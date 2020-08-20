Used 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 155,603 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,499$975 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe 4dr 4dr GLS 2WD Automatic 2.7L V6 features a 2.7L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC13D83U488790
Stock: YC-488790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 178,376 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,599$2,804 Below Market
Red Cedar Automotive - Menomonie / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC13D23U472083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 213,740 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,395
Hubler Chevrolet - Indianapolis / Indiana
: GLS trim. Premium Sound System, 4x4, Alloy Wheels. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels. Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Alarm, Traction Control. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "Offers a consumer-friendly blend of space, comfort, features, performance and value that make it a compact SUV worth considering." -Edmunds.com. Pricing analysis performed on 8/20/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC73E93U493752
Stock: S10909A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 71,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,854
Napleton's Schaumburg Subaru - Schaumburg / Illinois
Since 1931 there has been a Napleton in your neighborhood. Your business is important and you can count on us to handle it as such now and in the future. We always offer exceptional leases and very flexible financing plans as low as 0% APR and terms as long as 72 months!* We will work with you regardless of past credit history with trained specialists in store to serve your needs. Our inventory is constantly updating, contact our showroom if you don't see exactly what you want, if we don't have it, well get it! Other values on in-store manager specials, loaners, demos and late model used vehicles are available in-store to save you more! You may qualify for additional manufacturer incentives on your new vehicles. Our staff will be happy to research maximum incentives for you on your visit to our showroom. We always have volume incentives available to pass along to you! Top value is paid for your trade-in here at Napleton's! We are as competitive as any offering you will find in the market, give us the opportunity to earn your business! *Actual APR and loan terms depend on factors such as vehicle age, amount financed, and individual credit. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC13D03U459977
Stock: 490750A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 151,422 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
Courtesy Chrysler Jeep - Coatesville / Pennsylvania
2003 Hyundai Santa Fe Base Red 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive FWD 2.4L I4 MPI DOHC2003 Hyundai Santa Fe 1 OWNER, 16 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4.56 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Accessory Group 1, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo CD w/6 Speakers, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Contrasting Tone Bodyside Bumpers, Contrasting Tone Bodyside Cladding, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front Side Airbags, Heated door mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Privacy Glass, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Regular Ride Suspension, Roof Rack Rails, Roof rack: rails only, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers.Come in as a customer, leave as a friend!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SB12B63U461784
Stock: J180555A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-10-2019
- 170,936 miles2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
Next2New - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
This 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe is a well built SUV with a roomy interior, long list of standard features, solid construction. This SUV comes equipped with fog lights, rear defrost, rear windshield wiper, trailer hitch, wheels-alloy, center console, front bucket seats, rear bench seat, am/fm stereo, cassette player, CD player, air conditioning, cloth interior, cruise control, intermittent wipers, leather wrapped steering wheel, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, tilt steering wheel, trip computer, airbag-driver, airbag-passenger, 4 wheel disc brakes, tachometer, trip odometer, 12V power outlet, automatic on floor, floormats, fold down rear seats, steering wheel cruise controls, vanity mirrors, 4WD, power steering, and tow package. Stop in today to drive your next new SUV and to speak to one of our sales professionals!! We have extended service contracts and financing available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC73DX3U432546
Stock: 13147R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-10-2018
- 152,194 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900
Team Chevrolet GMC - Scottsbluff / Nebraska
SAVE AT THE PUMP!!! 22 MPG Hwy. Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee* Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Cruise control, 195 hp horsepower...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC13E13U536803
Stock: 1557PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 169,768 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,977
Lithia Toyota of Klamath Falls - Klamath Falls / Oregon
LX trim, PEWTER exterior and GRAY interior. Heated Leather Seats, Multi-CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound System, newCarTestDrive.com explains "Fun to drive.". SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Hyundai LX with PEWTER exterior and GRAY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 195 HP at 6000 RPM*. Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Alarm, Traction Control. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com's review says "Offers a consumer-friendly blend of space, comfort, features, performance and value that make it a compact SUV worth considering.". WHY BUY FROM US: At Lithia Toyota of Klamath Falls, your satisfaction is at the top of our short-list of goals. This is true regardless of whether you're here to test drive a new Toyota or used car, get an estimate on your car, secure auto financing, or figure out exactly what auto part you need. We have used cars from some of today's top manufacturers and all of our used cars go through a vigorous inspection before hitting the lot. Come take a test drive today! Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales. Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe LX with Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC13E93U547368
Stock: 3U547368
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 95,269 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
Kia of Duluth - Duluth / Minnesota
This reliable 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe 4DR GLS 4WD AUTO 2.7L V6 comes with a variety of features, including anti-lock brakes and dual airbags. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. We've got it for $3,995. Be sure of your safety with a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars. The exterior is a sleek green. Open the sunroof and start your day off with a dose of sun! Enjoy the sweet sounds of this vehicle's CD player. Lock and unlock this vehicle with a simple click from keyless entry. Call and schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC73D93U472066
Stock: 3U472066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 197,507 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
Arapahoe Hyundai - Centennial / Colorado
Gold 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe LX FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.5L V6 MPI DOHC **1 OWNER**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENT HI..., **HEATED FRONT SEATS**, **LEATHER**, 3.5L V6 MPI DOHC.Recent Arrival!Colorados Largest VOLUME Hyundai dealer!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe LX with Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC13E13U517488
Stock: 7488B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 123,312 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,410
Miller Auto Plaza - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V Federal 173hp AWD Our 5 Star Promise *Non-Commissioned Sales People *Real-Time Pricing = Better Pricing *We got Your Back Warranty *Largest Indoor Showroom in the Midwest *Largest Selection of Vehicles in Central MN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe LX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC73D63U478200
Stock: 32990C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 161,543 miles
$2,400
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe 4dr 4dr GLS 2WD Automatic 2.7L V6 features a 2.7L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC13D23U447104
Stock: AAW-447104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 161,000 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,748
Volkswagen Of St Augustine - Saint Augustine / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 9131 miles below market average!This GLS features: ABS brakes, Anti-Lock Braking System w/Traction Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Utility Package.All prices include manufacturer incentives, if applicable, and are plus tax, state fees, $599.50 dealer fee and any dealer added accessories. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on this listing. Vehicles listed are subject to availability and prior sale. Financing through VW Credit at standard rates may be required for advertised pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC13E44U810528
Stock: 4U810528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 126,779 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,989
AutoNation Subaru Spokane - Spokane Valley / Washington
This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SB12B84U639843
Stock: 4U639843
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 129,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,499
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
This Hyundai SANTA FE GLS AWD LOW MILES is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. With only 129,000 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. The interior of this beautiful Hyundai SANTA FE GLS AWD LOW MILES is completely smoke free. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. We performed a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION on this and every vehicle that we offer for sale to assure your complete satisfaction. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Best Auto of Manassas INC will verify that this SUV has never been in a wreck of any kind. The powerful 2.7L 6 cyl engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. Enjoy life a little more freely with the responsibility of this fuel efficient Hyundai SANTA FE GLS AWD LOW MILES. You will love the feel of the sports tuned suspension as you cruise gracefully through even the toughest of twists and turns. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. This Hyundai SANTA FE GLS AWD LOW MILES comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a SUV of this caliber. Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. Completely free of any door dings or scratches, you will have a hard time telling this one from new. The interior of this SUV has been perfectly maintained. We know this SUV is an amazing deal, but if you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a CARFAX report. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this SUV has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Fairfax! Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. A/C is ice cold! Well maintained. Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC73D74U774019
Stock: 11911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,318 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,990
Grayson Subaru - Knoxville / Tennessee
BLACK OBSIDIAN exterior and BEIGE interior. CD Player, Aluminum Wheels. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player, Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. Hyundai Santa Fe with BLACK OBSIDIAN exterior and BEIGE interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 138 HP at 5500 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Edmunds.com explains "Offers a consumer-friendly blend of space, comfort, features, performance and value that make it a compact SUV worth considering.". OUR OFFERINGS: Welcome to Grayson, where we always put the needs of our customers first. If you are from Knoxville or around the areas of Morristown, Johnson City, Cleveland, and Cookeville, TN, and you need a car for a good price, our floor is open for you to peruse. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SB12B14U763047
Stock: 184111G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 64,019 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,900
Bredemann Chevrolet - Park Ridge / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner.Black 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 2.7L V6 FWD 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V Federal 173hp 4-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V Federal 173hp.For 100 years, families have trusted the BREDEMANN family with all of their automotive needs. ANY QUESTIONS DIAL 847-268-4060! ENJOY NO HAGGLE LOW PRICED BUYING !Odometer is 84407 miles below market average! 20/26 City/Highway MPGBredemann Chevrolet in Park Ridge is your trusted Chevrolet dealership in Park Ridge and the reason why our loyal customers keep coming back. From the time you enter our showroom when you service with us, you can expect to be treated like family, each and every visit. We offer an extensive inventory, as well as our competitive lease specials, finance options and expert auto service. We are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and being an integral part of our community. We look forward to seeing you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC13D14U780301
Stock: B27197A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 146,050 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,995
Island Honda - Kahului / Hawaii
GLS trim, PEWTER exterior and GRAY interior. JUST REPRICED FROM $4,995, FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City!, $900 below Kelley Blue Book! 4x4, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Premium Sound System 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Alarm, Heated Mirrors. Hyundai GLS with PEWTER exterior and GRAY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 173 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. EXCELLENT VALUE: Was $4,995. This Santa Fe is priced $900 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Get to Know Our New Honda Dealership, Serving Kahului, Kihei, Wailuku and Lahaina If there's one thing we want everyone to know it's that at Island Honda we are here to make you happy. That's what we want from the time you walk into our showroom looking for the new or used Honda vehicle of your dreams to the day you want to trade it in. Plus government fees and taxes, $395 dealer document processing charge, and any emissions testing charge. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC73D04U641859
Stock: 4U641859A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Santa Fe searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Santa Fe
- 5(78%)
- 4(16%)
- 3(3%)
- 2(2%)
- 1(1%)
Related Hyundai Santa Fe info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2013
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2014
- Used GMC Acadia 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2010
- Used FIAT 124 Spider 2017
- Used BMW 4 Series 2016
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2017
- Used Audi R8 2015
- Used Subaru Outback 2011
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2011
- Used Toyota Sienna 2012
- Used Kia Forte 2011
- Used BMW 7 Series 2013
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Nissan Titan XD
- Used Nissan Kicks
- Used Cadillac XTS
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
- Used Lexus LS 500
- Used Lexus RC F
- Used Volvo C30
- Used Pontiac Solstice
- Used Chevrolet HHR
- Used Pontiac Vibe
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Wagon
- Used MINI Convertible
- Used BMW X5 M
Shop used models by city
- Used Hyundai Elantra Akron OH
- Used Hyundai Elantra Greensboro NC
- Used Hyundai Azera Miami FL
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT Manassas VA
- Used Hyundai Veracruz Jacksonville FL
- Used Hyundai Veracruz Durham NC
- Used Hyundai Elantra Jacksonville FL
- Used Hyundai Veracruz Hartford CT
- Used Hyundai Elantra Edison NJ
- Used Hyundai Sonata Murfreesboro TN
Shop used model years by city
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2016 Buffalo NY
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2016 Fort Lauderdale FL
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2011 Kansas City MO
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2019 Aston Martin DB11
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- 2019 Audi Q5
- 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- 2020 Hyundai NEXO
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Volvo V60
- INFINITI Q60 2019
- 2019 BMW M4
- 2019 Journey
- 2019 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Lexus RX 350L
- 2019 Pacifica