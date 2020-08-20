Used 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me
- 107,220 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,999
- 143,568 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,800
- 116,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,756
- 171,945 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,300
- 200,515 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,387
- 155,603 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,499$975 Below Market
- 178,376 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,599$2,804 Below Market
- 213,740 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,395
- 71,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,854
- 151,422 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
- 170,936 miles2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
- 152,194 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900
- 169,768 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,977
- 95,269 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
- 197,507 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
- 123,312 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,410
- 161,543 miles
$2,400
- 161,000 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,748
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Santa Fe
david300,12/30/2012
I bought my 2002 SantaFe in that year brand new. Its been very reliable and ive babied the car on doing maintenance which i do myself. It routinely gets a combined 21 MPG with 23 on the Highway at 70 mph. It is very peppy and in fact, the front tires will spin from a start if you take off real quick. I upgraded the crummy LongTrail Tires to Michelin LX Tires and went from 225's to 245's -- the extra width makes it handle superbly and they dont rub on anything. The Factory radio / tape/ cd player went out at 75,000 miles so i went with a new Pioneer from BestBuy. Other than that, i had a Temperature Sensor go out around 80,000 miles...and thats been it for failures. Its been good.
