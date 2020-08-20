Used 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me

3,561 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Santa Fe Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,561 listings
  • 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Silver
    used

    2003 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    155,603 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,499

    $975 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Silver
    used

    2003 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    178,376 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,599

    $2,804 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Silver
    used

    2003 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    213,740 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,395

    Details
  • 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Silver
    used

    2003 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    71,000 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,854

    Details
  • 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe in Silver
    used

    2003 Hyundai Santa Fe

    151,422 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Dark Red
    used

    2003 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    170,936 miles
    2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS
    used

    2003 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    152,194 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,900

    Details
  • 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe LX in Silver
    used

    2003 Hyundai Santa Fe LX

    169,768 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,977

    Details
  • 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS
    used

    2003 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    95,269 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe LX
    used

    2003 Hyundai Santa Fe LX

    197,507 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe LX in Silver
    used

    2003 Hyundai Santa Fe LX

    123,312 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,410

    Details
  • 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Silver
    used

    2003 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    161,543 miles

    $2,400

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in White
    used

    2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    161,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,748

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe in Silver
    used

    2004 Hyundai Santa Fe

    126,779 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,989

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Silver
    used

    2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    129,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,499

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe in Black
    used

    2004 Hyundai Santa Fe

    127,318 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,990

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Black
    used

    2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    64,019 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Silver
    used

    2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    146,050 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Santa Fe searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,561 listings
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Santa Fe
  4. Used 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Santa Fe

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Santa Fe
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7299 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 299 reviews
  • 5
    (78%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Mileage Gem
Howard F. Morgan,12/16/2015
GLS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
Keep your vehicle maintained. As others have stated, the paint is not the best. I have 280,000 miles on this vehicle which was a program vehicle and had 11,000 when I purchased it. I have spent about $ 3,000 on it during a period of 12 years (repairs)
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Hyundai
Santa Fe
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Hyundai Santa Fe info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings