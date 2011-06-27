2004 Hyundai Santa Fe Review
Pros & Cons
- Reasonable price, strong warranty, roomy interior, long list of standard features, solid construction, good crash test scores.
- Underpowered with base engine, soft suspension limits handling ability.
Other years
List Price Range
$4,499 - $4,995
Used Santa Fe for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Odd design elements aside, the Santa Fe offers a consumer-friendly blend of space, comfort, features, performance and value that make it a compact SUV worth considering.
2004 Highlights
The 3.5-liter V6 is now standard on all LX models and optional for the GLS.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe.
Most helpful consumer reviews
A. Non,11/25/2015
LX Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
This is the first car I have owned since brand new that has even come close to having over 150,000 miles on it and still runs. To date, other than preventative maintenance and normal wear and tear, I've had the following problems: At 40k miles, a torn CV joint boot (warranty repair); At 60k miles the timing belt required replacement per scheduled maintenance ($600 @ dealership, including water pump and belt tensioner as precautionary replacements); At 130k miles replaced the timing belt, water pump and tensioner again a little late to schedule ($300 by family mechanic); At 152,000 miles the switch for the cruise control broke ($30 / 15 minute repair by myself); At 155,000 miles the alternator war replaced (2 hours, $275 parts/labor at a local shop). When you think about it, the alternator was really wear and tear as they do not last forever. And that's it. 160k miles and about $300 worth of repairs, $30 if you exclude the alternator. I maintain it religiously and take care of little things before they become big things. We've gotten our money's worth from this vehicle and then some. We don't off-road it or mistreat it, but it is not pampered by any means.
madmaxooohhh,02/04/2013
I just turned 95,000 miles on my 2004 Santa Fe. No problems so far except normal maintenance: windshield wiper blades every 2 years, tires every 4 years-usually worn out by then, change oil every 6 months or 6-7000 miles for conventional or 7-10000 miles on synthetic. I changed the transmission oil twice (drain and fill) at 40k miles, and again at 80k miles). Oh, I changed both front bulbs after one of the bulbs burned out at around 70k miles. Replaced front and rear brakes and rotors at 85k miles. I will do the timing belt sometime soon. No problems! Best car I have owned so far.
johnpa2006,08/10/2012
Built solid, I loved my Santa Fe. engine purred like a kitten from mile zero all the way up to 142000 miles when I traded it in. Bought in 2004, traded in 2008 I still regret trading it in to this day. So many practical use reasons to own a Santa Fe.
lorie920,09/14/2013
I bought it new in 2004. It has plenty of room for passengers and plenty of cargo room. The car has great power on take off. The biggest issue I have is they use bad paint. These hyundai's are peeling and fading. This in itself is why I won't buy the new 2013 Hyundai Sante Fe.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe features & specs
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Santa Fe
Related Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2011
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2018
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2014
- Used Ram 1500 2009
- Used Lexus GS 350 2018
- Used Cadillac CTS 2008
- Used Nissan Altima 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster