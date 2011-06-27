I have been the owner of my 2009 Santa Fe all wheel drive 6 cylinder for approx. 3yrs and I bought it with 38,000 miles. I drive at least 85 miles per day. First: the 09 Santa Fe drives terrible on the highway. It vibrates terribly and upon bring to dealer they said it was possibly tires or rotation was needed. (I put brand new tires on the vehicle at 45K and at 53k & rotate every year) this never fixed the vibration or the poor handling. Dealership told me I guess that's how it drives and there is nothing they can do. Second: my 09 Santa Fe has a horrible sound system that you can't put up over 14 decibels without blowing a speaker. The volume goes well up to 50. All of the speakers have either blown or went out which I have replaced three times with factory speakers and again they are blown. I have a three year old in the car constant so it's not like I'm blaring rap music with the bass at 10+. Horribly annoying and expensive to fix and not covered. Third & most disturbing: my 09 Santa Fe'a gas gauge malfunctioned at 61,000 miles. After filling my gas tank to a range full line I noticed I drove the car to just above a half tank. After turning car back on the gas gauge needle was buried at empty and gas light on. Very nervous immieditely went to get gas. Only took 18$ to fill. Strange which means it's not empty. Thought was a fluke. Drove to work used 1/4 of tank. Turns car back on after work. Read empty again. After filling the car yet again now using only 8$ I knew there was a issue. I brought to dealer they told me it is electrical. Fully serviced the vehicle through Hyundai. At the tune of $184.00. Two days later. Started again. After reading on forums this is a severe issue and souls have a recall. It's the tank sensor. Brought back to dealer. They told me to remove old sensors and put new ones it will cost roughly between 500-1000 dollars. It is not covered under warranty and there is no recall. So much for 100K bumper to bumper warranty. This is a severe issue that can cause death or harm. If you don't make sure to reset your miles and keep an eye on your mileage you can run out of gas. The car may even just shut down at high speeds. I would not advise anyone to buy this suv I'm a former Jeep owner and as soon as I get the money to fix the gauge issue I will be selling ASAP and buying either a new jeep or Subaru. The gas mileage is terrible the car vibrates and you don't know if you have gas. Sounds like a death trap to me. Hyundai is putting people at risk with the above issue and should recall the vehicle to fix for free. DO NOT BUY!! Any Sante fa prior to 2011. They all have the same issue

Read more