Used 2016 Acura TLX for Sale Near Me

A great value at its price point. The car is within a whisker of greatness if those responsible for its design would study the competition and take a lesson is usability design. Sometimes engineers get enamored with themselves . I should know, I am one. This car is an unbelievable value at its price point . I bought it based on that and I don't regret it but it could be the absolute class leader but for a few points: 1. For Petes sakes heat the steering wheel and rear seats. Comes in the Canadian model. Is Minnesota warmer than Canada? 2. Please for the love of god sit down with a few customers who have tried to use your cockpit. It is non intuitive and silly in some respects. Don't you people ever drive this car? 3. I like auto fold mirrors. So do all the people who buy bmw Audi and Mercedes. It's stupid but it makes us feel special. Do it! 4. The nine speed has problems that everybody knows about... Fix it! 5. The lane keeping assist and dynamic cruise are good. Can you stop insisting I move the steering wheel? Turning it off if I don't seems asinine. It's like the car is saying " move the wheel or I will kill us both." Also can you make the dynamic less responsive ? It's like driving with a 16 yo with their first time at the wheel. Even the GM system is better than this. Let me repeat . The GM engineers skunked you on an electronic system! Ok so enough with the negativity. It's a fantastic vehicle with a fantastic engine and an ok drivetrain. It is the quietest car I've ever driven. I use it as my daily highway commuter and I like it a lot. I got more for my money than any other car I looked at. You could have the line out the door with just a few relatively minor changes. Make them!!!

