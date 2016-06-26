Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas

Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Tow Hitch Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Rear Spoiler Circuit Silver Gray; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Hyundai Santa Fe Limited is in a league of its own More information about the 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe: Starting at $24,950 the Santa Fe Sport competes with other small SUVs such as the Ford Escape and Toyota RAV4. Meanwhile, the long-wheelbase Santa Fe is more competitive with mid-sized SUVs such as the Toyota Highlander, Honda Pilot and Nissan Pathfinder, and with its standard 290-horsepower V6, it offers more power than all of them. The Santa Fe Sport on the other hand features a standard 6-speed automatic, and at 71.5 cubic feet of rear cargo space, it bests competition such as the Toyota Venza and Ford Edge. With strong styling and a long list of available features, the Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport are appealing options. Interesting features of this model are Spacious, fuel efficient, great warranty, powerful, available all-wheel-drive, and 2-or 3-row seating CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Hyundai Santa Fe is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KM8SN4HF7FU105545

Stock: FU105545

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020