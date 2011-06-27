My wife and I are well into our seventies and have reached a point were ease of entry and exit has become important when it comes to our main transportation. Many of our friends have had knees and hips replaced and are a "little on the heavy side" and they like wise have the same needs. With this as a back drop we realized we needed a SUV. Our last car was a 2013 Toyota Avalon a tuff act to follow for the average SUV when it comes to driving dynamics,performance and efficiency. Spent more time researching,driving and comparing vehicles then we ever have in our lives. Looked at SUV's,when comparably equipped to this car cost upwards of $60,000 and kept coming back to the Santa Fe. Wife liked the size of the Lexus RX350 but we both thought the styling was hideous especially the front end and so it went as we one by one eliminated the completion for this vehicle. Yep in the end we just liked this thing the best The fact it was the best bang for the buck was just frosting on the cake. After following the manufactures break in recommendations to the letter made our first trip to see our grand kids. As you can imagine we have made this trip many times. Expected mileage would fall well short of our Avalon but was surprised to see a average of 27.3 MPG going down in windy conditions and 29.5 mpg coming back. Our Avalon averaged around 30-31mpgs. Amazing. Seat comfort was outstanding the seats fit us like a glove. Ride comfort was just the way I like it firm but not harsh and well controlled. Fair share of hills and turns on our route and the handling was very Avalon like once you started to trust it and drive it accordingly. Loading up the Grandkids and the their parents for a short trip got rave reviews and youngest who loved the climate controls in the third row and dug the simulated Surround Sound of the killer 12 speaker "sound system". Son in law was amazed how favorably the vehicle compared to their new Acura. Found every feature easy to use and love the old school buttons and knobs verses the latest touch screen menu drive stuff that is the current fad. GPS is a snap to program easier the the Avalon. Almost as good a my Garmin which is still my favorite over all. Hard to fault this car but here goes. The drivers seat has a noticeable ripple in one of the panels in the bottom edge of the seat. Might go away with a little use but if not I will talk to the service manager and Hyundai about it. That's about it for complaints. Up date 3/17/18: Had a long drawn out replacement of the glass roof required because of endless creaking noises. To be fair during most of this process which required a inspection by a Hyundai engineer we had a new base model Santa fe to drive which was deeply appreciated. Unfortunately many attempts to mask the problem with sound absorbing material had to be tried before the eventual roof replacement was authorized. Very frustrating. Actually was friends with the shop owner who eventually did the replacement and was advised it is a universal problem with these glasses roofs and there are couple of universal suppliers for all manufacturers. Mater of fact he had recently replaced the glass roof on a new Mercedes-Benz with the same problem. This was done about three months ago and not a sound can be heard from the roof so we are happy campers. Thinking about would we buy this car again if we were in the market? Yep because we just find this vehicle offers everything we want in the size package we need and we both just enjoy driving it and think it offers the best bang for the buck in its segment. Matter of fact it is the only vehicle in its class with a 6 way passengers power seat a big item of the wife's wish list. Best headlights I have ever had on a vehicle so far hands down great range and they turn in the direction you are turning. Yep we still love this thing. For the record fuel economy easily beats EPA ratings especially at highway speeds with very high 20's the norm. Love the adaptive cruise control.

Read more