Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me

3,564 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Santa Fe Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,564 listings
  • 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Dark Brown
    used

    2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    95,300 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $1,623 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in White
    used

    2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    102,841 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,994

    $1,556 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited in Silver
    used

    2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

    92,060 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,950

    $2,513 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited in White
    used

    2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

    105,889 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,400

    $1,581 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in Dark Brown
    used

    2012 Hyundai Santa Fe SE

    116,553 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,990

    $794 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

    96,154 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,981

    $1,941 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited in Black
    used

    2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

    107,039 miles

    $8,500

    $1,664 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited in White
    used

    2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

    104,504 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,000

    $1,077 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    79,786 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited in Black
    used

    2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

    90,403 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,472

    $1,404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited in White
    used

    2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

    106,654 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,395

    $1,079 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Dark Green
    used

    2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    52,269 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,723

    $1,478 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    93,717 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,677

    $1,055 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited in Gold
    used

    2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

    99,005 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,890

    $734 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited in Black
    used

    2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

    119,105 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    $1,128 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in Black
    used

    2012 Hyundai Santa Fe SE

    106,255 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,994

    $373 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Silver
    used

    2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    118,144 miles
    Frame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited in Black
    used

    2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

    107,610 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,499

    $944 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Santa Fe searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,564 listings
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Santa Fe
  4. Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Santa Fe

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Santa Fe
Overall Consumer Rating
3.728 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 28 reviews
  • 5
    (39%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (14%)
  • 1
    (11%)
Gas Mileage
ccr717,11/23/2011
Just purchased a 2012 Santa Fe two weeks ago. This is my fourth Santa Fe but this time I bought a 4 cylinder instead of a 6 thinking it would save a little more on gas mileage. Love everything about the vehicle but the gas mileage. I'm getting less with this one than my previous 2008 Santa Fe. I was told I would get a couple more miles per gallon but didn't expect to get less. It didn't benefit me like I thought it would to get the 4 cylinder. Wouldn't recommend a 4 cylinder over a 6 to anyone.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Hyundai
Santa Fe
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Hyundai Santa Fe info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings