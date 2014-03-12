Used 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me
- 116,191 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990$1,249 Below Market
- 152,001 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,988
- 130,299 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495$676 Below Market
- 108,332 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900$682 Below Market
- 152,917 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988$391 Below Market
- 155,150 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,988
- 138,596 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,979
- 83,691 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
- 134,175 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 117,866 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,999
- 141,543 miles
$6,467
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$6,988
- 67,832 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,818
- 91,424 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 160,108 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,833
- 218,067 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,980
- 110,174 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
- 93,401 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,888
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Santa Fe
Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Santa Fe
Overall Consumer Rating4.7352 Reviews
nebulouse,12/03/2014
GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
I bought my 2007 Santa Fe in 2010 when it had 58xxx miles. It now has 166xxx miles. I've never reviewed a car so I'm going to throw it all out there. The car is a stud, I've had it through winters in both Colorado and New York. The AWD is exceptional and even in 2 feet+ of snow the vehicle pulls like a beast, even with the smaller engine. I've been stuck in a snowstorm pulling a 5x10 uhaul trailer and buzzed right passed all the stranded vehicles. I have the 3rd row seating model and it has been perfect for all my kids. I added a Phillips rear entertainment system and it wired in easily. Also replaced the head unit with a Sony Bluetooth/XM model. UPDATE*** Edmunds sent me an email and asked me to update the review. Since I posted this review the vehicle now has 187k on it. It is falling apart slowly but surely. About 175k it needed about 3k in front end work. Now some sensors have went out and it shuts off intermittently, it needs another 3k or so of work so it just sits outside and I use it on real snowy days. In all honesty I'd still buy another one but I have newer vehicles. It pulled trailers from New York to Colorado back to Georgia to New York again and back west to Colorado. If I didn't pull trailers all the time it probably would of held up longer. I can't say I regret purchasing the vehicle, it has never needed any major work and all the work it has needed has been well over 100k.
