Used 2016 Acura TLX for Sale Near Me
1,422 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 29,896 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,900$4,354 Below Market
- 42,043 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,100$4,706 Below Market
- 41,220 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,200$4,183 Below Market
- 42,866 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,795$2,390 Below Market
- 39,646 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,245$1,746 Below Market
- 117,061 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,499
- certified
2016 Acura TLX Technology Package43,353 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,391
- 53,842 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,495$1,881 Below Market
- certified
2016 Acura TLX Technology Package58,015 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,545$2,081 Below Market
- certified
2016 Acura TLX SH-AWD32,702 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,998$1,554 Below Market
- 86,976 miles
$14,997$3,153 Below Market
- 34,846 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,500$2,267 Below Market
- 85,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,990$1,555 Below Market
- 46,088 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,900$1,373 Below Market
- 63,406 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,640$2,031 Below Market
- 47,960 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,999
- 29,414 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,936$1,241 Below Market
- 23,573 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,998
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Acura TLX searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Acura TLX
Read recent reviews for the Acura TLX
Write a reviewSee all 78 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.878 Reviews
Report abuse
Donald Martin,04/15/2016
SH-AWD w/Advance Package 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
A great value at its price point. The car is within a whisker of greatness if those responsible for its design would study the competition and take a lesson is usability design. Sometimes engineers get enamored with themselves . I should know, I am one. This car is an unbelievable value at its price point . I bought it based on that and I don't regret it but it could be the absolute class leader but for a few points: 1. For Petes sakes heat the steering wheel and rear seats. Comes in the Canadian model. Is Minnesota warmer than Canada? 2. Please for the love of god sit down with a few customers who have tried to use your cockpit. It is non intuitive and silly in some respects. Don't you people ever drive this car? 3. I like auto fold mirrors. So do all the people who buy bmw Audi and Mercedes. It's stupid but it makes us feel special. Do it! 4. The nine speed has problems that everybody knows about... Fix it! 5. The lane keeping assist and dynamic cruise are good. Can you stop insisting I move the steering wheel? Turning it off if I don't seems asinine. It's like the car is saying " move the wheel or I will kill us both." Also can you make the dynamic less responsive ? It's like driving with a 16 yo with their first time at the wheel. Even the GM system is better than this. Let me repeat . The GM engineers skunked you on an electronic system! Ok so enough with the negativity. It's a fantastic vehicle with a fantastic engine and an ok drivetrain. It is the quietest car I've ever driven. I use it as my daily highway commuter and I like it a lot. I got more for my money than any other car I looked at. You could have the line out the door with just a few relatively minor changes. Make them!!!
Related Acura TLX info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Kia Sportage 2013
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2012
- Used Audi SQ5 2015
- Used Audi RS 7 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2014
- Used Audi S8 2017
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2014
- Used Buick Verano 2014
- Used Honda Insight 2011
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2014
- Used BMW X5 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2013
- Used Acura TSX 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2013
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2014
- Used Audi A5 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster
- Used Toyota RAV4 EV
- Used Kia Sorento
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid
- Used Toyota Corolla
- Used Acura ILX
- Used Subaru Tribeca
- Used Volkswagen Routan
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche
- Used Dodge Viper
- Used BMW 5 Series
- Used Chrysler 200
Shop used models by city
- Used Acura MDX Jackson MS
- Used Acura NSX Garden Grove CA
- Used Acura MDX Clarksville TN
- Used Acura MDX Winston Salem NC
- Used Acura RDX Alexandria VA
- Used Acura MDX Boise ID
- Used Acura MDX Fort Wayne IN
- Used Acura MDX Charleston SC
- Used Acura RDX Boise ID
- Used Acura NSX Los Angeles CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Acura RLX 2017 Pompano Beach FL
- Used Acura TLX 2015 Wilmington DE
- Used Acura MDX 2012 Elizabeth NJ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2021 Honda HR-V News
- 2019 HR-V
- 2021 Honda CR-V News
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2021 Ford Mustang News
- Lexus ES 350 2019
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 F-150
- 2021 Hyundai Palisade News