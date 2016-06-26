Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me

3,561 listings
  • 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Red
    2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    32,624 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,599

    $4,383 Below Market
  • 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited in Red
    2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

    36,718 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,500

    $3,237 Below Market
  • 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited in Silver
    2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

    80,370 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,889

  • 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Off White/Cream
    2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    93,950 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,819

    $2,305 Below Market
  • 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Silver
    2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    54,830 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,874

    $2,878 Below Market
  • 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Red
    2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    95,468 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,998

    $1,930 Below Market
  • 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited in Off White/Cream
    2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

    31,981 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,899

  • 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Silver
    2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    58,568 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,995

    $3,601 Below Market
  • 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Silver
    2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    83,305 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $10,987

  • 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Gray
    2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    122,233 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $10,999

    $926 Below Market
  • 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited in Silver
    2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

    105,109 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,396

    $1,366 Below Market
  • 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Black
    2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    71,219 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $13,995

    $1,808 Below Market
  • 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited in Silver
    2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

    77,725 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,988

  • 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited in Silver
    2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

    84,199 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,983

  • 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited in Silver
    2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

    82,565 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,825

  • 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Silver
    2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    83,371 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $13,995

    $1,834 Below Market
  • 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Off White/Cream
    2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    60,636 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $15,494

  • 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Silver
    2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    84,750 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,995

    $1,194 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Santa Fe

Overall Consumer Rating
4.412 Reviews
The Most Underrated Crossover in the Segment
AMS332,06/26/2016
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
I believe this car is the best value, most overlooked, and totally underrated in the three row segment. It is smooth, quiet, has a nice V6 engine, the interior ergonomics are well thought out, and it is pretty solid to drive. The cargo space is extremely usable. I have owned Honda's, Acura's, and Volvo's. This is by far my favorite car I have ever owned. There are really only a few things that I do not love about the car. The headlights are not very good, even with the HID's from the factory. I upgraded to a better bulb which helped but sideward visibility could be better. I think they may have fixed this for 2017. I wish the transmission shifted a little quicker and crisper. It's a little to laxed for my taste but it's not so frustrating that I hate the car. I wish the engine was tuned for a little more low end torque rather than high end horsepower. This would help with everyday fuel economy which is about average. Lastly I think visibility around the side mirrors and A pillars is sub par. Having driven Acura's and Honda's forever they really have that down. Otherwise the car is an exceptional value for the money and the recent 2017 refresh makes it even stronger. This car will be overlooked by many because it's a Hyundai. I took a lot of grief from people for going from an Acura to a Hyundai. Then they ride in it and are blown away. It is truly 95% of the car for about 75% of the cost if you shop around. It really has changed my whole impression of Hyundai.
