Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me

Bay Ridge Hyundai - Brooklyn / New York

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS Regal Red Pearl Clean CARFAX. beige Cloth.Founded in May of 2016, Bay Ridge Hyundai strives to be your number one choice for Hyundai vehicles in Brooklyn, Staten Island, Manhattan, Queens, and the surrounding areas. You are invited to come visit our brand new showroom under new ownership and management. We are not affiliated with any other Bay Ridge dealerships and will provide you with a new and unique car shopping experience. Come discover the Better Way to Buy!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KM8SN4HF2FU111804

Stock: U1529

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 12-07-2019