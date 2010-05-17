Used 2010 Bentley Continental GT for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 42,563 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$58,879
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- THIS ULTRA FAST LUXURY COUPE IS ABSOLUTELY BEST IN CLASS - COMPLETE PEDIGREE DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST - CERTIFIED MILES -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCR73W89C059730
Stock: 4643-C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 36,432 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$69,995$5,548 Below Market
Auto Connection AL - Montgomery / Alabama
*SALE PENDING* 2012 BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT MULLINER! Black Metallic over beige\black leather with dark stained walnut trim Mulliner Package 21-inch wheels Diamond Quilted seats Mulliner brake pedals Mulliner Gas & oil caps NAIM Premium Surround Sound System Satellite radio rear view camera heated & cooled front seats with massage walnut steering wheel Active Cruise Control Bentley Emblem embroidered in the headrest and more! Excellent Condition! Non Smokers car! Carfax Certified! Visit Auto Connection online at autoconnectionllc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 334-396-8877 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFR7ZA8CC070727
Stock: 070727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,747 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$69,991$4,810 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Westminster - Westminster / Colorado
AWD --- MULLINER -- SUNROOF -- CARBON FIBER EXTERIOR TRIM -- BACK UP CAMERA -- NAVIGATION -- HEATED SEATS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFR7ZA9CC077881
Stock: 077881
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 36,099 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$71,990
Elite Motor Cars - Concord / California
2012 Bentley Continental GT with 36k miles. Extreme Silver with Beluga Leather. Upgraded Fabspeed exhaust.Factory options include:Mulliner Driving Specification,Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Seat Facings,Seat Ventilation & Massage Function to Front Seats,Wood Veneer Inserts to Front Door & Rear Quarter Panels,Crafted Veneer Case for Center Console,Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear,Single Tone 3-Spoke Steering Wheel,Rear-View Camera with Park Distance Control,Navigation,Satellite Radio,Bluetooth,and more.Clean title, clean carfax.Financing available for ALL credit types. Extended service contracts available. Trades accepted.Call Elite Motor Cars 925.326.4800. Text 925.350.8769.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFR7ZA7CC074204
Stock: 005024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-13-2020
- 47,785 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$74,888$5,272 Below Market
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, PUSH START BUTTON, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, P ARKING ASSIST. *** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! *** CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA! 200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS! WE DEAL WITH ANY CREDIT: ZERO $ DOWN PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS. OUR FINANCE RATES START FROM 1.99% FOR QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS!!! * (CONDITIONS APPLY) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: FREE CARFAX WITH EVERY PURCHASE AND ASK ABOUT OUR PRE-SALE MAINTENANCE! VISIT US ONLINE: WWW.AUTOHOLDING46.COM CALL 877-346-3921 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT! All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFR7ZA9CC074446
Stock: M46074446
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-24-2019
- 68,690 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$63,991
Downtown Subaru - Oakland / California
Clean CARFAX. Linen/Leather Bucket Seats.For availability please call, - come see our quality for yourself at 4145 Broadway Oakland, CA 94561. Downtown Auto Center Price Guarantee -- Our commitment to you is the price you see here is guaranteed to be at or below the current market value for this vehicle based on year, miles, equipment and availability. Fuel Economy are EPA estimate-Price plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFR7ZA7CC070847
Stock: T1102
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 19,096 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$94,995
Greater Chicago Motors - Glendale Heights / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFR7ZA7CC070945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,256 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$59,995
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Clean CARFAX. Heated Seats*, LEATHER SEATS*, Aluminum Wheels*, Bluetooth *, Premium Package*, Wood Trim Package*, Local Home Delivery Available!, Beluga w/Leather Seat Trim. Red 2007 Bentley Continental GT AWD ZF 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 6.0L W12 Twin TurbochargedOdometer is 25685 miles below market average!Let Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCR73WX7C050119
Stock: SR-B05119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 15,980 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$94,995
European Exotic Center - Clearwater / Florida
This 2013 Bentley Continental GT 2dr W12 Trim features a 12 CYLINDER 12cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Beluga with a Linen interior. - This beautiful Beluga Black Bentley Mulliner GT is perfectly optioned with the following: 21 2-Piece Painted Alloy Sport Wheels Red Brake Calipers Knurled Gear Shifter Drilled Alloy Sport Pedals Jewel Fuel Filler Cap Quilted/Perforated Seats Piano Wood Veneer Door Panels Piano Wood Veneer Dash Inserts Embroidered Bentley Emblem in Headrests Bentley Treadplates Rear View Camera This Bentley like all used vehicles here at EEC went through our own rigorous 101 point inspection performed by our Master Technicians. Call to schedule your appointment today! European Exotic Center is located on the west coast of Florida. Our service facility in beautiful St. Pete and our showroom is in Largo, Florida. We service all of Florida including Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. 30 European Exotic Center is located on the west coast of Florida. Please call or text us with any questions you have in regard to this vehicle at 888-352-8237. - Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Xenon - Contact Sales Dept at 727-201-0447 or sales@europeanexoticcenter.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFU7ZAXDC084726
Stock: 84726
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 4,941 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$101,998
Murphy Motor Company - Raleigh / North Carolina
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Black 2013 Bentley Continental GT Base Lemans Edition 20" x 9.5" Painted Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Clean CARFAX.AWD ZF 6-Speed Automatic with Quickshift 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged Odometer is 23252 miles below market average!Since 1999 Murphy Motor Co has provided the best selection of quality pre-owned cars and trucks. We have 100% approval rate financing approval rate financing with extremely low rate car loans available. Take advantage today! Call to speak with one of our automotive sales associates or come by to see for yourself why we are the best place to buy your next car. Visit us at our Raleigh, NC location, or our new location in Youngsville, NC, today!Reviews:* World-class interior craftsmanship; powerful engines; standard all-wheel drive; extensive customization possibilities; easy to drive. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFU7ZA2DC086230
Stock: 086230
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2019
- 11,706 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$85,990
Fields Motorcars Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Bentley Certified. Clean CARFAX. Silver 2013 Bentley Continental GT 4.0L V8 Twin Turbocharged.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 4672 miles below market average!Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* 1-year/Unlimited Miles in addition to any remaining new Vehicle Limited Warranty. Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance program.* 79 Point InspectionCome visit our brand-new facility at 2202 33rd St, Orlando, FL 32839, including our incredible hangar - Florida's largest indoor collection of exclusive, luxury pre-owned vehicles. . Contact us at 407-339-3443 or on the web at www.fieldsmotorcarsorlando.com . Fields Motorcars Orlando in Orlando, FL is a luxury car dealership with new Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, and Bentley vehicles, and a large selection of pre-owned high-end vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GT V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFT7ZA5DC082904
Stock: R0620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 43,524 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$76,894
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
**** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! ***CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA!200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS!WE DEAL WITH ANY CREDIT:ZERO $ DOWN PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS.OUR FINANCE RATES START FROM 1.99% FOR QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS!!! * (CONDITIONS APPLY)BUY WITH CONFIDENCE:FREE CARFAX WITH EVERY PURCHASE AND ASK ABOUT OUR PRE-SALE MAINTENANCE!VISIT US ONLINE: WWW.AUTOHOLDING46.COMCALL 877-346-3921 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!*All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GT V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFT7ZA3DC083422
Stock: m46083422
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-15-2020
- 17,653 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$79,900
Bentley High Point - High Point / North Carolina
Hallmark with Beluga primary and secondary hides, and contrast stitching in Linen. Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus veneers. Single tone three spoke steering wheel. Massage and ventilation feature to front seats, Power Boot opening and closing, Rear view camera in addition to park distance control. Touring specification, Standard brakes with red calipers. Powered by Bentley's 4.0 Liter Twin Turbo V8 making 500 BHP. With its 8-speed transmission the all-wheel drive the GT V8 delivers supercar like performance with improved fuel efficiency. Equipped with 20 five spoke alloy wheels. and has been driven 17,653 miles it is of course Bentley Certified Pre-Owned with one-year unlimited miles coverage. $79,900.00
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GT V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFT7ZA3DC083582
Stock: DC083582
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,492 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$76,788
SC Motors - Placentia / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GT V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFT7ZA0DC082115
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,807 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$83,900
Hyundai of Newport - Middletown / Rhode Island
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFR7ZA4DC078051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,889 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$39,675$2,194 Below Market
Celebrity Cars Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 2006 Bentley Continental GT 2dr 2dr Coupe features a 6.0L 12 CYLINDER 12cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Full Leather Interior Surface - Contact Internet Sales at 702-818-1031 or info@celebritycars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCR63W36C030688
Stock: C0688
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 13,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$102,889
Lexus of North Miami - North Miami / Florida
Recent Arrival! Linen w/Leather Bucket Seats, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 2825 miles below market average! Ghost White 3 Coat Pearlescent 2014 Bentley Continental GT AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 6.0L W12 Twin TurbochargedReviews:* World-class interior craftsmanship; four powerful engines; standard all-wheel drive; extensive customization possibilities; easy to drive. Source: Edmunds* A skillful blend of heritage and contemporary style ensured that the Continental GT would be more than just an eye-catching evolution. The Continental GT profile is as characteristic as ever. The classic, imposing matrix radiator grille has been given an even stronger feel. The headlights have been designed to incorporate a beautiful jewel effect. At the rear, distinctive wraparound lights seamlessly integrated into the haunches of the car are distinguished by their signature floating' LED lamps. Meanwhile, the boot lid introduces the powerful double horse-shoe' motif, while flared elliptical exhaust tailpipes drive home the Continental GT's sporting credentials. With an entirely hand-crafted interior, the Continental GT sets new standards in refinement and luxury. The distinctive cobra' design seats feature the latest body-supporting materials with front-seat ventilation as well as a state of the art massage system. Improved ergonomics also means more legroom for back-seat passengers. With a host of beautiful main and secondary leather hide options, veneers, engine-spun metal fascias, and exterior paint colors, the world of choice when it comes to creating your Continental GT is breath-taking. With increases in power, torque and fuel efficiency; the Continental GT's engine is renowned as one of the most technologically advanced of its kind. With its power output raised to an immense 567hp and 516lb ft of torque in tandem with a new 8-speed Quickshift transmission, gear change times are reduced by 50 percent, it will launch from 0-60mph in just 4.3secs with a top speed of 197mph. The Continental GT is also technologically advanced. The 8-inch touchscreen possesses the latest navigation technology, and places the car's audio system, telephone and comfort settings at your fingertips. The new infotainment system provides the ultimate in audio sound systems. The Naim for Bentley Premium audio system continues to set new standards for in-car entertainment. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFU7ZA2EC088626
Stock: C1451801
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 70,802 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,495
Adam Auto Group - Crestwood / Illinois
Available by appointment only. Now offering 100% Online Car Buying. Our Buy From Home Program features remote paperwork processing verified vehicle sanitation and home delivery. Take advantage of our Peace of Mind Buying Experience with the availability of on-site personal vehicle inspections or an independent third-party inspection of your choice. Adam Auto Group is your premier destination for premium used cars trucks and SUV's in the Chicago Land Area and we're committed to providing you with a hassle-free transparent experience. Shipping available anywhere in the Continental USA and most vehicles come with a FREE Limited Warranty. Call us to schedule an appointment or for details at (708) 972-7914.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCR63W06C036559
Stock: 678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Bentley Continental GT searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Bentley Continental GT
- 4(100%)
Related Bentley Continental GT info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 2018
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2010
- Used Acura TSX 2014
- Used Lexus IS 350 C 2011
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT 2013
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe 2014
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2016
- Used Jeep Liberty 2012
- Used Ram 1500 2010
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2013
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser 2010
- Used Jeep Patriot 2017
- Used Pontiac Vibe 2010
- Used Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible 2011
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Bentley Flying Spur Arlington TX
- Used Bentley Continental New York NY
- Used Bentley Bentayga Paterson NJ
- Used Bentley Bentayga Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Bentley Continental Boston MA
- Used Bentley Continental Fort Myers FL
- Used Bentley Bentayga Newark NJ
- Used Bentley Flying Spur Hollywood FL
- Used Bentley Flying Spur Ann Arbor MI
- Used Bentley Continental Phoenix AZ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Bentley Bentayga 2017 Atlanta GA
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2016 Torrance CA
- Used Bentley Flying Spur 2015 Brooklyn NY
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon