Used 2010 Bentley Continental GT for Sale Near Me

94 listings
Continental GT Reviews & Specs
  • 2009 Bentley Continental GT in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Bentley Continental GT

    42,563 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $58,879

    Details
  • 2012 Bentley Continental GT in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Bentley Continental GT

    36,432 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $69,995

    $5,548 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Bentley Continental GT in Silver
    used

    2012 Bentley Continental GT

    37,747 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $69,991

    $4,810 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Bentley Continental GT in Silver
    used

    2012 Bentley Continental GT

    36,099 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $71,990

    Details
  • 2012 Bentley Continental GT in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Bentley Continental GT

    47,785 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $74,888

    $5,272 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Bentley Continental GT in Light Blue
    used

    2012 Bentley Continental GT

    68,690 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $63,991

    Details
  • 2012 Bentley Continental GT in Black
    used

    2012 Bentley Continental GT

    19,096 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $94,995

    Details
  • 2007 Bentley Continental GT in Red
    used

    2007 Bentley Continental GT

    13,256 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $59,995

    Details
  • 2013 Bentley Continental GT in Black
    used

    2013 Bentley Continental GT

    15,980 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $94,995

    Details
  • 2013 Bentley Continental GT in Black
    used

    2013 Bentley Continental GT

    4,941 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $101,998

    Details
  • 2013 Bentley Continental GT V8 in Silver
    used

    2013 Bentley Continental GT V8

    11,706 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $85,990

    Details
  • 2013 Bentley Continental GT V8
    used

    2013 Bentley Continental GT V8

    43,524 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $76,894

    Details
  • 2013 Bentley Continental GT V8 in Gray
    used

    2013 Bentley Continental GT V8

    17,653 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $79,900

    Details
  • 2013 Bentley Continental GT V8 in Black
    used

    2013 Bentley Continental GT V8

    19,492 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $76,788

    Details
  • 2013 Bentley Continental GT
    used

    2013 Bentley Continental GT

    26,807 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $83,900

    Details
  • 2006 Bentley Continental GT in Black
    used

    2006 Bentley Continental GT

    45,889 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $39,675

    $2,194 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Bentley Continental GT in White
    used

    2014 Bentley Continental GT

    13,700 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $102,889

    Details
  • 2006 Bentley Continental GT in Black
    used

    2006 Bentley Continental GT

    70,802 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $41,495

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Bentley Continental GT

Overall Consumer Rating
41 Review
See all 1 reviews
  • 4
    (100%)
Fabulous, except...
Steve D,05/17/2010
If you are in this class, you have some expectations. The car is wonderful to drive, stunning curb appeal, and incredibly powerful. Meeting those expectations. However, the 7 year old BMW 745 Li I traded in had much more advanced electronics. It gets a 5 in reliability because the battery drains from starting W-12 engine after about 10 days of around town driving and must be plugged into an external charger. The car starts, but no stereo, SatNav or other accessories. Overall, it is a thrill every time I start the car and all my friends always want me to drive them to dinner.
