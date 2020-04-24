2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Release Date
- Fall 2020
What to expect
- Expected exterior and interior refresh
- Newly available hybrid powertrains expected
- Part of the fourth Hyundai Santa Fe generation introduced for 2019
What is the Santa Fe?
The Hyundai Santa Fe occupies an odd space between the compact and midsize SUV classes. It lands squarely between both segments in terms of price, size and feature availability. Essentially, it offers a bit more room than most compact crossovers, but it sits at a price point that makes it a little more palatable than buying a larger SUV. This gives the Santa Fe a strong value proposition, though choosing the right model is more difficult than you might think.
That's because the standard four-cylinder engine produces power akin to what you'll find in a compact crossover. The engine feels underpowered pulling the Santa Fe's larger frame and extra weight. Upgrading to the optional turbocharged engine is more appropriate for the Santa Fe's mass, but the price sits only slightly lower than a midsize SUV.
An upcoming refresh for the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe might help clarify its value statement. While we don't know anything concrete yet, camouflaged testers indicate that the exterior will be restyled, and midlife refreshes typically add upgrades to the cabin as well. Hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains are rumored, which will help the Sante Fe take the fight to electrified crossovers such as the Honda CR-V Hybrid and Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. And if true, Hyundai would claim the sole spot in the midsize two-row hybrid SUV category.
Edmunds says
The Hyundai Santa Fe offers more room and features than a traditional compact SUV, but it doesn't cost as much as a midsize crossover. A refresh for the 2021 Santa Fe should only add to its appeal.
