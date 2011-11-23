Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me

Classic Chevrolet - Mentor / Ohio

Call Rebekah or Dan at 440-953-1070 to make this one yours!! Versatile enough to keep up with your busy schedule, our 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS AWD SUV in Pacific Blue Pearl is a great choice! Powering by a potent 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder generating 175hp that is paired with a quick shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission for passing power. This All Wheel Drive combination helps the Santa Fe achieve nearly 28mpg on the open road. The aerodynamic exterior features stylish 17-Inch alloy wheels and the convenience of roof rack side rails. Our GLS cabin is constructed of high-quality soft-touch materials that are visually stimulating. The tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel features controls for both the audio system as well as the cruise control. Bluetooth technology allows you to keep your eyes on the road should your phone ring, plus is capable of streaming your audio. Hyundai offers electronic stability control, downhill brake control, as well as anti-lock brakes, work together for accident prevention. In addition, six airbags and active head restraints are included to keep you safe. Unsurprisingly, these features have all helped the Santa Fe receive a Top Safety Pick from the IIHS. There has never been a better time to own the stylish American-made Santa Fe. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 25 Highway)

VIN: 5XYZGDAB0CG115884

Stock: CM4854

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-07-2020