What is the Santa Fe?

The Hyundai Santa Fe has always been a popular and well-regarded midsize SUV, but up until a couple of years ago, it was fairly bland. That changed in 2021, when Hyundai gussied up the Santa Fe with a gawping new grille and a trendy interior refresh. The result is a spacious crossover that stands out from the crowd and also offers the utility you'd expect of a vehicle this size.

Considering it enjoyed a major refresh just a few years ago — along with the rugged XRT and plug-in hybrid variants introduced for 2022 — we don't expect any major changes for the 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe. We might see expanded availability of the optional turbocharged engine outside of the high-end Limited and Calligraphy models, but that's about it. Otherwise, the Hyundai Santa Fe continues to be a strong contender against other midsize crossovers including the Honda Passport, Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport and Toyota Venza.