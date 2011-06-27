Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me
- $2,400Great Deal | $2,362 below market
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS157,608 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe 4dr 4dr GLS FWD 2.7L Automatic features a 2.7L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC13D65U938407
Stock: AAW-938407
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-09-2020
- $1,999Great Deal | $2,574 below market
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS150,789 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Hyundai Santa Fe also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cassette, CD Player, Rear Wipers, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Premium Sound, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC73D85U997770
Stock: 117166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-14-2019
- Price Drop$3,799Good Deal | $1,145 below market
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS145,159 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Emory Street Auto Sales - Attleboro / Massachusetts
In near mint condition clean car fax. Well maintained. Awd. Perfect for the coming winter. Won’t last long.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC73D85U010200
Stock: 1139
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,990Fair Deal | $370 below market
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS115,034 milesDelivery available*
Bommarito Chevrolet - Saint Louis / Missouri
. Silver 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 2.7L V6 FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V LEV II 170hp Santa Fe GLS 2.7L V6, 4D Sport Utility, 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V LEV II 170hp, 4-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, FWD, Silver. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC13D25U945046
Stock: P7221A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $2,995
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLSNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe 4WD with the 2.7L 6 cylinder engine. Cloth seats; sunroof; tow package. Call 509-276-2925 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC73D15U874957
Stock: 26144
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,997Good Deal | $206 below market
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS141,231 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Chapman Chevrolet - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
CHAPMAN LANCASTER 877-357-2023.2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS Red 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V LEV II 170hp AWD 4-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD.Clean CARFAX.Price does not include Taxes, Tags, License, & Fees and $389 Document Fee* 'If the Chapman emblem isn't on the back of your vehicle, you probably paid too much!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC73D75U873148
Stock: DCT6561A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $5,995
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS105,833 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Ford Sanford - Sanford / Florida
Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Ford Sanford. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. On almost any road condition, this Hyundai Santa Fe GLS offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. The look is unmistakably Hyundai, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Hyundai Santa Fe GLS will definitely turn heads. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC13D85U987365
Stock: 5U987365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $5,990
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS110,657 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
Check out this gently-used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe we recently got in. The Hyundai Santa Fe GLS offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Hyundai Santa Fe GLS. It is incomparable for the price and quality. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Hyundai Santa Fe GLS is sure to sell fast. Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC13E65U890593
Stock: 5U890593
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- New Listing$4,990Fair Deal
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS152,455 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kuni Honda on Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY, Santa Fe GLS 2.7L V6, 4D Sport Utility, 4-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, AWD, 16 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Anti-Lock Braking System w/Traction Control, Contrasting Tone Bodyside Cladding, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Gear Shift Knob, Monsoon AM/FM Stereo Cass./CD w/6 Speakers, Overhead console, Power Door Locks, Power steering, Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Split folding rear seat. Kuni Honda is excited to offer this great-looking 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe. Recent Arrival! Maroon 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 2.7L V6 GLS AWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC73D15U910596
Stock: T5U910596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $10,900
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLSNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Keiths Auto Sales - Penn Laird / Virginia
Visit Our Website WWW.KEITHSAUTOSALES.COM For More Pictures! Call One of Our Friendly, Knowledgeable Salesmen Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC73D85U009659
Stock: 16787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$4,500
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS98,973 milesDelivery available*
AutoNation Honda O'Hare - Des Plaines / Illinois
Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC13E35U886971
Stock: 5U886971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $3,984Fair Deal
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS63,073 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida
Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC73D85U929081
Stock: 5929081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- New Listing$4,200
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS165,054 milesDelivery available*
Hall Nissan Virginia Beach - Virginia Beach / Virginia
JUST ARRIVED. PENDING INSPECTION. 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS Black Cargo Package, Audio Package, Climate Package, Comfort Package, Heat Package, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, ABS brakes, Anti-Lock Braking System w/Traction Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Traction control. FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.5L V6 MPI DOHC Recent Arrival! *Every Internet Price includes current applicable dealer discounts. Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $699 dealer processing fee (Virginia, North Carolina). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC13E45U905477
Stock: 1520604F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $1,600
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS157,034 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe 4dr 4dr GLS FWD 3.5L Automatic features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Red with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC13E65U882140
Stock: AAW-882140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- $2,995
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS179,712 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dunlap Motors - Independence / Iowa
Door Trim - Leather, Front Air Conditioning, Front Air Conditioning - Automatic Climate Control, Front Air Conditioning Zones - Single, Shift Knob Trim - Leather, Steering Wheel Trim - Leather, Center Console - Front Console With Storage, Cruise Control, Multi-Function Remote - Keyless Entry, Overhead Console - Front, Power Steering, Steering Wheel - Tilt, 4wd Type - Full Time, Abs - 4-Wheel, Center Differential - Mechanical, Limited Slip Differential - Center, Traction Control, Gauge - Tachometer, Cassette, Clock, In-Dash Cd - Single Disc, Premium Brand - Monsoon, Radio - Am/Fm, Front Fog Lights, Wheel Diameter - 16 Inch, Wheels - Alloy, Front Wipers - Intermittent, Power Windows, Rear Wiper, Roof Rack, Anti-Theft System - Alarm, Front Airbags - Dual, Power Door Locks, Side Airbags - Front, Side Mirror Adjustments - Power, Side Mirrors - Heated, Front Seat Type - Bucket, Rear Seat Folding - Split
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC73DX5U901038
Stock: 2086B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $3,177
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS154,379 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC13E55U895042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$3,400Good Deal | $1,139 below market
2006 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS130,250 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Coyle Chevrolet Buick GMC - Clarksville / Indiana
Clean CARFAX. 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 2.7L V6 FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V LEV II 180hp FOR A LIMITED TIME COYLE CHEVROLET BUICK GMC IS AWARDING CUSTOMERS A MINIMUM OF $2,000 FOR ANY TRADE IN TOWARDS THE PURCHASE OF ANY PRE-OWNED CHEVROLET BUICK GMC. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS. Recent Arrival! At Coyle Chevrolet Buick GMC we are committed to providing excellent service and great prices! Call, text, or come by today and see for yourself. Conveniently located off of I-65 at Exit 5 under the American Flag. We Proudly serve, Clarksville, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Louisville, Frankfort, Salem, Corydon, Sellersburg, Memphis, Lexington, Elizabethtown, Evansville, Elkhart, Columbus, Carmel, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC13D96U101765
Stock: M0146A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- New Listing$2,748
2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS161,000 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Volkswagen Of St Augustine - Saint Augustine / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 9131 miles below market average!This GLS features: ABS brakes, Anti-Lock Braking System w/Traction Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Utility Package.All prices include manufacturer incentives, if applicable, and are plus tax, state fees, $599.50 dealer fee and any dealer added accessories. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on this listing. Vehicles listed are subject to availability and prior sale. Financing through VW Credit at standard rates may be required for advertised pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SC13E44U810528
Stock: 4U810528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020