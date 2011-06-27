Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me
- $20,980Great Deal | $4,276 below market
Certified 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE22,741 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wayne Auto Mall Hyundai - Wayne / New Jersey
ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED WARRANTY, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLUETOOTH, MP3 Player, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, CHILD LOCKS, NO ACCIDENTS on CARFAX, 6 SERVICE RECORDS FOUND ON CARFAX, 3RD ROW SEAT, KEYLESS ENTRY, SAT RADIO, PREMIUM PACKAGE, ALLOY WHEELS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SNDHF3HU244073
Stock: HY7642
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- $16,487Great Deal | $4,097 below market
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE18,859 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Reed's iRide Used Cars - Sanford / Florida
At Reed's iRide Express store we value our customers time and have given you all the information you may need to purchase your next vehicle. Log on to https://express.irideusedcars.com to see payment and financing options, trade in values, and much more.LIFETIME WARRANTY***, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY STILL APPLIES, 4D Sport Utility, 18" x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, MP3 decoder, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/HD/MP3 Display Audio, Roof rack: rails only, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.During these uncertain times, iRide is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customer to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have , while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some thing that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SM4HF2HU181521
Stock: E181521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-08-2020
- $16,991Great Deal
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE58,209 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Central Houston Nissan - Houston / Texas
This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE is offered to you for sale by Central Houston Nissan. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This Hyundai Santa Fe SE has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. This Hyundai Santa Fe SE is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. More information about the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe: Starting at just under $25,000, the Santa Fe Sport competes with other small SUVs such as the Ford Escape and Toyota RAV4. Meanwhile, the long-wheelbase Santa Fe is more competitive with mid-sized SUVs such as the Toyota Highlander, Honda Pilot and Nissan Pathfinder, and with its standard 290-horsepower V6, it offers more power than all of them. The Santa Fe Sport, on the other hand, features a standard 6-speed automatic, and at 71.5 cubic feet of rear cargo space, it bests competition such as the Toyota Venza and Ford Edge. With strong styling and a long list of available features, the Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport are appealing options. This model sets itself apart with great warranty, two-or three-row seating, fuel efficient, Spacious, powerful, and available all-wheel-drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SMDHF3HU207169
Stock: P7230
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $24,997Great Deal | $4,657 below market
Certified 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate23,650 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
McGrath City Hyundai - Chicago / Illinois
Certified! 2017 Santa Fe SE Ultimate comes 3rd row, Heated Leather seats, 8-inch Touchscreen Nav w/ Android Auto(TM); Multi-View Camera Sys, Panoramic Sunroof; Rear Parking Sensors, Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Hyundai Blue Link and so much more... HURRY AND CONTACT MCGRATH HYUNDAI NOW TO SET YOUR APPOINTMENT @ 773-889-9090 ! ! !Americas Best CPO Warranty: Comprehensive Warranty Coverage Hyundai Motor America offers the remainder of the 5- Year/60,000-Mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty* on CPO vehicles. Powertrain Warranty Coverage Hyundai Motor America offers a 10-Year/100,000-Mile CPO Powertrain Limited Warranty* on CPO vehicles 173-point inspection An extensive 173-point* mechanical, safety, and appearance inspection, performed by Hyundai CPO programKick back in our newly renovated service lounge and enjoy complimentary Wifi, gourmet coffee and snacks and even HD TV. Our complimentary shuttle service runs every half hour and allows you to schedule pickups within 5 miles from our store. Better yet, if your service lasts longer than 24 hours, we'll give you a complimentary loaner car for the day!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SRDHF3HU240819
Stock: YPJ6984
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $26,984Great Deal
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate20,834 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vandergriff Toyota - Arlington / Texas
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate Navigation/GPS, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Sunroof/Moonroof, Leather, AWD, Santa Fe Limited Ultimate AWD NAVIGATION PANO ROOF TECH PACKAGE, 4D Sport Utility, 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24V, 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, AWD, Storm Blue, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 19' x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Automatic Emergency Braking, Compass, Dynamic Bending Light, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High Beam Assist, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Illuminated entry, Limited Ultimate Tech Package 04, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Option Group 04, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Smart Cruise Control, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. EMPLOYEE PRICING FOR EVERYONE !! HURRY !! Come visit our REDESIGNED State-of-the-Art Dealership. Our showroom, amenities, and service drive are open extended hours for your convenience. Not to mention a HUGE selection of New Pre-Owned vehicles will make Vandergriff Toyota your premiere choice for Toyota dealerships in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Stop by and see why we're where 'DFW SHOPS FOR USED CARS!!' Customer Requested and Dealer Added Options are extra. As the leading Toyota dealer in Arlington, our name has become synonymous with honesty and integrity. We have grown into one of the largest Toyota dealers in the Dallas and Fort Worth area. We are proud to be integral members of the Dallas-Fort Worth community, where we serve the entire DFW Metroplex, including Carrollton, North Richland Hills, Irving, Mansfield, Frisco, Richardson, Plano, Grand Prairie, Grapevine and the entire North Texas area. Our outstanding staff of dedicated sales professionals is here to help you find the perfect new car for you and your family. Visit us today and see why our commitment to customer service, our large selection of new and used vehicles and our reliable service center have made Vandergriff Toyota one of Arlington's favorite Toyota dealerships! Customer Requested and Dealer Added Options are extra.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SRDHF0HU239756
Stock: PHU239756
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $19,997Great Deal | $2,813 below market
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE15,399 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gettel Hyundai - Sarasota / Florida
Only 15,399 Miles! Scores 24 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Hyundai Santa Fe boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.3 L/204 engine powering this Automatic transmission. REGAL RED PEARL, MUDGUARDS, FIRST AID KIT.* This Hyundai Santa Fe Features the Following Options *CARPETED FLOOR MATS, CARGO TRAY, CARGO COVER, BUMPER APPLIQUE, BEIGE, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, BEIGE, CLOTH SEATING SURFACES W/YES ESSENTIALS, Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Gettel Genesis of Sarasota, 3500 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34239.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SMDHF3HU252483
Stock: 5P9562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- Price Drop$23,799Great Deal | $5,085 below market
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate21,785 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE Ultimate AWD looks fantastic in Circuit Silver. Powered by a 3.3 Liter V6 that generates 290hp which is mated to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive crossover provides nearly 24mpg on the highway, a quiet ride, and eye-catching styling highlighted by a Panoramic sunroof, adaptive HID headlamps, LED daytime running lights, roof rails with removable crossbars, and split-spoke alloy wheels.Our Santa Fe SE Ultimate's interior features heated and ventilated front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped multi-function steering, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry/ignition, and heated outboard second-row seats. Additionally, the full-color touchscreen infotainment system offers navigation, Bluetooth, AM/FM/HD/available satellite radio, USB/Aux inputs, and an impressive sound system to keep you connected and entertained.Our Hyundai offers peace of mind thanks to adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, a back-up camera, automatic high-beam assist, advanced airbags, anti-lock disc brakes, and traction/stability control. Driving this Santa Fe could be the smartest decision you'll make this year! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SRDHF9HU220008
Stock: 116286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $26,888Great Deal | $2,270 below market
Certified 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate17,148 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lynnes Hyundai - Bloomfield / New Jersey
It has a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's on the market for $28,005. Drivers love the sharp white exterior with a gray interior. Call today and take this one out for a spin! Contact Information: Lynnes Hyundai, 401 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, NJ, 07003, Phone: 9737435100, E-mail: leads@lynneshyundai.motosnap.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SRDHF2HU181603
Stock: HA5085P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-02-2019
- $13,995Great Deal | $2,913 below market
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE73,345 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **3.3 V6 GAS**DUAL ZONE A/C**5 PASSENGER SUV**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Back Up Camera**Power Door Locks**Alloy Wheels**Power Windows**Power Seats** 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24V, 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, CD player, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE Sport Utility FWD 5 Passenger SUV
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SM4HF8HU192264
Stock: 30020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2020
- $22,950Great Deal
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate28,211 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Payne Weslaco Motors - Weslaco / Texas
Thank you for visiting another one of Payne Chevy Buick GMC's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate with 28,211mi. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. On almost any road condition, this Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. A Hyundai with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Santa Fe Limited Ultimate was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe: Starting at just under $25,000, the Santa Fe Sport competes with other small SUVs such as the Ford Escape and Toyota RAV4. Meanwhile, the long-wheelbase Santa Fe is more competitive with mid-sized SUVs such as the Toyota Highlander, Honda Pilot and Nissan Pathfinder, and with its standard 290-horsepower V6, it offers more power than all of them. The Santa Fe Sport, on the other hand, features a standard 6-speed automatic, and at 71.5 cubic feet of rear cargo space, it bests competition such as the Toyota Venza and Ford Edge. With strong styling and a long list of available features, the Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport are appealing options. Interesting features of this model are great warranty, two-or three-row seating, fuel efficient, Spacious, powerful, and available all-wheel-drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SR4HF8HU247460
Stock: THU247460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- $17,899Great Deal
Certified 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE29,005 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Eckert Hyundai - Denton / Texas
1-Owner...2017 Santa Fe SE 2.4 FWD 6 speed automatic with the Advanced Safety Technology of, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Warning, Back Up Camera, Vehicle Stability Control ESC, ABS. This one has a factory MSRP of $28,045. Balance of factory warranty on this beauty. Save $7,000 thousand on this one at Eckert Hyundai of Denton. Eckert Hyundai of Denton is the top selling Hyundai dealer of Certified Hyundai Pre-Owned vehicles in North Texas, with over 60 CPO units on the lot and inbound. This one will sell fast at this price, call 940-243-6200 to set up your test drive and viewing appointment today. Easy, Enjoyable, Efficient...Exceeding Expectations...that's the ECKERT EXPERIENCE. Come see why, Eckert Hyundai of Denton has been the highest rated dealer for Hyundai in customer sales satisfaction and customer service satisfaction since 1995. Family owned and operated by brothers Mike and Mark Eckert. Easy, Enjoyable, Efficient...Exceeding Expectations, that's the ECKERT EXPERIENCE. * Cars are Pre-Certified...$995 Activation Fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SM4HF5HU246135
Stock: 120891A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- Price Drop$23,863Great Deal | $2,763 below market
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited19,310 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lynnes Hyundai - Bloomfield / New Jersey
This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited is offered to you for sale by Lynnes Hyundai. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Hyundai Santa Fe Limited is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Hyundai Santa Fe Limited, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. More information about the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe: Starting at just under $25,000, the Santa Fe Sport competes with other small SUVs such as the Ford Escape and Toyota RAV4. Meanwhile, the long-wheelbase Santa Fe is more competitive with mid-sized SUVs such as the Toyota Highlander, Honda Pilot and Nissan Pathfinder, and with its standard 290-horsepower V6, it offers more power than all of them. The Santa Fe Sport, on the other hand, features a standard 6-speed automatic, and at 71.5 cubic feet of rear cargo space, it bests competition such as the Toyota Venza and Ford Edge. With strong styling and a long list of available features, the Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport are appealing options. This model sets itself apart with great warranty, two-or three-row seating, fuel efficient, Spacious, powerful, and available all-wheel-drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SNDHF9HU242084
Stock: HE5410P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $15,500Great Deal | $1,636 below market
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE81,442 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Best Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Plymouth / Massachusetts
AWD, beige Leather.At Best CDJR we want you to know that all our vehicles are priced at a competitive value position to the market. We use an independent 3rd party software to research internet listings on all vehicles in the market so we can ensure that our prices are the most competitive out there. We do this simply so people choose us when they start searching for their next car.Clean CARFAX.Java Espresso 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24VIf you are new to Best, you'll notice we do things a little differently from our new car sales to our service and maintenance. The secret of our success comes in part from the Disney Institute in Orlando, Florida. Twenty five years ago, Best needed to differentiate itself from average dealers and did so by embracing a Disney culture. To date, Best has sent over 150 employees to Disney's "Best in Class" training. Today, our entire cast works in concert with the attitude, teamwork, and commitment necessary to achieve complete customer satisfaction.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SMDHFXHU210957
Stock: 00488B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- $21,997Great Deal | $3,181 below market
Certified 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate44,290 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
McGrath City Hyundai - Chicago / Illinois
Certified! 2017 Santa Fe SE Ultimate comes 3rd row, Heated Leather seats, 8-inch Touchscreen Nav w/ Android Auto(TM); Multi-View Camera Sys, Panoramic Sunroof; Rear Parking Sensors, Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Hyundai Blue Link and so much more... HURRY AND CONTACT MCGRATH HYUNDAI NOW TO SET YOUR APPOINTMENT @ 773-889-9090 ! ! !Americas Best CPO Warranty: Comprehensive Warranty Coverage Hyundai Motor America offers the remainder of the 5- Year/60,000-Mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty* on CPO vehicles. Powertrain Warranty Coverage Hyundai Motor America offers a 10-Year/100,000-Mile CPO Powertrain Limited Warranty* on CPO vehicles 173-point inspection An extensive 173-point* mechanical, safety, and appearance inspection, performed by Hyundai CPO programKick back in our newly renovated service lounge and enjoy complimentary Wifi, gourmet coffee and snacks and even HD TV. Our complimentary shuttle service runs every half hour and allows you to schedule pickups within 5 miles from our store. Better yet, if your service lasts longer than 24 hours, we'll give you a complimentary loaner car for the day!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SR4HF2HU243811
Stock: YPJ6940
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $16,399Great Deal | $1,946 below market
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE84,529 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Circuit Silver Gray; Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe we recently got in. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Meticulously inspected -- Worry-free -- Quality assured. All of this comes with a Certified vehicle, like this 2017 Hyundai. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Hyundai Santa Fe SE redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. No matter the varying terrain or weather conditions, this all-wheel drive vehicle will help you reach your destination safely and securely in a well-appointed cabin with many features found on cars twice the price. More information about the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe: Starting at just under $25,000, the Santa Fe Sport competes with other small SUVs such as the Ford Escape and Toyota RAV4. Meanwhile, the long-wheelbase Santa Fe is more competitive with mid-sized SUVs such as the Toyota Highlander, Honda Pilot and Nissan Pathfinder, and with its standard 290-horsepower V6, it offers more power than all of them. The Santa Fe Sport, on the other hand, features a standard 6-speed automatic, and at 71.5 cubic feet of rear cargo space, it bests competition such as the Toyota Venza and Ford Edge. With strong styling and a long list of available features, the Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport are appealing options. Strengths of this model include great warranty, two-or three-row seating, fuel efficient, Spacious, powerful, and available all-wheel-drive All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SMDHFXHU184120
Stock: HU184120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $18,794Great Deal | $3,404 below market
Certified 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE47,519 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Maxon Hyundai - Union / New Jersey
Thank you for your interest in one of Maxon Hyundai Mazda's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with 47,512mi. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This Hyundai Santa Fe SE defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. Take home this 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. In addition to being well-cared for, this Hyundai Santa Fe has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe: Starting at just under $25,000, the Santa Fe Sport competes with other small SUVs such as the Ford Escape and Toyota RAV4. Meanwhile, the long-wheelbase Santa Fe is more competitive with mid-sized SUVs such as the Toyota Highlander, Honda Pilot and Nissan Pathfinder, and with its standard 290-horsepower V6, it offers more power than all of them. The Santa Fe Sport, on the other hand, features a standard 6-speed automatic, and at 71.5 cubic feet of rear cargo space, it bests competition such as the Toyota Venza and Ford Edge. With strong styling and a long list of available features, the Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport are appealing options. This model sets itself apart with great warranty, two-or three-row seating, fuel efficient, Spacious, powerful, and available all-wheel-drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SMDHF1HU184409
Stock: 1HU184409
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $16,990Great Deal | $3,102 below market
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE68,565 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tucson Subaru - Tucson / Arizona
2017 SANTA FE SE AWD!!! Clean CARFAX! Tucson Subaru is offering for sale this Monaco White 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24V!! 3.3L Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) V6 Engine, 290 Horsepower @ 6,400 rpm / 252 lb-ft Torque @ 5,200 rpm, Speed Automatic Transmission w/ SHIFTRONICÂ , Active Cornering Control AWD w/ AWD Lock Drive Mode Select!! 18' Alloy Wheels! AM/FM/HD Radio/SiriusXMÂ /CD/MP3 w/ iPodÂ /USB/Aux Input Jacks, BluetoothÂ Steering Wheel Audio, Cruise Phone Controls and Hyundai Blue LinkÂ Connected Car System!! Power Door/Liftgate Locks Windows w/ Front Auto-Down/Up, 3rd-Row Seating, Cloth Seating Surfaces w/Yes Essentials with a Power driver seat and Much More!! Expect a relaxed, family-centered atmosphere that is committed to your satisfaction when you visit Tucson Subaru. Our Sales Team is the most knowledgeable, personable, and enjoyable in the industry. We listen to your needs and treat our customers with respect and appreciation in a honest and straightforward manner. Tucson Subaru offers a dedicated Internet Sales Department that allows you the ability to select your vehicle, negotiate a competitive price, and arrange for aggressive financing or lease alternatives - all in a friendly, hassle-free environment without ever leaving the comfort of your home or office. We promise the easiest car purchase you have ever made.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SMDHF1HU170770
Stock: F20495A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- $21,988Great Deal | $2,021 below market
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate41,916 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Haims Motors - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida
BEST DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES *** Limited Ultimate Edition***FULLY LOADED***GREAT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT*** FULLY SERVICED*** BACKUP CAMERA*** BLOWOUT PRICES*** BUY HERE PAY HERE***EVERYONE IS APPROVED*** Won't last long 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate. Fast approval guarantee. Drive and Looks Like New. Only 1 previous owner. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained interior. Front wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, Dealer maintained, This Hyundai is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales LL at 954-308-8580 or sales2@haimsmotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SR4HF1HU214221
Stock: 214221
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020