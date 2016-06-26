Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 32,624 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,599$4,383 Below Market
Bay Ridge Hyundai - Brooklyn / New York
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS Regal Red Pearl Clean CARFAX. beige Cloth.Founded in May of 2016, Bay Ridge Hyundai strives to be your number one choice for Hyundai vehicles in Brooklyn, Staten Island, Manhattan, Queens, and the surrounding areas. You are invited to come visit our brand new showroom under new ownership and management. We are not affiliated with any other Bay Ridge dealerships and will provide you with a new and unique car shopping experience. Come discover the Better Way to Buy!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SN4HF2FU111804
Stock: U1529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-07-2019
- 36,718 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,500$3,237 Below Market
Jaguar Land Rover Englewood - Englewood / New Jersey
- 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLSPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, 3.041 Axle Ratio, Heated Front Multi-Adjustable Bucket Seats, Cloth Seating Surfaces with Yes Essentials, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Spoiler, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Front beverage holders, Exterior Parking Camera Rear 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SRDHF1FU123642
Stock: U123642A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 80,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,889
Roger Beasley Hyundai New Braunfels - New Braunfels / Texas
Come check out this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited that was just traded in here at Roger Beasley Hyundai. Our Hyundai Santa Fe comes to you in a Circit Silver exterior color with Gray interior. This 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe is a one owner with a clean accident free carfax reported. Here at Roger Beasley Hyundai all of our vehicles go through a very strict inspection to reassure you on your purchase. Be the talk of the town when driving this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe that has a 3.3L V-6 engine that gets 18 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway. Come to Roger Beasley Hyundai in New Braunfels TX. We have product specialists here ready to help you find the right vehicle for you. Call 830-632-2200 to schedule your hassle free test drive today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SR4HF0FU114897
Stock: B4795A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-30-2020
- 93,950 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,819$2,305 Below Market
Bob Steele Chevrolet - Cocoa / Florida
* Free Lifetime Oil Changes and Tire Rotations, *Sirius XM, * Bluetooth, * Backup Camera, * 3RD Row Seating. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!All Bob Steele Chevrolet customers receive FREE LIFETIME OIL CHANGES AND TIRE ROTATIONS with every purchase of a new or used car!SEE STEELE BEFORE YOU MAKE ANY DEAL! @ BobSteeleChevy.com | SteeleDEALS.com. 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SM4HF8FU089214
Stock: G6695A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 54,830 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,874$2,878 Below Market
Dublin Hyundai - Dublin / California
NO HAGGLE PRICE!NO HAGGLE PRICE!!!!!NO HAGGLEPRICE!!*Ultimate Package:Panoramic sunroofNavigation system with 8-inch touch screenDimension premium audio systemIntegrated memory driver's seatVentilated front seatsHeated rear seatsRear parking assistance systemHeated steering wheel115-volt power outletPremium door sill platesUltimate liftgate badging*Premium Package:19-inch alloy wheelsHands-Free Smart Liftgate with Auto OpenLeather seating surfacesLeather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift KnobBlind Spot Detection systemRear Cross-traffic AlertLane Change AssistProximity key entry key w/ push button startDual zone automatic temperature control w/CleanAirIonizerElectroluminescent gauge cluster w/color LCD tripcomputerPower front passenger seatSliding second row seats w/ cargo area releasesExterior mirrors w/ turn signal indicatorsAuto-dimming interior mirror w/ HomeLink & compassManual rear side window sunshadesADVANCED SAFETY TECHNOLOGYVehicle Stability Management (VSM) w/ Traction ControlABS w/ Electronic Brake-Force Distribution & Brake AssistDownhill Brake Control & Hillstart Assist ControlFront, Driver's Knee, Front Side Impact & Curtain AirbagsPOWERTRAIN TECHNOLOGY3.3L Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) V6 Engine290 Horsepower@6,400 rpm / 252 lb-ft Torque@5,200 rpm6-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ SHIFTRONICActive On-Demand AWD System w/ AWD LockCOMFORT & CONVENIENCEAutomatic Headlight Control w/ LED Headlight AccentsDaytime Running Lights; Heated Exterior Power MirrorsBodycolor Rear Spoiler & Rear Window WiperChrome-Tipped Dual Exhaust & Front Fog LightsRoof Side RailsPower Driver Seat w/ Lumbar Support & Heated Front SeatsYES Essentials Stain-Resistant Cloth Seats2nd Row 60/40 Recline w/ 40/20/40 Split-Folding Seats3rd Row 50/50 Split-Folding Bench SeatWindshield Wiper De-IcerRear-Seat Heating/Air Conditioning Controls & VentsSun Visors w/ Illuminated Vanity Mirrors & ExtensionsDriver Selectable Steering Modes (DSSM)Steering Wheel-Mounted Cruise, Audio & Phone Controls4.3-inch Color Touchscreen Audio w/ Rearview CameraAM/FM/HD Radio/CD/MP3 w/ iPod /USB/Aux Input JacksSiriusXM RadioBluetooth Hands-Free Phone SystemMulti-Function Trip ComputerHyundai Blue Link Telematics Systemwww.dublinhyundai.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SRDHF0FU120893
Stock: H13396A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 95,468 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,998$1,930 Below Market
Bertera Subaru of Hartford - Hartford / Connecticut
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Regal Red Pearl Limited Rear Backup Camera, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER, Navigation/GPS, Rear Back Up Camera, Sunroof/Moonroof, AWD, Beige w/Leather Seating Surfaces. CARFAX One-Owner. Recent Arrival! Reviews: * Strong V6 engine lengthy warranty generous standard features for the money classy interior design easy-to-use electronics interface. Source: Edmunds * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors, typos or omissions contained on these pages. Under no circumstances is Bertera Auto Group responsible for the accuracy of the information provided on this site/page. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SRDHF2FU092157
Stock: 200086A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 31,981 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,899
Eckert Hyundai - Denton / Texas
1-Owner...2015 Santa Fe Limited Ultimate 3.3L V6 FWD 6 speed automatic with the Advanced Safety Technology of,Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) w/ Traction Control Front, Front Side Impact, Side-Curtain & Driver's Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitoring System; Blind Spot Detection (BSD). This one has a factory MSRP of $40,295. Balance of factory warranty on this beauty. Save thousand's on this one at Eckert Hyundai of Denton. Eckert Hyundai of Denton is the top selling Hyundai dealer of Certified Hyundai Pre-Owned vehicles in North Texas, with over 60 CPO units on the lot and inbound. This one will sell fast at this price, call 940-243-6200 to set up your test drive and viewing appointment today. Easy, Enjoyable, Efficient...Exceeding Expectations...that's the ECKERT EXPERIENCE. Come see why, Eckert Hyundai of Denton has been the highest rated dealer for Hyundai in customer sales satisfaction and customer service satisfaction since 1995. Family owned and operated by brothers Mike and Mark Eckert. Easy, Enjoyable, Efficient...Exceeding Expectations, that's the ECKERT EXPERIENCE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SR4HF8FU107146
Stock: 260123A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,568 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,995$3,601 Below Market
Lexus Monterey Peninsula - Seaside / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SR4HF8FU099758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,305 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$10,987
Mike Brown Ford - Granbury / Texas
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe? This is it. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Want more room? Want more style? This Hyundai Santa Fe GLS is the vehicle for you. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Hyundai Santa Fe GLS is a perfect addition to any home. More information about the 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe: Starting at $24,950 the Santa Fe Sport competes with other small SUVs such as the Ford Escape and Toyota RAV4. Meanwhile, the long-wheelbase Santa Fe is more competitive with mid-sized SUVs such as the Toyota Highlander, Honda Pilot and Nissan Pathfinder, and with its standard 290-horsepower V6, it offers more power than all of them. The Santa Fe Sport on the other hand features a standard 6-speed automatic, and at 71.5 cubic feet of rear cargo space, it bests competition such as the Toyota Venza and Ford Edge. With strong styling and a long list of available features, the Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport are appealing options. This model sets itself apart with Spacious, fuel efficient, great warranty, powerful, available all-wheel-drive, and 2-or 3-row seating
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SM4HF6FU120704
Stock: FU120704F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2020
- 122,233 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$10,999$926 Below Market
Planet Hyundai - Golden / Colorado
Clean Carfax, Heated Seats, 3rd Row Seat, All Books and Keys!.Night Sky Pearl 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWDClean CARFAX.This vehicle is protected by Planet's Peace of Mind warranty coverage. It passed our 47-point inspection and qualifies for a 6 month, 6K mile limited powertrain warranty at no extra cost. We stand behind our vehicles and our mission is to allow used car shoppers to buy confidently.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SMDHF4FU114478
Stock: 300577A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 105,109 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,396$1,366 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
Option Group 04 Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Tow Hitch Cargo Cover/Screen Cargo Tray Mudguards Bumper Applique Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Gray; Leather Seating Surfaces Iron Frost This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SRDHF4FU100131
Stock: FU100131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 71,219 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$13,995$1,808 Below Market
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
Black 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24V Includes FREE oil changes and tire rotations for 1 year, gray Leather, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Cloth Seating Surfaces w/Yes Essentials, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD Radio/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SM4HF8FU096261
Stock: TMZ1034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,725 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$16,988
David McDavid Honda of Frisco - Frisco / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY, LEATHER SEATING, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, POWER LIFT GATE, AWD, gray Leather, 3.041 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Multi-Adjustable Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD Radio/MP3 Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.Iron Frost 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24VOdometer is 7794 miles below market average!Reviews:* Strong V6 engine; lengthy warranty; generous standard features for the money; classy interior design; easy-to-use electronics interface. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SRDHF8FU091675
Stock: FU091675
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 84,199 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$14,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Tow Hitch Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Rear Spoiler Circuit Silver Gray; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Hyundai Santa Fe Limited is in a league of its own More information about the 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe: Starting at $24,950 the Santa Fe Sport competes with other small SUVs such as the Ford Escape and Toyota RAV4. Meanwhile, the long-wheelbase Santa Fe is more competitive with mid-sized SUVs such as the Toyota Highlander, Honda Pilot and Nissan Pathfinder, and with its standard 290-horsepower V6, it offers more power than all of them. The Santa Fe Sport on the other hand features a standard 6-speed automatic, and at 71.5 cubic feet of rear cargo space, it bests competition such as the Toyota Venza and Ford Edge. With strong styling and a long list of available features, the Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport are appealing options. Interesting features of this model are Spacious, fuel efficient, great warranty, powerful, available all-wheel-drive, and 2-or 3-row seating AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 Check out this gently-used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe we recently got in. This Hyundai includes: CIRCUIT SILVER *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Hyundai Santa Fe is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. More information about the 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe: Starting at $24,950 the Santa Fe Sport competes with other small SUVs such as the Ford Escape and Toyota RAV4. Meanwhile, the long-wheelbase Santa Fe is more competitive with mid-sized SUVs such as the Toyota Highlander, Honda Pilot and Nissan Pathfinder, and with its standard 290-horsepower V6, it offers more power than all of them. The Santa Fe Sport on the other hand features a standard 6-speed automatic, and at 71.5 cubic feet of rear cargo space, it bests competition such as the Toyota Venza and Ford Edge. With strong styling and a long list of available features, the Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport are appealing options. Interesting features of this model are Spacious, fuel efficient, great warranty, powerful, available all-wheel-drive, and 2-or 3-row seating Over 43 Million Happy Customers have trusted us when buying or servicing their cars and trucks. That''s more than any other automotive retailer. Since AutoNation is America''s Largest Automotive Retailer, we hold ourselves to higher standards. That''s why we offer processes and guarantees you won''t find anywhere else. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SN4HF7FU105545
Stock: FU105545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 82,565 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,825
Finnegan Chevrolet Buick GMC - Rosenberg / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Santa Fe Limited, 4D Sport Utility, 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24V, 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, Circuit Silver, Beige w/Leather Seating Surfaces. Circuit Silver 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24VOdometer is 14985 miles below market average!Located 5 minutes south of Sugar Land. For honest answers contact Bubba Alvarez.@ 832-607-2822.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SN4HF9FU099134
Stock: GT20054A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-16-2020
- 83,371 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$13,995$1,834 Below Market
Country Chevrolet - Annandale / Minnesota
All Wheel Drive & Heated Cloth Seats! Stop into Country Chev Today! Visit Country Chevrolet online at www.countrychev.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 800-947-1250 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SMDHF5FU102033
Stock: 3257-QA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-18-2020
- 60,636 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$15,494
Gunn Honda - San Antonio / Texas
BLUETOOTH, AWD, ONE OWNER, CLEAN LOCAL TRADE, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Cloth Seating Surfaces w/Yes Essentials, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Passenger door bin, Power driver seat, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Gunn Honda Has Been Here for San Antonio Since 1976! Come See Us Today To Experience The Gunn Honda Difference For Yourself!CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 32944 miles below market average!Monaco White 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS GLS 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SMDHFXFU089019
Stock: H200235A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 84,750 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,995$1,194 Below Market
Smicklas Chevrolet - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
We are excited to offer this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This Hyundai Santa Fe GLS defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Hyundai Santa Fe GLS is sure to sell fast. More information about the 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe: Starting at $24,950 the Santa Fe Sport competes with other small SUVs such as the Ford Escape and Toyota RAV4. Meanwhile, the long-wheelbase Santa Fe is more competitive with mid-sized SUVs such as the Toyota Highlander, Honda Pilot and Nissan Pathfinder, and with its standard 290-horsepower V6, it offers more power than all of them. The Santa Fe Sport on the other hand features a standard 6-speed automatic, and at 71.5 cubic feet of rear cargo space, it bests competition such as the Toyota Venza and Ford Edge. With strong styling and a long list of available features, the Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport are appealing options. Strengths of this model include Spacious, fuel efficient, great warranty, powerful, available all-wheel-drive, and 2-or 3-row seating We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SM4HF3FU108204
Stock: FU108204
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Santa Fe
- 5(75%)
- 4(8%)
- 2(17%)
