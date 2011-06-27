2005 Hyundai Santa Fe Review
Pros & Cons
- Reasonable price, strong warranty, roomy interior, long list of standard features, solid construction, good crash test scores.
- Thirsty at the pump for a small car-based SUV, soft suspension limits handling ability.
Other years
List Price Range
$1,999 - $10,900
Edmunds' Expert Review
The Santa Fe offers a consumer-friendly blend of space, comfort, features, performance and value that make it a compact SUV worth considering.
2005 Highlights
The base trim level has been dropped. The 2.7-liter V6 is now standard (the LX still gets the 3.5-liter V6), as is an automatic transmission. Also newly standard this year are four-wheel antilock brakes and traction control. Exterior changes include a new grille surround, side cladding, taillamps, tailgate handle, rear bumper design and alloy wheels. Inside, there is new seat fabric, an upgraded two-tone color scheme and a revised instrument cluster. A power driver seat is now standard on the LX, and a compass is included with the optional sunroof.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe.
Most helpful consumer reviews
bristol6,01/08/2015
LX AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
2005 Santa Fe LX AWD. The first car i ever owned was a Hyundai. Since then i owned a BMW, a Dodge, a Mazda, and a Chevy, and I have returned again to Hyundai. My Santa Fe is reliable, capable, comfortable, and relatively easy to maintain. They are fairly common vehicles so parts aren't hard to find. Plenty of space inside, and enough room in the cargo space to stow whatever you want. Folding the back seats down is easy and quick. I put some Toyo All-Terrain tires on mine, and i am comfortable driving it across fields, through mud, snow, ice, and sand. If you're looking for a reliable fun midsize SUV that you can take anywhere, this is your ticket.
JOANNA KRIEGER,07/21/2016
GLS AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
Whenever I , or have mechanic check, all fluid levels, NEVER NEEDED ATTENTION. The tightest best running engine of any car I have owned. Oil always looks clean. Teams fluid, same. Acquired in 2006. 2005 model.
drivenamerican,09/20/2013
Our Santa Fe was bought used and now has 102,000 miles on it. The 2.7 liter is underpowered but gets great gas mileage. There are a few design flaws such as the third brake light hanging in the rear window, and the back 3 spark plugs are under the intake manifold, changing them is expensive and a pain. the last thing is the drivers seat does not go back far enough for taller drivers.
Donna Nagy,07/28/2016
GLS AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I bought this car used and it has been amazing for me. Dependable and great in the snow. Electronics have been the biggest issue for this car. But I love this car and looking to get another one...much newer!!
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
