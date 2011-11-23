Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 95,300 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$1,623 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZG3AB5CG165819
Stock: 165819A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,841 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,994$1,556 Below Market
Capital Mazda of Cary - Cary / North Carolina
Capital Lincoln Mazda is excited to offer this great-looking 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Glacier White GLS with the following features: ** PRICE REDUCED! **, LOCAL TRADE, Santa Fe GLS, Glacier White, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/ABS, Active Front Head Restraints, Advanced Front Airbags, Black Exterior Heated Power Mirrors, Downhill Brake Control, Driver Seat w/Adjustable Lumbar Support, Electronic Stability Control, Front Solar Glass, Integrated Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Multi-Function Trip Computer, Option Group 01, Power Door/Tailgate Locks, Power Windows, Rear Privacy Glass, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Roof Rack Side Rails, Steering-Wheel-Mounted Audio & Cruise Controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel Locks, Woodgrain Trim.Clean CARFAX. 20/28 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick Here at Capital Lincoln Mazda we offer Market Based Pricing. What that means for you, 1. Hassle-Free Experience 2. Faster Buying Process 3. Confidence in Not Overpaying and 4. We do the Research for you. Please call (919) 921-2497 to check availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZG3AB0CG099633
Stock: Z823293B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 92,060 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,950$2,513 Below Market
Elite Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
Carfax 1 Owner, 92 Thousand miles, Leather interior, power seat, heated seats, Reverse camera, Navigation system, Sunroof, Universal garage opener, USB/AUX Plug ins, Bluetooth, Infinity audio system, Alloy wheels, Limited. 90 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE. MASTERCARD, VISA, and DISCOVER CARD ACCEPTED. FINANCING AVAILABLE, ask about our competitive finance rates. A+ rating with Better Business Bureau. Serving the triangle with over 1,000 satisfied customers a year for over 20 years! Warranties are available from 12 months to 48 months on all vehicles starting at $599. All Prices are clearly posted on every vehicle. We have 5 full time certified mechanics on staff to provide you with the quality and piece of mind you deserve. Our professional staff previews over a thousand vehicles a week and hand picks only the best quality pre owned vehicles. Come see why 40% of our customers are repeats or referrals. This vehicle is located at the Elite Auto Sales in Raleigh, 3804 Fayetteville rd at the 401/70 split 3 miles south of downtown Raleigh. For more information please call 919-832-7060 or text 919-808-1449. Visit our website at www.eliteautoraleigh.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZK4AG5CG140502
Stock: 140502
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,889 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,400$1,581 Below Market
Brian Courtney Auto Sales - Alliance / Ohio
NAVIGATION !! BACK UP CAMERA !! POWER SUNROOF !! Auto A/C Tilt Cruise Power Locks Windows Mirrors and Seat MP3 CD Player with Aux Jack and USB Port Bluetooth Heated Leather Seats Alloy Wheels New Brakes Front and Rear Remote Entry Fresh Oil Change and a Nationwide 3 Month/4500 Mile Warranty Included !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZKDAG7CG106139
Stock: P7041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,553 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,990$794 Below Market
Mentor Nissan - Mentor / Ohio
KEY FEATURES:Tinted Windows, Fully Inspected and Serviced, Newer Tires All Around, and AutoCheck One Owner and Accident FreeOTHER EQUIPMENT:.2012 Hyundai Santa Fe SE FWD 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 20/26 City/Highway MPGAwards: * 2012 IIHS Top Safety PickMentor Nissan is a family-owned business dedicated to our customers, employees and community. We try hard to separate ourselves from other dealerships with a core belief that as a community we can work together to provide positive experiences. We will respect your time, input and decision as we work together to help you purchase your next vehicle. We pride ourselves on finding creative solutions including best rate financing, credit rebuilding options, estate and trust purchases and unique vehicle acquisitions.Price does not include tax, title, doc fee, tags. As these are electronic listings and subject to delay or error, it is the purchaser’s responsibility to confirm listing accuracy, pricing and availability. We spend countless hours trying to make sure the information is as accurate as possible. However, we still reserve the right to correct any errors or refuse any sale at any time because of incorrect information. Please call, text or email us if you have any questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZH4AG9CG145622
Stock: 20634A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 96,154 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,981$1,941 Below Market
H&R Auto - Arlington / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZK3AB4CG157449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,039 miles
$8,500$1,664 Below Market
Waikem Mitsubishi - Massillon / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZK3AB0CG106420
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,504 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,000$1,077 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Fairfield - Fairfield / Connecticut
CARFAX One-Owner.Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 20/26 City/Highway MPG Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Phone, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, 3.20 Axle Ratio, Heated Multi-Adjustable Front Bucket Seats, Leather Bolster/Cloth Insert Seating Surfaces, 5-Passenger Seating, Advanced Front Airbags, Automatic Headlights, Downhill Brake Control, Compass, Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Body-Color Exterior Mirrors, Front Solar Glass, Power Door/Tailgate Locks, Power Driver Seat with Power Lumbar Support, Upgraded Radiator, Body-Color Rear Spoiler, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Active Front Head Restraints, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Woodgrain Trim, Sun Visors with Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Trailer Pre-Wiring, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Spoiler, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Front Center Armrest with Storage Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZKDAG7CG103564
Stock: G103564A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 79,786 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999
Liberty Hyundai - Mahwah / New Jersey
CARFAX One-Owner. Pacific Blue Pearl 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V gray Cloth. MARKED DOWN FOR OUR PRE-OWNED INVENTORY CLEARANCE !! Buying a Pre-Owned car, truck, or SUV should not be a roll of the dice. Before any Pre-Owned vehicle is offered for sale at Liberty Hyundai, it goes through a complete 150 point inspection by our technicians. Any vehicle that is fewer than 8 years old, and has less than 100,000 miles automatically gets a 3 month/3,000 powertrain warranty. You'll also have several options to extend that warranty, with varying levels of coverage, time/mileage, and deductibles...it's all up to you! Price includes all costs to be paid by the consumer except for licensing, registration, taxes, and $495 Doc fee. Certification charges are additional on Hyundai Certified vehicles and vary depending on chosen level of coverage. See dealer for details.Odometer is 28464 miles below market average! 20/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZG3AB2CG096121
Stock: 14150A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,403 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,472$1,404 Below Market
Miracle Toyota - Haines City / Florida
Recent Arrival!20/28 City/Highway MPG 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Twilight Black* 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZK3AB0CG149414
Stock: CG149414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 106,654 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,395$1,079 Below Market
Damas Auto - Chantilly / Virginia
This car is CARFAX CERTIFIED** Contact our Sales at 571-367-2933
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZK3AB6CG145786
Stock: 2007653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 52,269 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,723$1,478 Below Market
Kenny Ross Subaru - North Huntingdon / Pennsylvania
Black Forest Green 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD CARFAX One-Owner. Well equipped with, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/ABS, Active Front Head Restraints, Advanced Front Airbags, Black Exterior Heated Power Mirrors, Downhill Brake Control, Driver Seat w/Adjustable Lumbar Support, Electronic Stability Control, Front Solar Glass, Heated door mirrors, Integrated BluetoothÂ Hands-Free Phone System, Multi-Function Trip Computer, Option Group 01, Power Door/Tailgate Locks, Power Windows, Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rear Privacy Glass, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Roof Rack Side Rails, Steering-Wheel-Mounted Audio & Cruise Controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Woodgrain Trim.Kenny Ross Certified vehicles undergo a 130 multi-point inspection, must pass PA State Inspection and Emissions and include a 90 day/3,000-mile powertrain warranty. These vehicles must be 6 model years or newer and under 75,000 miles. We offer a free Carfax on every used vehicle we sell so you can buy today and every day with complete confidence.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZGDAB7CG100900
Stock: CG100900
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 93,717 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,677$1,055 Below Market
Classic Chevrolet - Mentor / Ohio
Call Rebekah or Dan at 440-953-1070 to make this one yours!! Versatile enough to keep up with your busy schedule, our 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS AWD SUV in Pacific Blue Pearl is a great choice! Powering by a potent 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder generating 175hp that is paired with a quick shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission for passing power. This All Wheel Drive combination helps the Santa Fe achieve nearly 28mpg on the open road. The aerodynamic exterior features stylish 17-Inch alloy wheels and the convenience of roof rack side rails. Our GLS cabin is constructed of high-quality soft-touch materials that are visually stimulating. The tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel features controls for both the audio system as well as the cruise control. Bluetooth technology allows you to keep your eyes on the road should your phone ring, plus is capable of streaming your audio. Hyundai offers electronic stability control, downhill brake control, as well as anti-lock brakes, work together for accident prevention. In addition, six airbags and active head restraints are included to keep you safe. Unsurprisingly, these features have all helped the Santa Fe receive a Top Safety Pick from the IIHS. There has never been a better time to own the stylish American-made Santa Fe. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZGDAB0CG115884
Stock: CM4854
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 99,005 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,890$734 Below Market
Bill Rapp Superstore - Syracuse / New York
Mineral Gray 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, Non-Smoker, Recent Oil Change, Dealer Detailed, Dealer Inspected, Bluetooth, Hands-free, AWD, Cocoa Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 115-Volt Power Outlet, 18 x 7 Euroflange Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3.20 Axle Ratio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Headlights, CD player, Compass, Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Front Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Heated Power Door Mirrors, Leather Seating Surfaces, Power Driver Seat w/Power Lumbar Support, Power Sunroof/Moonroof, Radio: Infinity Logic 7 AM/FM/XM/MP3 6-Disc CD, Rear window defroster, Rear Window Wiper/Washer & Defroster, Remote Engine Start System, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Roof Rack Cross Rails, Roof Rack Side Rails, Split folding rear seat, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Tilt/Telescoping steering wheel, Traction/Stability Control, Trunk Lip Spoiler.20/26 City/Highway MPGThis vehicle may or may not have an open safety recall. Please visit https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ to find out more information on recalls pertaining to this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZKDAG5CG106057
Stock: S26013A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 119,105 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999$1,128 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe 4dr FWD 4dr V6 Limited features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 115V Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZK4AG9CG110158
Stock: WYC-110158
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 106,255 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,994$373 Below Market
Classic Mazda - Orlando / Florida
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe SEOne owner, Clean Carfax Vehicle History Report, Alloy wheels, Integrated Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System, Power driver seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.20/26 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2012 IIHS Top Safety PickYou can't buy the wrong car at Classic Mazda! Exchange or return your vehicle within 5 days /300 miles for a full refund.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZH4AG1CG098439
Stock: CG098439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 118,144 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
Asay Auto - Lindon / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZGDAB6CG126887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,610 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,499$944 Below Market
Richfield Bloomington Honda - Richfield / Minnesota
This 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe 4dr FWD 4dr I4 Limited features a 2.4L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Twilight Black with a Cocoa Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Phone, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 10 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, Dual Front Automatic Temperature Control, Power driver seat, Power Driver Seat with Power Lumbar Support, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Advanced Front Airbags, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Downhill Brake Control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power Door/Tailgate Locks, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Automatic Headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Body-Color Exterior Mirrors, Body-Color Rear Spoiler, Bumpers: body-color, Chrome Accent Exterior Door & Liftgate Handles, Deluxe Metal Accent Door Scuff, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Front reading lights, Front Solar Glass, Heated Multi-Adjustable Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear seat center armrest, Sun Visors with Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Telescoping steering wheel, Woodgrain Trim, 5-Passenger Seating, Active Front Head Restraints, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Split folding rear seat, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Rear window wiper, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, 3.195 Axle Ratio Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 612-866-8832 or andrew_griebler@rbhonda.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZK3AB9CG150299
Stock: 15308P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Santa Fe searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Santa Fe
- 5(39%)
- 4(25%)
- 3(11%)
- 2(14%)
- 1(11%)
Related Hyundai Santa Fe info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2014
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Hyundai Elantra Decatur GA
- Used Hyundai Sonata Paterson NJ
- Used Hyundai Accent Oakland CA
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT Greensboro NC
- Used Hyundai Sonata Lansing MI
- Used Hyundai Elantra Stone Mountain GA
- Used Hyundai Veracruz Worcester MA
- Used Hyundai Equus Denver CO
- Used Hyundai Sonata Columbia SC
- Used Hyundai Sonata Long Beach CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Hyundai Equus 2012 Mesa AZ
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2014 Arlington TX
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2012 Chesapeake VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS