Edmunds Rating
7.8 / 10
Consumer Rating
(99)
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

What’s new

  • The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is redesigned
  • New interior and exterior look
  • New two-row design
  • Part of the fourth Hyundai Santa Fe generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Abundant standard features for the money
  • High-quality interior materials
  • Generous warranty coverage
  • Several standard and optional active safety features
  • Base 2.4-liter engine's power and mpg are subpar
  • Rear side view is blocked by wide roof pillars
  • Sharp bumps can transmit harshness and road noise into the cabin
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe pricing

Build & price

Which Santa Fe does Edmunds recommend?

Most Santa Fe shoppers should be pleased with midlevel Santa Fe SEL Plus. Much like the base SE and the SEL, the SEL Plus comes with a nice set of convenience and safety features. Yet it also gets useful extras such as a hands-free liftgate, dual-zone climate control and an upgraded 12-speaker stereo system. We're not fond of the base 2.4-liter engine, but replacing it with the upgraded 2.0-liter turbocharged engine requires stepping up to the Limited or Ultimate trim level.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.8 / 10

First, we need to start off with a public service announcement: The naming of the redesigned 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe might throw you off. The previous-generation Santa Fe (2013-2018) was a three-row crossover SUV, but the 2019 model is now a two-row and is essentially the redesign of last year's two-row Santa Fe Sport. Last year's three-row Santa Fe is now called the Santa Fe XL.  Got it? Great. Now the question is: How good is this new Santa Fe?

We like that the Santa Fe is a bit wider and longer than outgoing Santa Fe Sport. It's more spacious on the inside, an area where it already excelled. Hyundai also improved the look and feel of the cabin. For standard equipment, the new Santa Fe gets smartphone integration (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) and Hyundai's attractive 7-inch touchscreen. What's more, safety features such as forward collision mitigation, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a drowsy driving warning system, and Hyundai's Safe Exit Assist — which will temporarily prevent your door from opening if a vehicle is approaching from behind — all come as standard.

Alas, one thing we weren't overly keen on the Sport is still hanging around: the standard 2.4-liter engine. Power output is unchanged at 185 horsepower, and fuel economy is lackluster. Hyundai has paired it to an eight-speed automatic transmission for 2019, though, rather than last year's six-speed. The change mildly increases fuel economy and should improve acceleration, too.  Hyundai is also offering a more powerful 2.0-liter four-cylinder (235 hp).

Despite the probable confusion with its name change, the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe has a lot of appeal. It's a well-equipped crossover with lots of modern tech and plenty of space for your family. If you're looking for a good value in the two-row crossover segment, it's a vehicle you'll want on your short list.

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe models

The 2019 Santa Fe is a five-passenger crossover, available in five trim levels: SE, SEL, SEL Plus, Limited and Ultimate. The SE and the SEL are reasonably well-equipped, while the SEL Plus and Limited add some useful convenience features. The Ultimate packs on the luxury-oriented features. For the most part, there are no significant options or packages to choose from.

All trim levels come with the base 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (185 horsepower, 178 pound-feet of torque). The Limited and the Ultimate are available with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (235 hp, 260 lb-ft). An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard across the board, and any model can be specified with front- or all-wheel drive.

Hyundai Santa Fe SE

The base SE trim includes 17-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, air conditioning, LED daytime running lights, a rearview camera, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 7-inch display screen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality, four USB ports (two front and two rear) and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player. Standard safety features include blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a driver attention warning to prevent drowsy driving, forward collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, and Hyundai's Safe Exit Assist, which will temporarily prevent your door from opening if a vehicle is approaching from behind.

Hyundai Santa Fe SEL

Along with the SE's standard equipment, the SEL gets foglights, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, an upgraded driver information display, Hyundai Blue Link services and satellite radio.

Hyundai Santa Fe SEL Plus

Next up on the trim-level ladder is the SEL Plus. On top of the SEL's equipment, it adds 18-inch wheels, a hands-free liftgate, roof rails, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, slide functionality for the rear seats, and a 12-speaker Infinity stereo system.

Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

For a few more creature comforts, there's the Limited trim level. Here you get LED exterior lighting (headlights, taillights, foglights), a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery and a power-adjustable passenger seat.

Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate

At the top of the heap is the Santa Fe Ultimate. It has everything on the Limited plus a top-down parking camera system, rear parking sensors, driver-seat memory settings, adjustable lumbar support for the driver, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, an 8-inch touchscreen, a driver head-up display, navigation and wireless smartphone charging.

On the Limited and Ultimate trim levels, the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine option also comes with 19-inch wheels and a trailering package.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Hyundai Santa Fe SEL Plus (2.4L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | FWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.8 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility7.5
Technology8.0

Driving

7.0
With the 185-hp engine, the Santa Fe's acceleration is slightly below average, and the transmission is slow to shift. However, its taut suspension and excellent brakes let it handle and stop more like a sedan than a crossover.

Acceleration

6.0
The Santa Fe's standard engine is uninspiring at low speed but has adequate passing power when pushed hard on the freeway. Sport mode increases throttle sensitivity and quickens shifts. In Edmunds testing, we recorded a 0-60 mph time of 9.1 seconds, which is slow for the segment.

Braking

8.0
In routine braking, the pedal effort is light and confidence-inspiring. During hard braking, it stiffens up and has sharp response in a segment not known for it. The ABS can cause minor instability as it seeks traction but is stable on smooth roads. In our panic-stop test, the Santa Fe stopped from 60 mph in 122 feet, which is shorter than average for the segment.

Steering

7.0
The steering is responsive and light at low speeds, which is ideal for parking lots and neighborhoods. There's mild feedback through the wheel at highway speeds, giving you information from the front wheels. The self-centering effect is vague on smooth roads.

Handling

7.0
The Santa Fe suspension tuning is a little stiff, but it maintains its composure over midcorner bumps and is generally compliant. Small recurring bumps, such as those you'd encounter on a gravel road, can induce shimmies, but the Santa Fe never feels overwhelmed. The stability control system is sensitive and intervenes well before tire grip runs out.

Drivability

6.0
The base engine and transmission pairing is sluggish and requires a healthy kick of the pedal to get it to respond. Downshifts for passes are served up reluctantly, but at least the transmission doesn't hunt around. Sport mode is frenetic when you're not flat-footing the gas, but it doesn't actually change max acceleration.

Comfort

8.0
With comfortable cloth seats and an available sliding-and-reclining second row, the Santa Fe is a flexible platform for passengers or cargo. The ride is quiet and the engine note won't interrupt any conversations. The taut suspension is jarring on bumpy or broken surfaces.

Seat comfort

8.5
The front seats are a high point. They offer a lot of adjustment range and are comfortable for long distances. Our tester's cloth seat material didn't absorb much body heat. The rear seats are stiffer but have a comfortable recline angle.

Ride comfort

7.0
The Santa Fe's stiffer suspension tuning works great over smooth roads or rolling bumps. It's compliant, up to a point. It loses composure when driving over hard-edged bumps, and especially those that occur in rapid succession, like on a broken-up cement freeway.

Noise & vibration

8.0
Interior noise levels are generally muted. Engine noise is imperceptible at idle, though not particularly pleasant at full power. Tire noise is noticeable on grainy or coarse road surfaces. Harsh, square-edged bumps can be heard as a booming sound. It's not loud, but it is noticeable.

Climate control

8.0
The automatic dual-zone climate control system is clearly labeled and easy to use. Air vents are provided for rear passengers. The system is quiet and effective, but auto mode runs the fan slower than what you'd expect, which lengthens the time to resolve extreme temperature changes. The front-seat heaters are excellent and warm up quickly.

Interior

8.0
The Santa Fe's strongest attribute is its interior. No matter what version you get, you'll find it comfortable, quiet and stylish. It's easy to get in and out of, and drivers and passengers alike will find it roomy.

Ease of use

9.0
All controls are well laid out and within easy reach. There are no tricks or complex series of button pushes to access any features. Most of the frequently used controls are hard buttons or knobs. The less accessed functions are just one or two touches away.

Getting in/getting out

9.0
Thanks to large door openings and narrow sills, getting in and out is simple. The front-seat hip height is average. The rear seat is positioned slightly higher but still easily accessible. When the Santa Fe is parked next to a curb or similar obstruction, the long, curved bottom edge of the door can impede the exit of passengers with larger feet.

Driving position

8.0
The power seats have excellent adjustment range, and most drivers will quickly find a comfortable position. Steering wheel adjustability is lacking — it needs an additional inch or two of extension to serve taller drivers. Shorter drivers may wish the steering column was located an inch or two higher.

Roominess

8.0
The Santa Fe is roomy overall, although taller drivers might find the headroom marginal. The back seat has better-than-average legroom and headroom and is great for two passengers. Shoulder and elbow room will be tight when adults or full-size children are seated three across.

Visibility

7.0
Visibility out of the front and front side windows is adequate. Though blocked somewhat by the side mirror, your view out the extra front side triangle windows still helps spot pedestrians and cyclists at intersections. A large rear window gives great direct views to the rear, but the wide rear roof pillars severely block your over-the-shoulder views.

Quality

8.0
There may not be any fancy metals or woods, but the Santa Fe's construction and materials consistently meet a high standard in this segment. Cloth seats and plastics are of acceptable quality but are implemented with excellent design. Flourishes such as the speaker grilles and satin-finished trim feel upmarket.

Utility

7.5
Despite the Santa Fe's roomy and well-thought-out interior, cargo volume is solidly in the middle of the pack in this segment. The SEL Plus' sliding and reclining second row improves cargo and passenger flexibility and is a must-have for this crossover.

Small-item storage

8.0
The front door pockets aren't particularly large, but they can hold a water bottle and personal effects with no problem. The center console bin is spacious, and there's space in front of and behind the shifter for more of your stuff. A shelf on the passenger side of the dash is deep enough to hold large phones.

Cargo space

7.5
There's 35.9 cubic feet of storage behind the second row, which is good for the class, and you can get more by folding down the 60/40-split rear seats or lifting up the tri-fold cargo floor to reveal more space underneath. Tie-down points are recessed, so they stay out of your way when you don't need them.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
The upper and lower LATCH point locations are clearly marked, and a child seat can be located in either of the three rear seat positions. Lower LATCH anchors are located between the upper and lower seat cushion, and larger child seats may obstruct a seat-belt latch or seatback pivot.

Towing

7.0
The Santa Fe's 2,000 pounds of towing capability is fairly good for the segment. Upgrade to the 2.0-liter turbo engine in the Limited and Ultimate versions if you need to tow up to 3,500 pounds.

Technology

8.0
Hyundai's standard 7-inch infotainment system is easy to read and use. Key functions are readily accessible on the main page, and the icons are well-sized and -spaced to avoid a cluttered look. The menu structure is also intuitive and not very deep, making it easier when you have to hunt through it.

Smartphone integration

8.0
The Santa Fe doesn't lack in ways to integrate your smartphone. It boasts Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Bluetooth streaming and USB audio. Pairing a phone is painless, and switching between devices is simple. There's one data USB point up front and two charge-only USB ports in the rear.

Driver aids

8.0
Adaptive cruise control works well even in stop-and-go traffic. The alerts for the lane-departure and blind-spot detection systems can be customized to the driver's preference. Front collision mitigation and rear cross-traffic alert round out the systems. All systems work well, and we experienced no false alerts.

Voice control

8.0
Hyundai's voice control system works with radio, phone and navigation (for those models so equipped), and you don't need to rigidly follow a syntax to make it work. If you have a smartphone hooked up, the voice button will pass the commands directly to it.
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
Limited 2.0T, Limited, SEL 2.0T, SEL, SE

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe.

5 star reviews: 69%
4 star reviews: 15%
3 star reviews: 10%
2 star reviews: 1%
1 star reviews: 5%
Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 99 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • appearance
  • comfort
  • safety
  • value
  • handling & steering
  • fuel efficiency
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • road noise
  • warranty
  • spaciousness
  • technology
  • driving experience
  • seats
  • dashboard
  • infotainment system
  • ride quality
  • visibility
  • acceleration
  • wheels & tires
  • sound system
  • engine
  • transmission
  • maintenance & parts
  • doors
  • climate control
  • towing
  • steering wheel
  • electrical system
  • cup holders
  • off-roading
  • lights
  • brakes

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, All the bells and whistles at true value pricing!
Nestaway,
Ultimate 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A)

Check out the Ultimate's safety features, the heads up display is absolutely a BIG help, always know the speed limit and how fast you are going without taking your eyes off the road! The 8" navigation display is a plus also and a breeze to use with voice command . This car has so many helpful comfort & safety features, air cooled seats....too many to list. And for the PRICE, it's phenomenal to say the least! The one thing that takes some getting used to is when I have the Auto Stop engaged, that engine stopping was scary at first, but I've learned to appreciate it and when to disengage like in heavy city traffic. After nearly a month, I'm still learning about some of the features. The interior is very comfortable and I find the headrests to be more ergonomically supportive than my previous vehicle which was a Toyota Sienna. Downsizing, our choice was made easy by the Santa Fe in that it is larger than the compacts but not as large as some of the looming mid sized. We had owned a Santa Fe before with excellent no worry service for 5 years. Oh, and the factory warranty 5 years 60,000 miles BUMPER to BUMPER saves peace of mind and money not needing to get an extended warranty on those measly 3 year/36,000 typical offerings from most other manufacturers.

5 out of 5 stars, Test drove 20 vehicles before buying the Santa Fe
John McC,
Limited 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A)

After owning a 2003 Chevy Suburban, it was finally time to buy Dad a new vehicle. I was set on a luxury vehicle because I'm an empty nester and thought I deserved something nice. Test drove Acura RDX, BMW X3, Lexus NX and RX, Audi Q5 and others. However, then I test drove Honda, Nissan and other mid-price SUVs and being a pragmatic person, I decided not to spend the extra $15-20k just for the luxury badge. Came down to the Honda CR-V and Santa Fe. NOTE: 2019 Toyota RAV4 was not out yet, but it looks nice. I decided on the Santa Fe over Honda primarily because of the interior was nicer and seemed more upscale. I got the 2WD Limited with the smaller engine. I am averaging 30mpg in combined hwy/city driving. I do primarily drive in the Smart mode which I think helps a lot. Even with the great gas mileage, I might go with the stronger engine. This engine is fine for me most of the time, but I would like a little more power at times. The Sport driving mode does not seem very smooth to me, but not really a factor for me as comfort is more important to me. I think the larger engine would suit those looking for more power. I love the display screen and associated controls; especially with Apple Carplay. It's very easy to setup and use. Very important to me was a quiet vehicle. This is very quiet where I can take work calls and clearly be heard even in downtown Atlanta traffic. It's extremely comfortable; especially on highway trips using the adaptive cruise control (love it!). The car can almost drive itself with steering, but does warn you after a while to put your hands on the wheel. Also I live on a 2 lane winding rural road so the automatic high-beam headlights are awesome! The huge sunroof is a big plus too. Another small but great item is the auto-brake. That is, not having to keep your foot on the brake at red-lights or in traffic. I didn't think it was a big deal during the test drive, but I really love it now. My only compliant is that each time you start the vehicle, you have to turn it on. Hyundai should make this a constant switch. I did think about spending another $2K for the Ultimate, but the only two options I really wanted were the thigh extender on the driver's seat and the rain-sensing wipers. In summary, if you are a "value" shopper, definitely consider the Santa Fe.

5 out of 5 stars, Wowza
Thom McC,
Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I have been shopping and reading and watching the YouTube video demos on the Santa Fe and the Ford Edge for a couple of months now and deciding which was the best value for performance, cost, and value. Since the Santa Fe offered a few things that the Ford didn't (very few) and since the cost and warranty were so much better I decided to take the plunge with it. I have only owned this car for about a week now but we have a 15 year old Hyundai XG 350L and based on the comfort, quality, and performance of that car and considering all of the modern overall improvements in quality and technology, in my opinion it would be very difficult to beat the 2019 Santa Fe. I knew from the start that I wanted the Ultimate FWD package but wasn't sure of whether to go with the 2.4 or the 2.0T engine. I went to a dealership that had a great inventory of both engines so I could do a side-by-side driving comparison. The 2.4 was very good but the 2.0T was outstanding. I have been driving a 2009 Ford Escape Limited with the 2.5 FWD and either of these two Hyundai engines coupled with the 8 speed transmissions beats it hands down in performance and quiet operation. Driving the car is a truly awesome experience. I have stayed mostly in the Comfort drive mode and the power and nimble steering are both fantastic. I have selected the Sport mode a couple of times and there is a very noticeable improvement along with a slight decrease in fuel economy. It is still a lot of fun to hit a winding road with Sport selected. The body side roll and confident road handling rally gives you a great respect for what Hyundai has accomplished with a vehicle of this weight. Regardless of what driving mode you select and despite the road conditions or traffic you might experience you will appreciate the very quiet cabin that is equipped with a ton of sound absorbing insulation, thick window glass all around, and active noise canceling. The seats have wonderful side bolstering so you stay firmly planted in the seat on the tight turns even when taken at fairly high speeds. I haven't ridden in the backseat myself but both my wife and brother were amazed at how roomy and comfortable it is in the back. My brother is 6 feet even and he said he had more than enough leg and head room. The rear seats slide forward and back and also recline. It is summer and he didn't need it but the back seat is also heated. The front seats are heated and ventilated. That is greatly appreciated here in the hot Georgia summer. There are more electronic safety and convenience features than you can count. I don't have children or pets but there are two critical safety features for living things in the back seat. First when you turn the engine off and open the driver's door the dash lights up with a reminder to check the rear seat for children. With the Hyundai Bluelink installed on your phone if the car sensors detect anything moving in the back seat after you exit it will send an alert to your mobile phone...but it will also start the horn blowing and that will continue for up to 8 hours. The other safety feature is a sensor that senses approaching traffic from the rear when the car is stopped and it will prevent the doors from opening to keep passengers from stepping out into traffic. I appreciate the lane departure warning system and the lane keep assist is also valuable but will take some getting used to. While driving on the interstate on the way home from the dealership I forgot that it was on and when approaching a curve in the road at 70 MPH the car began the turn on its own. I kept my hands on the wheel but the car steered itself accurately through the entire turn with no hunting or seeking to maintain the center of the lane. I also love the heads-up-display but a valuable piece of information...you can't see it very well with polarized sunglasses on (depending on the orientation of you lenses with respect to the projection). If I want to see it with enough brightness to be useful I have to twist my head slightly so I will be replacing my sunglasses. The fuel economy seems to be a bit better than what is advertised which is always good. Time will tell with more mileage. As with any vehicle built for the masses there is always something I might have added or done slightly different but this truly is a spectacular vehicle that should meet your every expectation of quiet, comfortable, driving. I certainly look forward to many more years of driving mine. I have probably rambled on way more than most people want to read so I'll just end it here but let you know that there are dozens of more features and comforts that I will leave to you to discover.

5 out of 5 stars, 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate-First Impressions
Terry,
Ultimate 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A)

The following are my first impressions after owning the 2019 Santa Fe Ultimate (2.4L) for about 2 weeks with 300 miles of suburban-type driving. For reference I have previously owned Mercedes, BMW, Hyundai Genesis, Acura RDX and Nissan Murano. All my previous cars have been V-6 powered. Pros: (1) Extremely smooth 8-speed transmission. You hardly notice shifts under most conditions. (2) Surprisingly, has a smoother ride than any other car I have owned. Road noise is very subdued. (3) Ergonomics are great-everything seems to be in the right place. All controls are easy to reach and seem intuitive. (4) Plenty of leg, knee and head room for my 6'3" frame. Entire interior feels spacious. (5) Location of GPS screen completely eliminates glare. Everything is easy to read. (6) Steering feels good and seems to be weighted just about right. (7) Loads of cargo space in the back with spacious under-floor storage compartments. (8) Front seats are very comfortable and supportive with both driver and passenger seats adjustable. We love the vented front seats. (9) Has an amazing suite of safety features, many of which are found only on much higher priced cars. (10) Interior feels luxurious with soft leather and nice fit and finish. (11) Cumulative MPG so far is 26+ (based on suburban driving only). Cons: The only negative so far, and it is a small one, is that the car seems slightly under powered. It understandably doesn't have the same response I am used to with V-6's. Engine noise becomes noticeable with any significant acceleration but quickly fades as speed is reached and is very quiet under all conditions other than acceleration. Before deciding on the 2019 Santa Fe, I researched and drove 6 other mid-sized suv's, and had decided on the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. When I learned of the complete Santa Fe redesign for 2019, I decided to wait. I'm glad I did because Hyundai has done a superb job with the redesign and the 2019 model is a very significant improvement over the 2018 in all respects Followup Report: After 6 months and 2300 miles of mostly suburban driving, the overall fuel economy has been 25.4 mpg (the dashboard gauge reports 27.7). As I have become more used to the 2.4 liter, 4 cylinder engine, I realize it has plenty of power for everything I need to do. It is responsive and does not seem under powered. The 8-speed transmission is extremely smooth. We have found the interior to be very comfortable and roomy, and the controls for GPS, radio and climate well located, intuitive and easy to use. Love the safety features -- the Blind Spot and rear Cross Traffic alerts have already prevented potential accidents. The only negative is a slight dashboard-area rattle that I have not yet had diagnosed. Overall we are very happy that we chose the Santa Fe.

Write a review

See all 99 reviews

Features & Specs

SEL 2.4 4dr SUV features & specs
SEL 2.4 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 8A
MSRP$27,600
MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
SE 2.4 4dr SUV features & specs
SE 2.4 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 8A
MSRP$25,750
MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
SE 2.4 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
SE 2.4 4dr SUV AWD
2.4L 4cyl 8A
MSRP$27,450
MPG 21 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV features & specs
Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$34,200
MPG 20 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower235 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Santa Fe safety features:

Forward Collision Avoidance
Alerts the driver about an imminent collision and can automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
Safe Exit Assist
Temporarily prevents you from opening your door if sensors detect a car approaching from the rear.
Surround View Monitor
Shows a top-down view of your SUV when you park, making it easier to avoid curbs and line up in the parking space.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover15.5%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Hyundai Santa Fe vs. the competition

Hyundai Santa Fe vs. Honda CR-V

For years, the Honda CR-V has been the benchmark for the compact crossover segment. It's comfortable, fuel-efficient, spacious and affordable. Up against the Honda, the Santa Fe has its work cut out for it. Luckily, the new Santa Fe is larger on the inside than before, with a new eight-speed automatic transmission that promises increases in both fuel economy and drivability. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda CR-V.

Compare Hyundai Santa Fe & Honda CR-V features

Hyundai Santa Fe vs. Mazda CX-5

The Hyundai Santa Fe and the Mazda CX-5 have similar appeal. They both boast attractive interior materials, abundant available safety features and reasonable pricing. The Santa Fe is a bit more spacious on the inside, but the CX-5 will likely be the better option for buyers who want a connected, sporty driving experience. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Mazda CX-5.

Compare Hyundai Santa Fe & Mazda CX-5 features

Hyundai Santa Fe vs. Nissan Rogue

While the Nissan Rogue isn't our favorite crossover, it does deserve a lot of praise. It's priced well, has lots of interior space and is very comfortable on the highway. Basically, it's very well-rounded. The Santa Fe, thanks to its recent redesign, is a pretty comprehensive package, too. Both are viable vehicles for your family vacation.

Compare Hyundai Santa Fe & Nissan Rogue features

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe First Drive

There May Be a New Class Leader Among Affordable Crossovers

Mark Takahashi by Mark Takahashi , Senior Reviews EditorAugust 26th, 2018

In the world of crossover SUVs, where does compact give way to midsize? The all-new 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe makes us wonder. Although it's priced against small SUVs such as the Ford Escape, it's nearly 10 inches longer than Ford's compact entrant. In fact, it's only a fraction of an inch shorter than the midsize Ford Edge. Within the Hyundai lineup, it slots in between the compact Tucson and the three-row Santa Fe XL, just as the Edge slots between the compact Escape and the three-row Explorer.

So where does that leave the Santa Fe? In a strong competitive position. It enjoys a freshness advantage over the Edge and other two-row midsizers, while it also has a space advantage over its compact price peers. Throw in up-to-date technology and available turbocharged power, and you've got a well-rounded, affordable crossover that merits consideration from a wide range of shoppers. Just keep in mind that only the two priciest Santa Fe models can be had with the desirable turbo engine.

What You Get and How Much It Costs

Santa Fe prices start at around $26,000 for the base SE trim. For the money, you get a 185-horsepower 2.4-liter four-cylinder paired with an eight-speed transmission that drives the front wheels. An impressive array of advanced safety features is also offered, such as forward collision warning with automatic braking and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert. Also included are lane keeping assist and a safe exit assist system that prevents passengers from opening a door into the path of an approaching vehicle. On the inside, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto is standard along with a 7-inch touchscreen.

For another $2,100, the SEL trim adds keyless entry and ignition, a 10-way power driver's seat, heated front seats, satellite radio, and Hyundai's Blue Link telematics with smartphone-app control. The SEL Plus trim costs another $2,200 and brings bigger 18-inch wheels, a hands-free liftgate, parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote second-row seatback releases in the cargo area, and an Infinity audio system. You also get a rear occupant alert system that senses movement in the rear seats after the car is locked and beeps the horn, flashes the lights, and sends a text and email alert.

The Limited trim costs about $33,000 and dresses up the Santa Fe with a panoramic sunroof, LED exterior and interior lighting, leather upholstery, a power front passenger seat and heated rear seats. The Ultimate trim, which crests past the $36,000 mark, adds an 8-inch touchscreen, a surround-view camera system, ventilated front seats with extendable thigh supports, a head-up display and a wireless charging pad.

Notably, the Limited and the Ultimate are eligible for a $1,600 engine upgrade to a 235-hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that also comes with 19-inch wheels. All-wheel drive can be added to any 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe model for $1,700. Otherwise, there are no factory options available.

Zooming out on the Santa Fe's broad competitive set, the base SE model is a bit more expensive than base versions of the compact Honda CR-V and Jeep Cherokee, but slightly cheaper than the midsize Subaru Outback. Stepping up to the midsize Ford Edge or Nissan Murano will cost you a few grand more. In an apples-to-apples comparison of features and trim levels, the Hyundai's advantage generally grows. Factor in industry-leading warranty coverage and the Santa Fe only looks better.

Running the Numbers

We spent our time with the range-topping Ultimate trim with the turbocharged engine and all-wheel drive, which brings the price uncomfortably close to $40,000. Hyundai expects the volume seller to be the midgrade SEL Plus trim, which costs $10,000 less. But that model is only available with the base 2.4-liter engine that is quite a bit less powerful and responsive. If you want the turbo but don't need every available bell and whistle, note that the entry-level price for a turbocharged Limited model comes in around $35,000.

Behind the wheel, the new 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe feels solid in almost every aspect, though from a standstill, acceleration is rather weak for the first 20 feet or so. The drivetrain gets it moving with much more authority from there on out. Passing slower traffic is stress-free as the transmission quickly selects a lower gear for added punch. It's a fair bet that the base engine will require a lot more pedal and patience.

The suspension is tuned with a bias toward comfort rather than handling performance, but the Santa Fe still takes to the curves with confidence. Body roll is well-managed and the effect of midcorner bumps is minimized. Cornering ability is far greater than what most drivers will require. Likewise, the brake pedal is reassuringly firm when you need to slow down in a hurry, and it's easy to modulate for smooth stops. With the exception of the weak initial acceleration, the Santa Fe drives as well as we'd expect from a top crossover in this price range.

The same holds true for the way the advanced safety and driver assistance features work. The frontal collision warning system is optimally tuned to avoid annoying false alarms. The adaptive cruise control is also well-calibrated, maintaining the gap between the vehicle in front by slowing and speeding up with smooth actions. It can even bring you to a full stop and resume with a tap of the gas pedal or a cruise control button.

Thanks to the available all-wheel-drive option, the Santa Fe has better-than-average off-road abilities. It's not as proficient as a Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk, but it should keep up with a Subaru Outback when the pavement ends. Ground clearance is adequate for moderate ruts and rocks, while the lockable center differential and hill descent control should make the terrain seem a lot less challenging.

Superior Interior

Once inside the Santa Fe, you'll notice how open and airy the cabin feels. Outward visibility is excellent, and the available panoramic sunroof gives an even greater sense of space. Actual physical space is also generous, with abundant room for taller adults in both rows. The rear seats are mounted higher than usual, affording an expansive view forward while providing welcome thigh support for long-limbed occupants. You'll notice the lack of noise, too, once you're underway as the interior remains well-insulated from wind and road noise.

The overall interior design doesn't break new ground in a fashion sense, which is just fine with us. A lot of the questionably functional gimmickry that is becoming more prevalent in the industry has been skipped in favor of physical buttons and knobs. As a result, you rarely have to take your eyes off the road for simple operations. With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard equipment, more complex functions can be executed via voice command.

For the most part, the materials quality exceeds expectations. Most of the touchpoints are adequately padded, and prominent surfaces convincingly grained. There are still some hard plastics, but they're not conspicuous enough to detract from the general impression of quality. Both the infotainment and instrument panels are quick to respond and intuitive to the point that you'd probably never have to consult the owners' manual.

The front seats feature multiple densities of foam, with more compliance for your back and posterior and firmer support on the side bolsters. Even after spending many hours on the road, fatigue was a nonissue. The inclusion of ventilation on the top trim further ensures comfort in warmer climates. In back, the seats slide fore and aft with a surprising amount of travel to give priority to either passenger or cargo space.

Speaking of cargo space, the Santa Fe can accommodate up to 35.9 cubic feet of stuff behind the rear seats, expanding to 71.3 cubic feet with the rear seatbacks folded down. That puts the Hyundai on the high end of the compact class and makes it competitive with some midsize models. For even greater convenience, there is a wealth of underfloor storage in the cargo area, and the hands-free tailgate is triggered by standing near it for a few seconds, rather than having to swipe a foot under the bumper awkwardly.

Santa Fe Is Hot

The redesigned 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe has far more positive aspects than drawbacks. It doesn't hurt that it looks quite handsome, too. Of our complaints, the limited availability of the turbocharged engine ranks highest. Having that option on the midgrade SEL or SEL Plus trim would make the Santa Fe even more difficult to resist.

FAQ

Is the Hyundai Santa Fe a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Santa Fe both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.8 out of 10. You probably care about Hyundai Santa Fe fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Santa Fe gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 25 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Santa Fe has 35.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Santa Fe. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe:

  • The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is redesigned
  • New interior and exterior look
  • New two-row design
  • Part of the fourth Hyundai Santa Fe generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the Hyundai Santa Fe reliable?

To determine whether the Hyundai Santa Fe is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Santa Fe. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Santa Fe's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Santa Fe and gave it a 7.8 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Santa Fe is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe?

The least-expensive 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,750.

Other versions include:

  • SEL 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $27,600
  • SE 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $25,750
  • SE 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $27,450
  • Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $34,200
  • SEL 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $29,300
  • Limited 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $32,600
  • Ultimate 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,100
  • SEL Plus 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $29,800
  • Ultimate 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $38,800
  • Limited 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $34,300
  • Ultimate 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $37,150
  • SEL Plus 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $31,500
  • Ultimate 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $35,450
  • Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $35,900
Learn more

What are the different models of Hyundai Santa Fe?

If you're interested in the Hyundai Santa Fe, the next question is, which Santa Fe model is right for you? Santa Fe variants include SEL 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A), SE 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A), SE 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A), and Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Santa Fe models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai has made some big changes for 2019 when it comes to the Santa Fe. Sure, it's completely redesigned, but that's not all. The Santa Fe has evolved from a three-row SUV to one with two rows. Basically, Hyundai has redesigned the old two-row Santa Fe Sport and renamed it the Santa Fe. What about the old three-row Santa Fe? That's now named the Santa Fe XL.

The new 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe gets a redesigned look on the outside and the inside. It's also equipped with a new eight-speed transmission to go with the standard 2.4-liter engine. The optional turbocharged 2.0-liter engine also gets the new eight-speed.

Like the previous year's model, the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe offers an attractive powertrain warranty: 10 years or 100,000 miles. It also includes a lot of standard equipment for the money. There are five trim levels for the Santa Fe: SE, SEL, SEL Plus, Limited and Ultimate. They are all available with either front- or all-wheel drive. Base SE equipment includes items such as a rearview camera, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision mitigation and adaptive cruise control. That's quite a bit when you consider the SE's entry-level price. The SEL adds items such as foglights, heated front seats, Hyundai Blue Link services and satellite radio. The SEL Plus pads on a hands-free liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 12-speaker Infinity stereo system. On the Limited and Ultimate trim levels, you get upgraded interior materials and niceties such as a panoramic sunroof and an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen.

Whichever trim level you choose, the Santa Fe definitely has a competitive level of equipment for the money. Some rivals may offer a sportier experience or a bit more cargo space, but the Santa Fe can hold its own. For more information on the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe and to pick the right two-row crossover for your needs, head over to Edmunds.

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Overview

The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is offered in the following submodels: Santa Fe SUV. Available styles include SEL 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A), SE 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A), SE 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A), Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A), Limited 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A), Ultimate 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL Plus 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A), Ultimate 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Limited 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A), Ultimate 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A), SEL Plus 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A), Ultimate 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A), and Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Santa Fe 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Santa Fe.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Santa Fe featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe?

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,785. The average price paid for a new 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $8,520 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $8,520 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,265.

The average savings for the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 23.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2019 Hyundai Santa Fes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2019 Santa Fes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $35,785 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,638 on a used or CPO 2019 Santa Fe available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Hyundai Santa Fes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Hyundai Santa Fe for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,307.

Find a new Hyundai for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,178.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials

