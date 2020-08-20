Used 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda O'Hare - Des Plaines / Illinois

Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS is proudly offered by AutoNation Hyundai OHare This 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Hyundai Santa Fe is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. This low mileage Hyundai Santa Fe has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe is a pre-owned vehicle. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KM8SC13D62U290613

Stock: 2U290613

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020