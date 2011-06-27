  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Santa Fe
  4. Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(203)
Appraise this car

2005 Hyundai Santa Fe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Reasonable price, strong warranty, roomy interior, long list of standard features, solid construction, good crash test scores.
  • Thirsty at the pump for a small car-based SUV, soft suspension limits handling ability.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Range
$1,999 - $10,900
Used Santa Fe for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The Santa Fe offers a consumer-friendly blend of space, comfort, features, performance and value that make it a compact SUV worth considering.

2005 Highlights

The base trim level has been dropped. The 2.7-liter V6 is now standard (the LX still gets the 3.5-liter V6), as is an automatic transmission. Also newly standard this year are four-wheel antilock brakes and traction control. Exterior changes include a new grille surround, side cladding, taillamps, tailgate handle, rear bumper design and alloy wheels. Inside, there is new seat fabric, an upgraded two-tone color scheme and a revised instrument cluster. A power driver seat is now standard on the LX, and a compass is included with the optional sunroof.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe.

5(68%)
4(25%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
203 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 203 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Favorite vehicle to date
bristol6,01/08/2015
LX AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
2005 Santa Fe LX AWD. The first car i ever owned was a Hyundai. Since then i owned a BMW, a Dodge, a Mazda, and a Chevy, and I have returned again to Hyundai. My Santa Fe is reliable, capable, comfortable, and relatively easy to maintain. They are fairly common vehicles so parts aren't hard to find. Plenty of space inside, and enough room in the cargo space to stow whatever you want. Folding the back seats down is easy and quick. I put some Toyo All-Terrain tires on mine, and i am comfortable driving it across fields, through mud, snow, ice, and sand. If you're looking for a reliable fun midsize SUV that you can take anywhere, this is your ticket.
Yea for Santa Fe
JOANNA KRIEGER,07/21/2016
GLS AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
Whenever I , or have mechanic check, all fluid levels, NEVER NEEDED ATTENTION. The tightest best running engine of any car I have owned. Oil always looks clean. Teams fluid, same. Acquired in 2006. 2005 model.
Great running SMALL suv
drivenamerican,09/20/2013
Our Santa Fe was bought used and now has 102,000 miles on it. The 2.7 liter is underpowered but gets great gas mileage. There are a few design flaws such as the third brake light hanging in the rear window, and the back 3 spark plugs are under the intake manifold, changing them is expensive and a pain. the last thing is the drivers seat does not go back far enough for taller drivers.
2005 Santa Fe AWD
Donna Nagy,07/28/2016
GLS AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I bought this car used and it has been amazing for me. Dependable and great in the snow. Electronics have been the biggest issue for this car. But I love this car and looking to get another one...much newer!!
See all 203 reviews of the 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe

Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe Overview

The Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe is offered in the following submodels: Santa Fe SUV. Available styles include GLS AWD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), GLS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), GLS Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), GLS AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and LX Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS is priced between $1,999 and$10,900 with odometer readings between 60745 and150789 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2005 Santa Fes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $1,999 and mileage as low as 60745 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Can't find a used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Santa Fe for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,291.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,158.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Santa Fe for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,248.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,024.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Santa Fe lease specials

Related Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles