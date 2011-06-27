Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
3,561 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

20022020
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$0$50K
Price

Rating

Mileage

0100K+
Mileage

Vehicle History

Trim

Fuel Economy

1530
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Interior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Features

Options & Packages

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $2,400Great Deal | $2,362 below market

    2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    157,608 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois

    This 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe 4dr 4dr GLS FWD 2.7L Automatic features a 2.7L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8SC13D65U938407
    Stock: AAW-938407
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-09-2020

  • $1,999Great Deal | $2,574 below market

    2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    150,789 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia

    LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Hyundai Santa Fe also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cassette, CD Player, Rear Wipers, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Premium Sound, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8SC73D85U997770
    Stock: 117166
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-14-2019

  • Price Drop
    $3,799Good Deal | $1,145 below market

    2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    145,159 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Emory Street Auto Sales - Attleboro / Massachusetts

    In near mint condition clean car fax. Well maintained. Awd. Perfect for the coming winter. Won’t last long.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8SC73D85U010200
    Stock: 1139
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,990Fair Deal | $370 below market

    2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    115,034 miles
    Delivery available*

    Bommarito Chevrolet - Saint Louis / Missouri

    . Silver 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 2.7L V6 FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V LEV II 170hp Santa Fe GLS 2.7L V6, 4D Sport Utility, 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V LEV II 170hp, 4-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, FWD, Silver. Recent Arrival!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8SC13D25U945046
    Stock: P7221A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-22-2020

  • $2,995

    2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington

    2005 Hyundai Santa Fe 4WD with the 2.7L 6 cylinder engine. Cloth seats; sunroof; tow package. Call 509-276-2925 for more information.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8SC73D15U874957
    Stock: 26144
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,997Good Deal | $206 below market

    2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    141,231 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Chapman Chevrolet - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania

    CHAPMAN LANCASTER 877-357-2023.2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS Red 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V LEV II 170hp AWD 4-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD.Clean CARFAX.Price does not include Taxes, Tags, License, & Fees and $389 Document Fee* 'If the Chapman emblem isn't on the back of your vehicle, you probably paid too much!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8SC73D75U873148
    Stock: DCT6561A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-17-2020

  • $5,995

    2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    105,833 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Ford Sanford - Sanford / Florida

    Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Ford Sanford. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. On almost any road condition, this Hyundai Santa Fe GLS offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. The look is unmistakably Hyundai, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Hyundai Santa Fe GLS will definitely turn heads. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8SC13D85U987365
    Stock: 5U987365
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-19-2020

  • $5,990

    2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    110,657 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas

    Check out this gently-used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe we recently got in. The Hyundai Santa Fe GLS offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Hyundai Santa Fe GLS. It is incomparable for the price and quality. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Hyundai Santa Fe GLS is sure to sell fast. Finance available with applicable fees.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8SC13E65U890593
    Stock: 5U890593
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-09-2020

  • New Listing
    $4,990Fair Deal

    2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    152,455 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Kuni Honda on Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado

    CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY, Santa Fe GLS 2.7L V6, 4D Sport Utility, 4-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, AWD, 16 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Anti-Lock Braking System w/Traction Control, Contrasting Tone Bodyside Cladding, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Gear Shift Knob, Monsoon AM/FM Stereo Cass./CD w/6 Speakers, Overhead console, Power Door Locks, Power steering, Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Split folding rear seat. Kuni Honda is excited to offer this great-looking 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe. Recent Arrival! Maroon 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 2.7L V6 GLS AWD

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8SC73D15U910596
    Stock: T5U910596
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • $10,900

    2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Keiths Auto Sales - Penn Laird / Virginia

    Visit Our Website WWW.KEITHSAUTOSALES.COM For More Pictures! Call One of Our Friendly, Knowledgeable Salesmen Today!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8SC73D85U009659
    Stock: 16787
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $4,500

    2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    98,973 miles
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Honda O'Hare - Des Plaines / Illinois

    Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8SC13E35U886971
    Stock: 5U886971
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-27-2020

  • $3,984Fair Deal

    2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    63,073 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida

    Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8SC73D85U929081
    Stock: 5929081
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-27-2020

  • New Listing
    $4,200

    2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    165,054 miles
    Delivery available*

    Hall Nissan Virginia Beach - Virginia Beach / Virginia

    JUST ARRIVED. PENDING INSPECTION. 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS Black Cargo Package, Audio Package, Climate Package, Comfort Package, Heat Package, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, ABS brakes, Anti-Lock Braking System w/Traction Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Traction control. FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.5L V6 MPI DOHC Recent Arrival! *Every Internet Price includes current applicable dealer discounts. Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $699 dealer processing fee (Virginia, North Carolina). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8SC13E45U905477
    Stock: 1520604F
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • $1,600

    2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    157,034 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois

    This 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe 4dr 4dr GLS FWD 3.5L Automatic features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Red with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8SC13E65U882140
    Stock: AAW-882140
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-17-2020

  • $2,995

    2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    179,712 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Dunlap Motors - Independence / Iowa

    Door Trim - Leather, Front Air Conditioning, Front Air Conditioning - Automatic Climate Control, Front Air Conditioning Zones - Single, Shift Knob Trim - Leather, Steering Wheel Trim - Leather, Center Console - Front Console With Storage, Cruise Control, Multi-Function Remote - Keyless Entry, Overhead Console - Front, Power Steering, Steering Wheel - Tilt, 4wd Type - Full Time, Abs - 4-Wheel, Center Differential - Mechanical, Limited Slip Differential - Center, Traction Control, Gauge - Tachometer, Cassette, Clock, In-Dash Cd - Single Disc, Premium Brand - Monsoon, Radio - Am/Fm, Front Fog Lights, Wheel Diameter - 16 Inch, Wheels - Alloy, Front Wipers - Intermittent, Power Windows, Rear Wiper, Roof Rack, Anti-Theft System - Alarm, Front Airbags - Dual, Power Door Locks, Side Airbags - Front, Side Mirror Adjustments - Power, Side Mirrors - Heated, Front Seat Type - Bucket, Rear Seat Folding - Split

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8SC73DX5U901038
    Stock: 2086B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2020

  • $3,177

    2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    154,379 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8SC13E55U895042
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $3,400Good Deal | $1,139 below market

    2006 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    130,250 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Coyle Chevrolet Buick GMC - Clarksville / Indiana

    Clean CARFAX. 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 2.7L V6 FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V LEV II 180hp FOR A LIMITED TIME COYLE CHEVROLET BUICK GMC IS AWARDING CUSTOMERS A MINIMUM OF $2,000 FOR ANY TRADE IN TOWARDS THE PURCHASE OF ANY PRE-OWNED CHEVROLET BUICK GMC. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS. Recent Arrival! At Coyle Chevrolet Buick GMC we are committed to providing excellent service and great prices! Call, text, or come by today and see for yourself. Conveniently located off of I-65 at Exit 5 under the American Flag. We Proudly serve, Clarksville, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Louisville, Frankfort, Salem, Corydon, Sellersburg, Memphis, Lexington, Elizabethtown, Evansville, Elkhart, Columbus, Carmel, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8SC13D96U101765
    Stock: M0146A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2020

  • New Listing
    $2,748

    2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    161,000 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Volkswagen Of St Augustine - Saint Augustine / Florida

    Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 9131 miles below market average!This GLS features: ABS brakes, Anti-Lock Braking System w/Traction Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Utility Package.All prices include manufacturer incentives, if applicable, and are plus tax, state fees, $599.50 dealer fee and any dealer added accessories. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on this listing. Vehicles listed are subject to availability and prior sale. Financing through VW Credit at standard rates may be required for advertised pricing.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8SC13E44U810528
    Stock: 4U810528
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-23-2020

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,561 listings
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Santa Fe
  4. Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe
Santa Fe Reviews & Specs