Used 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me

Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

This Hyundai SANTA FE GLS AWD LOW MILES is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. With only 129,000 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. The interior of this beautiful Hyundai SANTA FE GLS AWD LOW MILES is completely smoke free. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. We performed a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION on this and every vehicle that we offer for sale to assure your complete satisfaction. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Best Auto of Manassas INC will verify that this SUV has never been in a wreck of any kind. The powerful 2.7L 6 cyl engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. Enjoy life a little more freely with the responsibility of this fuel efficient Hyundai SANTA FE GLS AWD LOW MILES. You will love the feel of the sports tuned suspension as you cruise gracefully through even the toughest of twists and turns. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. This Hyundai SANTA FE GLS AWD LOW MILES comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a SUV of this caliber. Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. Completely free of any door dings or scratches, you will have a hard time telling this one from new. The interior of this SUV has been perfectly maintained. We know this SUV is an amazing deal, but if you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a CARFAX report. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this SUV has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Fairfax! Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. A/C is ice cold! Well maintained. Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KM8SC73D74U774019

Stock: 11911

Certified Pre-Owned: No

