Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport for Sale Near Me

Sanford INFINITI - Sanford / Florida

Silver Plus Certified, Superb Condition, ONLY 67,189 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 25 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player CLICK NOW! SILVER PLUS: Silver Plus vehicles are offered as pre-reconditioned or "as-is". Many Silver Plus vehicles have the balance of the manufacturer's warranty remaining and are eligible for the extended protection plans. Silver Plus vehicles come with a comprehensive CARFAX® report. Silver Plus vehicles qualify for competitive financing and can help alleviate negative equity. All Vehicles are detailed at delivery. 3-Day/300 Mile Vehicle Exchange or Return Program*: See "Program Information" page for details. OPTION PACKAGES: TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE 04 Panoramic Glass One-Touch Open Sunroof, Fog Lights, Heated Rear Seats, Manual Rear Side Window Shades, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Sliding & Reclining 2nd Row Seats, cargo area releases, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Heated Front Seats, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Homelink/Compass, Power Front Passenger Seat, Driver's Integrated Memory Seat, Power Driver Seat w/4-Way Lumbar Control, Electroluminescent Gauge Cluster, color LCD trip computer, Rear Parking Assistance System, Ventilated Front Seats, Radio: Navigation System w/Dimension Premium Audio, AM/FM/CD/SiriusXM/MP3, 8" color touchscreen audio display w/rearview camera, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and Blue Link telematics system, Proximity Key Entry w/Push Button Start, detachable valet key. WHO WE ARE: Sanford INFINITI is a Florida car dealer totally focused on customer satisfaction and value. We are full of INFINITI experts with a committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' inquiries and automotive needs. Pricing analysis performed on 8/19/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5XYZUDLB4EG187728

Stock: NU187728

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-23-2020