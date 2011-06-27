  1. Home
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Reasonable price, strong warranty, roomy interior, long list of standard features, solid construction, good crash test scores.
  • Underpowered with base engine, soft suspension limits handling ability.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Odd design elements aside, the Santa Fe offers a consumer-friendly blend of space, comfort, features, performance and value that make it a compact SUV worth considering.

2004 Highlights

The 3.5-liter V6 is now standard on all LX models and optional for the GLS.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe.

5(81%)
4(13%)
3(3%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.7
440 reviews
See all 440 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

160,000 miles and going strong
A. Non,11/25/2015
LX Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
This is the first car I have owned since brand new that has even come close to having over 150,000 miles on it and still runs. To date, other than preventative maintenance and normal wear and tear, I've had the following problems: At 40k miles, a torn CV joint boot (warranty repair); At 60k miles the timing belt required replacement per scheduled maintenance ($600 @ dealership, including water pump and belt tensioner as precautionary replacements); At 130k miles replaced the timing belt, water pump and tensioner again a little late to schedule ($300 by family mechanic); At 152,000 miles the switch for the cruise control broke ($30 / 15 minute repair by myself); At 155,000 miles the alternator war replaced (2 hours, $275 parts/labor at a local shop). When you think about it, the alternator was really wear and tear as they do not last forever. And that's it. 160k miles and about $300 worth of repairs, $30 if you exclude the alternator. I maintain it religiously and take care of little things before they become big things. We've gotten our money's worth from this vehicle and then some. We don't off-road it or mistreat it, but it is not pampered by any means.
Reliable, trouble free so far!
madmaxooohhh,02/04/2013
I just turned 95,000 miles on my 2004 Santa Fe. No problems so far except normal maintenance: windshield wiper blades every 2 years, tires every 4 years-usually worn out by then, change oil every 6 months or 6-7000 miles for conventional or 7-10000 miles on synthetic. I changed the transmission oil twice (drain and fill) at 40k miles, and again at 80k miles). Oh, I changed both front bulbs after one of the bulbs burned out at around 70k miles. Replaced front and rear brakes and rotors at 85k miles. I will do the timing belt sometime soon. No problems! Best car I have owned so far.
I miss my santa fe
johnpa2006,08/10/2012
Built solid, I loved my Santa Fe. engine purred like a kitten from mile zero all the way up to 142000 miles when I traded it in. Bought in 2004, traded in 2008 I still regret trading it in to this day. So many practical use reasons to own a Santa Fe.
2004 hyundai Sante Fe paint problems
lorie920,09/14/2013
I bought it new in 2004. It has plenty of room for passengers and plenty of cargo room. The car has great power on take off. The biggest issue I have is they use bad paint. These hyundai's are peeling and fading. This in itself is why I won't buy the new 2013 Hyundai Sante Fe.
See all 440 reviews of the 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe

Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe Overview

The Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe is offered in the following submodels: Santa Fe SUV. Available styles include Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), GLS AWD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), GLS Fwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), GLS Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and GLS AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS is priced between $4,499 and$4,995 with odometer readings between 104503 and129000 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2004 Santa Fes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,499 and mileage as low as 104503 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Can't find a used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Santa Fe for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,868.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,538.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Santa Fe for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,136.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $19,026.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Santa Fe lease specials

