Consumer Rating
(35)
Appraise this car

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V6 engine provides quick acceleration
  • Plenty of standard features for the money
  • Interior features classy design and easy-to-use technology interfaces
  • Warranty coverage is generous
  • Cargo capacity isn't as large as some competitors
  • Adaptive cruise control isn't the best at maintaining or regaining speed
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

There are certain models in the seven-passenger crossover segment that are acknowledged category leaders. Then there's the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe. But just because this six- or seven-seat car-based SUV doesn't have the name recognition of some of its higher-profile competitors is no reason for you to to dismiss it. In fact, the Hyundai Santa Fe has a number of strengths that make it worth serious consideration.

Among the Santa Fe's principal attractions is its notable bang for the buck. Desirable features like alloy wheels, bright LED daytime running lights, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control and satellite radio are all standard, even on the entry-level SE model. The 3.3-liter V6 powertrain also manages to pick up roughly 1 mpg this year thanks to a little judicious tweaking.

Buyers looking for the latest high-tech and safety features won't be disappointed either. Blind spot warning with rear traffic alert and lane change assist are all standard on upper trim levels, while adaptive cruise control with automatic braking, lane departure warning and a 360-degree camera system are all available as options.

The only aspect to the Santa Fe that might hold you back is a smaller third-row seat and less cargo capacity relative to some competitors. Other top seven-passenger crossover alternatives include the Chevrolet Traverse, Honda Pilot, Mazda CX-9 and Toyota Highlander. Even measured against these better-known crossovers, however, we think the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe still has much to recommend it.

The 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe's list of standard safety features includes antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and front seat active head restraints. Also standard are a rearview camera and Blue Link, Hyundai's emergency telematics system, which provides services such as remote access, emergency assistance, theft recovery and geo-fencing.

Rear parking sensors and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alerts are standard on the Limited and both Ultimate models. A lane departure warning system and a frontal collision mitigation system (with pedestrian detection) are both available as options on the Ultimate trims.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the Santa Fe earned a top "Good" rating in the frontal-offset, side-impact, roof-strength and seat/head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. Its optional frontal collision mitigation system also earned a top "Superior" rating.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Santa Fe Limited stopped in 125 feet, a bit longer than average performance for this segment.

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe models

The 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe is a six- or seven-passenger midsize crossover SUV that's offered in four trim levels: SE, Limited, SE Ultimate and Limited Ultimate. The smaller five-passenger Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is reviewed separately.

The entry-level SE comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, heated outside mirrors, roof rack side rails, dark-tinted rear privacy glass, a rear spoiler, dual-zone automatic climate control, a sliding 40/20/40-split second-row bench seat, a two-person third-row seat, an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar) and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. You also get Bluetooth, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen display, Hyundai's Blue Link system, Android Auto smartphone integration and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and satellite/HD radio.

The Limited model adds outside mirrors with built-in turn signals, LED taillights, keyless ignition and entry, a hands-free power rear liftgate, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, leather upholstery, and it swaps out the second-row bench seat for captain's chairs (reducing seating capacity to six).

The offshoot SE Ultimate and Limited Ultimate models add 19-inch alloy wheels, a 360-degree multiview camera system, a panoramic sunroof, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, a six-way power front passenger seat, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, driver memory settings, a navigation system and an Infinity surround-sound audio system with an 8-inch touchscreen display.

There are just two option packages available. For the SE, a Premium package bundles many of the SE Ultimate model's features and adds LED foglights, manual side window sunshades and a third-row USB outlet. For either the SE Ultimate or Limited Ultimate, an Ultimate Tech package tacks on adaptive xenon headlights, automatic high-beam control, adaptive cruise control with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold.

The 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe comes with a 3.3-liter V6 engine that produces 290 horsepower and 252 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard, and all trim levels can be had with a choice of front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

The EPA's Santa Fe fuel economy estimates are 21 mpg combined (18 city/25 highway) on front-wheel-drive models and 20 mpg combined (18 city/24 highway) with AWD. The heavier SE Ultimate and Limited Ultimate models are rated 1-2 mpg lower than their respective base models.

In Edmunds testing, an AWD Santa Fe Limited Ultimate went from zero to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds, which is an average time for this class. Properly equipped, the Santa Fe can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

Driving

From behind the steering wheel, the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe has a composed feel. Solid, predictable handling and precise steering combine to inspire confidence on the road. The suspension also delivers the comfortable ride quality you'd expect from a car-based crossover. The lack of intrusive wind and road noise adds to its relaxed driving demeanor.

The standard 3.3-liter V6 provides abundant acceleration without a fuss. This sense of refinement carries over to the six-speed automatic transmission, which provides smooth shifts under a wide variety of conditions.

Interior

Inside, the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe is an impressive piece of work. Its combination of top-notch materials, an attractive design and the functional, intuitive layout of controls -- both physical buttons on the dash and virtual versions on the touchscreens -- make it one of the most comfortable and easy to live with models in the crossover segment.

Adding to this accommodating nature is the roomy feel of the first and second rows of seats. The front seats offer good comfort, with a wide range of adjustability. The second-row seats slide fore and aft and recline, giving them a fair amount of head- and legroom. The standard third row is fine for kids and teens and will even accommodate adults in a pinch, though other competitors are better in this regard.

There are 80 cubic feet of space available with both the second- and third-row seats folded down. With the second row in use, cargo space shrinks to 41 cubic feet; put the third-row seats up and you're down to a comparatively small 13.5 cubic feet. Getting that cargo in and out is a simple matter with the available "smart" hands-free rear liftgate that only requires you to stand behind the car for a few seconds with the key fob in your pocket or purse.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe.

5(68%)
4(20%)
3(6%)
2(2%)
1(4%)
4.5
35 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 35 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

After 3 months we really like it
Tim,02/28/2017
SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
We were looking for a mid-sized SUV to replace our 2004 Toyota Highlander which we loved. We test drove the new Highlander and thought that was hard to see over the dash and the engine lacked power. We investigated the Honda Pilot but it looked huge, was really expensive and the dealer wouldn't budge much from MSRP. The dealer actually bragged about the fact that they sell near MSRP. So we decided to try the Hyundai Santa Fe even though we had never owned one before, based on internet and Consumer Reports reviews. I had previously driven an older Hyundai Santa Fe model as a rental and had liked it. So we picked out the Santa Fe SE with the Premium Package based on features/price and found a local dealer in Massachusetts. They gave us a great quote over the Internet, just a bit over invoice price. You can still figure out dealer invoice prices using a site like MSN Autos. Don't bother using sites like True Car, they basically give dealers a lead on your business and not the best price for you. We did much better looking directly at dealer sites. The Hyundai dealer was great, very helpful in all aspects of the purchase. All the features we got with the Santa Fe would have easily cost $10K more on the Honda Pilot. We've had the Santa Fe about 3 months now through the NE winter. The AWD is excellent in the snow and the V6 is really powerful on the highway. It cruises at 85 mph easily. We've driven to northern Vermont, and Maine. It has a very comfortable quiet ride. Not sure why other people were complaining about wind noise I haven't heard it. The rear and 3rd row seats split to allow you to put skis in, very useful as you can still get 5 people in the car with skis. Kids in the 3rd row only though. The ride is not super sporty but it has a good road feel. The safety features are excellent. Rear view camera and proximity warning systems on the side mirrors work great. My only minor complaints are that the electronic dash system is a bit complicated, the front seatbelt clips are a bit low and I don't like the feel of the leather steering wheel. Also, you can only listen to the radio about 10 minutes without the engine running, the it shuts off. I think I will get used to all these issues over time. Overall the Santa Fe is an excellent SUV choice, I definitely recommend test driving one.
Yep we still love this thing!
Jlbutler66,03/20/2017
Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
My wife and I are well into our seventies and have reached a point were ease of entry and exit has become important when it comes to our main transportation. Many of our friends have had knees and hips replaced and are a "little on the heavy side" and they like wise have the same needs. With this as a back drop we realized we needed a SUV. Our last car was a 2013 Toyota Avalon a tuff act to follow for the average SUV when it comes to driving dynamics,performance and efficiency. Spent more time researching,driving and comparing vehicles then we ever have in our lives. Looked at SUV's,when comparably equipped to this car cost upwards of $60,000 and kept coming back to the Santa Fe. Wife liked the size of the Lexus RX350 but we both thought the styling was hideous especially the front end and so it went as we one by one eliminated the completion for this vehicle. Yep in the end we just liked this thing the best The fact it was the best bang for the buck was just frosting on the cake. After following the manufactures break in recommendations to the letter made our first trip to see our grand kids. As you can imagine we have made this trip many times. Expected mileage would fall well short of our Avalon but was surprised to see a average of 27.3 MPG going down in windy conditions and 29.5 mpg coming back. Our Avalon averaged around 30-31mpgs. Amazing. Seat comfort was outstanding the seats fit us like a glove. Ride comfort was just the way I like it firm but not harsh and well controlled. Fair share of hills and turns on our route and the handling was very Avalon like once you started to trust it and drive it accordingly. Loading up the Grandkids and the their parents for a short trip got rave reviews and youngest who loved the climate controls in the third row and dug the simulated Surround Sound of the killer 12 speaker "sound system". Son in law was amazed how favorably the vehicle compared to their new Acura. Found every feature easy to use and love the old school buttons and knobs verses the latest touch screen menu drive stuff that is the current fad. GPS is a snap to program easier the the Avalon. Almost as good a my Garmin which is still my favorite over all. Hard to fault this car but here goes. The drivers seat has a noticeable ripple in one of the panels in the bottom edge of the seat. Might go away with a little use but if not I will talk to the service manager and Hyundai about it. That's about it for complaints. Up date 3/17/18: Had a long drawn out replacement of the glass roof required because of endless creaking noises. To be fair during most of this process which required a inspection by a Hyundai engineer we had a new base model Santa fe to drive which was deeply appreciated. Unfortunately many attempts to mask the problem with sound absorbing material had to be tried before the eventual roof replacement was authorized. Very frustrating. Actually was friends with the shop owner who eventually did the replacement and was advised it is a universal problem with these glasses roofs and there are couple of universal suppliers for all manufacturers. Mater of fact he had recently replaced the glass roof on a new Mercedes-Benz with the same problem. This was done about three months ago and not a sound can be heard from the roof so we are happy campers. Thinking about would we buy this car again if we were in the market? Yep because we just find this vehicle offers everything we want in the size package we need and we both just enjoy driving it and think it offers the best bang for the buck in its segment. Matter of fact it is the only vehicle in its class with a 6 way passengers power seat a big item of the wife's wish list. Best headlights I have ever had on a vehicle so far hands down great range and they turn in the direction you are turning. Yep we still love this thing. For the record fuel economy easily beats EPA ratings especially at highway speeds with very high 20's the norm. Love the adaptive cruise control.
Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate - Great Deal!
Darren G.,07/09/2016
Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
This mid SUV has all the bells and whistles for a very good price. Go in and do a test drive. The second row captain seats make this vehicle super comfortable for 4 adult riders. Small adults and children can easily sit in the third row which has it's own A/C control and USB outlet. When you fold down the third row you have a great amount of space. If you want to flip down the second row captain chairs (which you can do from the rear hatch) the space is massive. The controls are very understandable and with Infinity speakers this car has a very nice sound system. The Hyundai Bluelink for remote start, Google location search and monthly health reports make this vehicle easy to maintain and get to where you want to go. It even has Android Auto and Apple Car Play for the ultimate in getting text and replying to text messages using your voice. Bought it for my wife and she absolutely loves it.
The best value for your money
Anuj Arora,06/17/2016
Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
We went through the process of driving all the crossovers that compete with the Santa Fe but went with Santa Fe because of a few facts that are undisputed... Of all the Crossovers we test drove (GMC Acadia, Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander, Chevy Traverse, Ford Explorer and of course the Santa Fe!) this one by far had the best color choices, best warranty, top of the line safetly features and for us ranked as good as the Pilot in Driveability. It was also the most bang for your buck by a wide margin. We purchased the LTD Ultimate with the Tech package. This is similar to all the most premium models for other brands. I would say that we paid an average of $7000 less than the others which is unbelievable. The Pilot was $10,000 more for the same features! I love the sunroof that goes all the way to the 3rd row! I have never seen something like this before! I also think that Hyundai Santa Fe is by far the best looking crossover and beats all of its competitors in looks as well!
See all 35 reviews of the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Overview

The Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe is offered in the following submodels: Santa Fe SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A), SE Ultimate 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A), SE Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A), and Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE is priced between $13,995 and$25,999 with odometer readings between 10511 and112031 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate is priced between $19,222 and$29,990 with odometer readings between 12278 and99441 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate is priced between $25,999 and$29,683 with odometer readings between 24969 and39425 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited is priced between $23,161 and$24,599 with odometer readings between 30494 and47695 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale near. There are currently 53 used and CPO 2017 Santa Fes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,995 and mileage as low as 10511 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Can't find a used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Santa Fe for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $18,445.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,484.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Santa Fe for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,955.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,047.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Santa Fe lease specials

