I wanted a safer vehicle and I know the Santa Fe has a 4 star crash test rating. It handles well in traffic and seems to get good gas mileage. I have only used one tank of gas in two weeks, but my commute is only 14 miles per day. If you are tall you may have to duck to get in but it seems like there is a lot of room once you are inside. It is a very quiet and comfortable ride. It seems like there are no big blind spots when driving. The a/c cools the vehicle down in a hurry too. I also like the cup holders and little holder I can put my cell phone in. Much more luxurious than my Elantra was.
Great Reliable SUV
Driven 100000 plus miles on it already and planning to drive another 100000 on it for another 5 years. It drives good in Michigan road in winter on a virgin snow of up to 4 inches.
Best of the best
We switched from Ford in 2002 and bought our first Santa Fe. Since then we have owned three and have loved every one. Only expenses have been regular maintenance and tires. Warranty has never been a problem with our dealer and all work has been done in a timely manner. I have also owned an Accent and now have an Elantra and would recommend any of them. Fuel economy on the Santa fe is 24 to 27 on the road at freeway speeds. We have 67000 miles on it and never had any problems.
One of the best in it's class
The Hyundai Santa Fe is second best in its class according to consumer reports magazine. It is rated second, right behind Honda CR-V. It is a little more roomy than the CR-V and better warranty overall. CR-V was also a little more expensive. Years ago, Hyundai was not rated very good, but they have made drastic improvements over the past few years.
Do not buy with original gas tank
This vehicle has a 15yrs 150.000mi extended warranty campaign on the gas tank; hear me out, do not buy it if seller can't prove has been replaced, will leak for sure on rust belt areas. All SM models affected. Other weak points are rear hatch that fails and prevents from according the trunk and poor rust proofing.
