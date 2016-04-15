Used 2016 Acura TLX for Sale Near Me

1,422 listings
TLX Reviews & Specs
  • 2016 Acura TLX in Black
    used

    2016 Acura TLX

    29,896 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,900

    $4,354 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Acura TLX in White
    used

    2016 Acura TLX

    42,043 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,100

    $4,706 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Acura TLX in Silver
    used

    2016 Acura TLX

    41,220 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,200

    $4,183 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Acura TLX Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2016 Acura TLX Technology Package

    42,866 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,795

    $2,390 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Acura TLX Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2016 Acura TLX Technology Package

    39,646 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,245

    $1,746 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Acura TLX Technology Package in White
    used

    2016 Acura TLX Technology Package

    117,061 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,499

    Details
  • 2016 Acura TLX Technology Package in Dark Red
    certified

    2016 Acura TLX Technology Package

    43,353 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,391

    Details
  • 2016 Acura TLX Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2016 Acura TLX Technology Package

    53,842 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,495

    $1,881 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Acura TLX Technology Package in Black
    certified

    2016 Acura TLX Technology Package

    58,015 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,545

    $2,081 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Acura TLX SH-AWD in White
    certified

    2016 Acura TLX SH-AWD

    32,702 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,998

    $1,554 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Acura TLX in Black
    used

    2016 Acura TLX

    86,976 miles

    $14,997

    $3,153 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Acura TLX in Gray
    used

    2016 Acura TLX

    34,846 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,500

    $2,267 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Acura TLX in White
    used

    2016 Acura TLX

    85,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,990

    $1,555 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Acura TLX in White
    used

    2016 Acura TLX

    46,088 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,900

    $1,373 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Acura TLX Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2016 Acura TLX Technology Package

    63,406 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,640

    $2,031 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Acura TLX SH-AWD in White
    used

    2016 Acura TLX SH-AWD

    47,960 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,999

    Details
  • 2016 Acura TLX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2016 Acura TLX Technology Package

    29,414 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,936

    $1,241 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Acura TLX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2016 Acura TLX Technology Package

    23,573 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,998

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Acura TLX

Overall Consumer Rating
3.878 Reviews
  • 5
    (45%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (8%)
  • 1
    (12%)
A wonderful car if Acura engineers stop stupidity
Donald Martin,04/15/2016
SH-AWD w/Advance Package 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
A great value at its price point. The car is within a whisker of greatness if those responsible for its design would study the competition and take a lesson is usability design. Sometimes engineers get enamored with themselves . I should know, I am one. This car is an unbelievable value at its price point . I bought it based on that and I don't regret it but it could be the absolute class leader but for a few points: 1. For Petes sakes heat the steering wheel and rear seats. Comes in the Canadian model. Is Minnesota warmer than Canada? 2. Please for the love of god sit down with a few customers who have tried to use your cockpit. It is non intuitive and silly in some respects. Don't you people ever drive this car? 3. I like auto fold mirrors. So do all the people who buy bmw Audi and Mercedes. It's stupid but it makes us feel special. Do it! 4. The nine speed has problems that everybody knows about... Fix it! 5. The lane keeping assist and dynamic cruise are good. Can you stop insisting I move the steering wheel? Turning it off if I don't seems asinine. It's like the car is saying " move the wheel or I will kill us both." Also can you make the dynamic less responsive ? It's like driving with a 16 yo with their first time at the wheel. Even the GM system is better than this. Let me repeat . The GM engineers skunked you on an electronic system! Ok so enough with the negativity. It's a fantastic vehicle with a fantastic engine and an ok drivetrain. It is the quietest car I've ever driven. I use it as my daily highway commuter and I like it a lot. I got more for my money than any other car I looked at. You could have the line out the door with just a few relatively minor changes. Make them!!!
Report abuse
