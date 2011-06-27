Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me
- New Listing$2,748
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS161,000 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Volkswagen Of St Augustine - Saint Augustine / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 9131 miles below market average!This GLS features: ABS brakes, Anti-Lock Braking System w/Traction Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Utility Package.All prices include manufacturer incentives, if applicable, and are plus tax, state fees, $599.50 dealer fee and any dealer added accessories. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on this listing. Vehicles listed are subject to availability and prior sale. Financing through VW Credit at standard rates may be required for advertised pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC13E44U810528
Stock: 4U810528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- $3,989
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe Base126,779 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Subaru Spokane - Spokane Valley / Washington
This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SB12B84U639843
Stock: 4U639843
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- $4,499
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS129,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
This Hyundai SANTA FE GLS AWD LOW MILES is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. With only 129,000 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. The interior of this beautiful Hyundai SANTA FE GLS AWD LOW MILES is completely smoke free. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. We performed a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION on this and every vehicle that we offer for sale to assure your complete satisfaction. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Best Auto of Manassas INC will verify that this SUV has never been in a wreck of any kind. The powerful 2.7L 6 cyl engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. Enjoy life a little more freely with the responsibility of this fuel efficient Hyundai SANTA FE GLS AWD LOW MILES. You will love the feel of the sports tuned suspension as you cruise gracefully through even the toughest of twists and turns. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. This Hyundai SANTA FE GLS AWD LOW MILES comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a SUV of this caliber. Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. Completely free of any door dings or scratches, you will have a hard time telling this one from new. The interior of this SUV has been perfectly maintained. We know this SUV is an amazing deal, but if you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a CARFAX report. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this SUV has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Fairfax! Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. A/C is ice cold! Well maintained. Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC73D74U774019
Stock: 11911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,990
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe Base127,318 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Grayson Subaru - Knoxville / Tennessee
BLACK OBSIDIAN exterior and BEIGE interior. CD Player, Aluminum Wheels. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player, Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. Hyundai Santa Fe with BLACK OBSIDIAN exterior and BEIGE interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 138 HP at 5500 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Edmunds.com explains "Offers a consumer-friendly blend of space, comfort, features, performance and value that make it a compact SUV worth considering.". OUR OFFERINGS: Welcome to Grayson, where we always put the needs of our customers first. If you are from Knoxville or around the areas of Morristown, Johnson City, Cleveland, and Cookeville, TN, and you need a car for a good price, our floor is open for you to peruse. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SB12B14U763047
Stock: 184111G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $7,900
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS64,019 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bredemann Chevrolet - Park Ridge / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner.Black 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 2.7L V6 FWD 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V Federal 173hp 4-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V Federal 173hp.For 100 years, families have trusted the BREDEMANN family with all of their automotive needs. ANY QUESTIONS DIAL 847-268-4060! ENJOY NO HAGGLE LOW PRICED BUYING !Odometer is 84407 miles below market average! 20/26 City/Highway MPGBredemann Chevrolet in Park Ridge is your trusted Chevrolet dealership in Park Ridge and the reason why our loyal customers keep coming back. From the time you enter our showroom when you service with us, you can expect to be treated like family, each and every visit. We offer an extensive inventory, as well as our competitive lease specials, finance options and expert auto service. We are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and being an integral part of our community. We look forward to seeing you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC13D14U780301
Stock: B27197A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $2,995
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS146,050 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Island Honda - Kahului / Hawaii
GLS trim, PEWTER exterior and GRAY interior. JUST REPRICED FROM $4,995, FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City!, $900 below Kelley Blue Book! 4x4, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Premium Sound System 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Alarm, Heated Mirrors. Hyundai GLS with PEWTER exterior and GRAY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 173 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. EXCELLENT VALUE: Was $4,995. This Santa Fe is priced $900 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Get to Know Our New Honda Dealership, Serving Kahului, Kihei, Wailuku and Lahaina If there's one thing we want everyone to know it's that at Island Honda we are here to make you happy. That's what we want from the time you walk into our showroom looking for the new or used Honda vehicle of your dreams to the day you want to trade it in. Plus government fees and taxes, $395 dealer document processing charge, and any emissions testing charge. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC73D04U641859
Stock: 4U641859A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $2,700
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS145,074 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe 4dr 4dr GLS 2WD Automatic 2.7L V6 features a 2.7L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC13D34U792076
Stock: AAW-792076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- New Listing$5,244
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS114,822 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Andy Mohr Ford - Plainfield / Indiana
Now offering Mohr to your Door! Don't want to get out? Or can't? We will bring the car to you! And all the paperwork! We are open online and at the store. ABS brakes, Anti-Lock Braking System w/Traction Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Utility Package.Odometer is 46876 miles below market average!Get Mohr for your Money at Andy Mohr Ford. Don't miss out on massive savings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC13E24U799920
Stock: P6318A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $6,995
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe Base143,048 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Galena Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Galena / Illinois
Galena Chrysler, a partner owned and operated business for over 20 years, offers the easiest no hassle buying process in the business. We have the best selection and our sales staff is paid on SALARY not commission like every other dealership. If we do not have specific comments on a vehicle, please call us for a walk around description. For over 20 years at Galena Chrysler, 'We're Better and We'll Prove It.'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SB12B04U620381
Stock: 4U620381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2017
- $3,999
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS106,131 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe 4dr 4dr GLS 2WD Automatic 3.5L V6 features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Red with a Pewter interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC13E34U853189
Stock: JYC-853189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-16-2019
- Price Drop$2,987
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS136,001 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volkswagen of Alamo Heights - San Antonio / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The Santa Fe GLS doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected Hyundai marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. In addition to being well-cared for, this Hyundai Santa Fe has very low mileage making it a rare find. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Hyundai Santa Fe GLS is a perfect addition to any home.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC13E84U755226
Stock: 4U755226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $2,500
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS141,228 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe 4dr 4dr GLS 4WD Automatic 2.7L V6 features a 2.7L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC73D04U654191
Stock: AAW-654191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- New Listing$3,000
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS191,143 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
City Chevrolet - Columbia City / Indiana
Recent Arrival! 3.5L V6 MPI DOHC, ABS brakes, Anti-Lock Braking System w/Traction Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Utility Package. 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLSOur NO Hassle price is very competitive. Small City feel, Big City Deals! Only 17 miles west of Fort Wayne and 23 miles east of Warsaw. A short Drive for HUGE savings! Right next to Paiges Crossing! Proudly serving Columbia City, Huntington, Roanoke, Fort Wayne, Auburn, Warsaw, Leo, Goshen, Marion, Syracuse, Churubusco, Hicksville, Defiance, Valparaiso, Kendallville, Elkhart, Mishawaka, New Haven, South Bend and Angola. We apply every vehicle in stock with Perma Plate Paint Protect for $489 (not included in price)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC13E54U786692
Stock: FD5023A1A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $4,995
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS112,146 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
College Chevrolet Buick - Albion / Michigan
Recent Arrival! Gray 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS AWD 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V Federal 173hp, AWD, Alloy wheels, Heated door mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Utility Package. Odometer is 39117 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC73D14U839088
Stock: 19124B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- New Listing$4,995
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS104,503 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Car Castle - Richmond / Virginia
This 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe 4dr 4dr GLS 4WD Automatic 3.5L V6 features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is SILVER with a GRAY interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seat, Second Row Folding Seat, Cargo Area Cover, Front Air Dam, Full Size Spare Tire, Heated Exterior Mirror, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror, Skid Plate, Rear Wiper, Child Safety Door Locks, First Aid Kit 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 804-402-0626 or carcastlerva@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC73EX4U811332
Stock: PT1332.2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- Price Drop$1,995
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS167,035 milesDelivery available*
Thys Motor Company - Belle Plaine / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC13E54U807797
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,499
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS163,000 milesDelivery available*
Rubber Bros Auto World - Brooklyn / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC13D14U692039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$4,400
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS110,287 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob Bell Genesis - Glen Burnie / Maryland
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 2.7L V6At Bob Bell, our goal is to present you with a car you will be happy to drive, every day. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to consistently adjust prices, offering consumers "THE BEST PRICE" possible. We strive to offer you an excellent selection of vehicles, a great deal and a positive experience with our professional staff. We sell and service all makes and models! Some examples are Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as every other brand. Proudly serving Anne Arundel County, Howard County, Prince Georges County, Carroll County, Baltimore, Baltimore County and many more! **CALL 410-766-3600**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC13D44U621420
Stock: H201115B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020