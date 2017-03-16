Used 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 137,377 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,542$1,078 Below Market
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES 2008 HYUNDAI SANTA FE SE AWD - 137,377 MILES - SILVER EX TERIOR / GRAY INTERIOR - RECENT TRADE IN - RECENTLY SERVICED - FINANCING AVAILABLE - 3.3L DOHC V6 - ALL WHEEL DRIVE - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR CALL 201-635-1400 - NO HIDDEN DEALER FEES - WE BUY ALL CARS - LOCATED TEN MINUTES WEST OF MANHATTAN AND ONE MILE NORTH OF METLIFE STADIUM - OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 9 TO 7.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSH73E58H189094
Stock: 13954A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 151,502 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,450$1,985 Below Market
Manz Auto - Willmar / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSH13E88H147306
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,916 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,598$1,202 Below Market
Crest Honda - Nashville / Tennessee
Woodgrain trim, Warning lights-inc: oil pressure, battery, door ajar, brake, check engine, Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes, Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC), Tinted windshield & front windows, Tilt/telescoping steering column, Shift interlock system, Roof-mounted side-impact curtain airbags, Roof rack side rails, Remote keyless entry system w/security alarm. This Hyundai Santa Fe has a dependable Gas V6 2.7L/164 engine powering this Manual transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Hyundai Santa Fe GLS The Envy of Your Friends *Remote hood/fuel door releases, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear privacy glass, Rear coat hangers, Pwr windows w/driver auto-down & lockout, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr door locks, Pwr accessory outlets-inc: (2) front 12-volt, (1) rear, (1) cargo, P235/70R16 tires, Occupant classification system (OCS), Multi-adjustable front bucket seats-inc: active head restraints w/tilt, Lockable glove box, Lamps-inc: (2) map, glove box, cargo area, front ashtray, overhead dome, ignition, Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer, Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, tire pressure monitor system, trip odometer, clock, Independent multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs, gas shocks, Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs, gas shocks, Hood buckling creases/safety stops, Full carpeting, Front/rear stabilizer bars.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crest Honda, 2215 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37228 to claim your Hyundai Santa Fe!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSG13D38H204795
Stock: T8H204795
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 100,670 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995$1,785 Below Market
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Buy it with cash or finance with only $1,400 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSG73D98H202407
Stock: 202407
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,375 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500$1,793 Below Market
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $5500. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $3500 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Look at this 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 2.7L/164 engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Santa Fe comes equipped with these options: Woodgrain trim, Warning lights-inc: oil pressure, battery, door ajar, brake, check engine, Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes, Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC), Tinted windshield & front windows, Tilt/telescoping steering column, Shift interlock system, Roof-mounted side-impact curtain airbags, Roof-mounted micro-style antennae, and Roof rack side rails. See it for yourself at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSG73D88H153149
Stock: 26381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 120,352 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$5,972$1,216 Below Market
Butch Davis Chevrolet - Ripley / Mississippi
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe V6 GLS AWD for sale - $0 down with good credit or $1050 recommended down with bad credit! This sharp looking vehicle has Bright Silver paint with Gray interior. All of our pre-owned vehicles are priced and advertised with an extra $1000 DISCOUNT for financing with a Butch Davis Chevrolet preferred lender.VEHICLE DETAILS - Only 120K miles, 2.7L V6 engine, All wheel drive, Automatic transmission, XM radio, Power windows, Power locks, Cruise, Luggage rack, 16 inch alloy wheels, and much more.LOW FIXED NO HAGGLE PRICING! - Drive a little, save a lot! All of our pre-owned vehicles are priced and advertised with an extra $1000 DISCOUNT for financing with a Butch Davis Chevrolet preferred lender. Make short drive to Ripley MS and save big on your next vehicle purchase!DO YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT? On the spot financing, $0 down payment, and terms up to 84 months! As a Chevrolet dealer, we have national agreements with banks offering financing options that most local banks and credit unions can not compete with. The combination of low rates and flexible terms we offer allow our customers to GET A LOW MONTHLY PAYMENT, often for much less than they expect.DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT? Don't sweat it! Put as low as $1050 down and drive this vehicle home today. At Butch Davis Chevrolet, your job and your down payment will get you approved. Get in the vehicle you want now, with NO CREDIT CHECK REQUIRED!FREE CARFAX! - No funny business! A free Carfax History Report is provided on every vehicle we stock.TRADE INS ARE WELCOME! We will pay top dollar for your trade. Bring your vehicle to our dealership, get the most money for your trade in, and trade up to the vehicle of your dreams!COME VISIT US! - We are open 10-7 Tuesday thru Friday and 10-4 on Saturday.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSG73D08H135731
Stock: P3507
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 158,125 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,795$607 Below Market
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
3 OWNER! CLEAN CAR-FAX! Check out this 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS. Gets 27 MPG. Has 23 service records. This Santa Fe has many options including premium alloy wheels, power windows/locks, cd, am/fm radio, aux input, cruise control, and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSG13D38H137745
Stock: TR21293
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,390 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,974$1,059 Below Market
Fairfield Volkswagen - Fairfield / Ohio
**PRICE REDUCED, **WITH ALL WHEEL DRIVE AND A SUNROOF THIS 2008 HYUNDAI SANTE FE LIMITED WOULD BE A GREAT ADDITION TO THE VEHICLES IN YOUR FAMILY, **CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT SHOWS NO ACCIDENTS, **DAMAGE REPORTED FROM NOVEMBER, 2014 WITH COMPLETE COSMETIC AND MECHANICAL INSPECTION OF THE SANTE FE SHOWING NO LINGERING EFFECTS FROM QUALITY MINOR COSMETIC WORK DONE, **ONLY 2 OWNERS REPORTED TO CARFAX, **GOOD SERVICE HISTORY WITH 12 SERVICE RECORDS REPORTED TO CARFAX, **USED VEHICLE INSPECTION COMPLETED AT FAIRFIELD VOLKSWAGEN, **COMPARE THE MILES AND OVERALL CONDITION OF THIS SANTE FE TO THE COMPETITION, THE NICE LIST OF EQUIPMENT, THE PAST AND CURRENT SERVICE HISTORY AND THE PRICE POINT AND SEE WHY FAIRFIELD VOLKSWAGEN IS THE RIGHT CHOICE FOR YOUR NEXT VEHICLE INVESTMENT, **3.3L V6 ENGINE PAIRED TO A 5 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION DELIVERS A SOLID 17 MPG CITY AND 24 MPG HIGHWAY ESTIMATED FUEL ECONOMY, **ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH TRACTION CONTROL, **POWER TILTING AND SLIDING GLASS SUNROOF, **POPULAR EQUIPMENT PACKAGE INCLUDES AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, HEATED POWER SIDE MIRRORS, LEATHER INTERIOR AND TRIP COMPUTER, **INFINITY AM/FM/6 DISC CD PLAYER WITH XM SATELLITE RADIO, **10 SPEAKER AUDIO SYSTEM, **AIR CONDITIONING, **AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL, **FRONT DUAL ZONE RIGHT AND LEFT CLIMATE CONTROL, **REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, **HOMELINK GARAGE DOOR TRANSMITTER, **POWER DRIVER'S SEAT WITH POWER LUMBAR SUPPORT, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENRTY, **STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, **4 WHEEL DISC ABS BRAKES, **DUAL FRONT AND SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS WITH SIDE CURTAIN OVERHEAD AIRBAGS, **FRONT AND REAR ANTI-ROLL BARS, **LOW TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING AND WARNING SYSTEM, **ELECTRONIC BRAKE ASSIST, **ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL, **FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, **FRONT FOG LIGHTS, **SECURITY SYSTEM WITH PANIC ALASRM, **CRUISE CONTROL, **BODY COLORED BUMPERS AND REAR SPOILER, **CHROME ACCENT FRONT GRILL AND GRILL SURROUND, **DELUXE METAL ACCENT DOOR SCUFF, **LEATHER SHIFT KNOB AND STEERING WHEEL, **TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, **WOODGRAIN TRIM, **HEATED LEATHER FRONT BUCKET SEATS WITH CENTER ARMREST WITH STORAGE, **SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEAT, **18 6 SPOKE ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS, **REAR PRIVACY GLASS, **INTERMITTENT WIPERS WITH WINDSHIELD DE-ICER, **REAR WINDOW WIPER, **PRICED USING LIVE MARKET PRICING TOOL WHICH MONITORS COMPARABLE VEHICLES IN OUR MARKET IN REAL TIME TO ESTIMATE THE LOWEST PRICES BY MODEL, TRIM, FEATURES AND KNOWN CARFAX CONDITIONS WHICH ENSURES THAT A COMPETITIVE PRICE IS ALWAYS CURRENTLY DISPLAYED. THIS APPROACH TO PRICING ELIMINATES THE NEED FOR TRADITIONAL NEGOTIATIONS FROM AN OVER-INFLATED STARTING PRICE AND PROVIDES AN EXCEPTIONAL VALUE AND A HASSLE-FREE EXPERIENCE! **EVERY EFFORT IS MADE TO PROPERLY DISCLOSE AS MUCH INFORMATION AS IS AVAILABLE SO YOU CAN MAKE A WELL INFORMED DECISION, **SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSH73E18H148414
Stock: 8H148414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 144,796 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$4,995$751 Below Market
Karns Motor Company - Knoxville / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (N/A City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSG13D28H131709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,658 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,099
XDrive Motors - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
NEW ARRIVAL!COMING SOON! Please call for details (508) 505-4555!Call us at (508) 505-4555XDrive Motors Inc436 South Main St, W.Bridgewater, MA 02379Thanks for visiting XDriveMotors.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________XDrive Motors Inc436 South Main St, W.Bridgewater, MA 02379Call us at (508) 505-4555XDriveMotors.comMonday-Saturday 10am-7pmSunday by appointmentTO SEE MORE GREAT CARS FOR SALE PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITEwww.XDriveMotors.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information.Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price.Every vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSH73E18H204688
Stock: 31-3608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,602 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,997$680 Below Market
AutoNation Honda O'Hare - Des Plaines / Illinois
Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe? This is it. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Off-road or on the street, this Hyundai Santa Fe SE handles with ease. This low mileage Hyundai Santa Fe has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. The 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe compares very favorably against the Honda CR-V and Toyota Highlander, offering a choice of V6 engines at a price point where the Japanese competition only offer four-cylinder motors. There is plenty of safety equipment, the driving dynamics are first rate, and the interior is both nicely finished and quiet. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSH13E28H189695
Stock: 8H189695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 159,438 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,483$532 Below Market
Kyle Edwards Buick GMC - Muskogee / Oklahoma
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe 4D Sport Utility AWD, Gray w/Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim or Premium Cloth Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/ABS, 5-Passenger Seating, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/XM Satellite, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Headlights, Compass, Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Folding Outside Mirrors, Outside temperature display, Popular Equipment Package, Power door mirrors, Power Windows, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Roof rack, Roof Rack Side Rails, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control, Traction Control System, XM Satellite Radio. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 'Every effort has been made to make sure all vehicle descriptions are accurate, please verify options with one of our sales professionals. ' Prices include up to $1000 trade assistance and $1000 discount for dealer obtained financing. $399 Documentary fee will be added to every purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSH73E88H188960
Stock: 32715C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 177,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,495$860 Below Market
RossCo Brothers - Cedar Rapids / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSH73E58H145743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 162,071 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,800
Sterling McCall Chevrolet - Houston / Texas
LOCAL TRADE!!.. PWR WINDOWS & DOOR LOCKS!!.. CRUISE CONTROL!!.. TILT WHEEL!!.. AM/FM STEREO!!.. CD PLAYER!!.. FOG LIGHTS!!.. ROOF RACK!!.. ALLOY WHEELS!!.. INSPECTED; SERVICED AND READY FOR DELIVERY!!..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSH13E58H156111
Stock: 8H156111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 131,000 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,998
Gillman Subaru - Houston / Texas
This Deal is so hot We Might Need to Call the Fire Department, We are dedicated to the health and safety of our customers. We disinfectant every pre-owned vehicle upon arrival and after every test drive with a hospital-grade aerosol disinfectant/deodorant that kills 99.9% of the bacteria, germs ,viruses, mold ,mildew and fungi in our vehicles interior and ventilation system while leaving our inventory smelling fresh and clean. Please continue for more information on this unit 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS Immaculate condition, inside and out. Extra clean. No rips, no abuse, no cigarette burns. Spotless, inside and out! A local traded this puppy in & she's wagging her tail for you! Buy with confidence - local trade in. Wouldn't you prefer to buy something that we took in trade? Sure beats buying an auction car. When you are looking to buy a used vehicle, we have a lot of information for you to help you make your decision. From financing information to research on all of the new car models we sell, there's something for everyone on our site. If you still have questions, don't hesitate to send us an email or contact us and our dedicated team will be glad to help you out. When you have found something you are interested in please feel free to get a price quote, evaluate your trade, apply for credit, or even save money by checking out our new car specials or used car specials. We are dedicated to making the car buying process as easy as possible for our customers. With outstanding customer services Gillman Automotive since 1938 in the Sugarland, Richmond, Alief, TX; Barker Cypress, TX; Houston, TX; Kingwood, TX; Rosenberg, TX; Tomball,Katy, TX, areas.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSG13D98H141007
Stock: S202053A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 124,485 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,999$482 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe 4dr AWD 4dr Automatic Limited features a 3.3L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Maroon with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSH73E68H140356
Stock: YC-140356
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 97,759 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
Performance Car Sales - River Grove / Illinois
SE Limited!!! Leather!! New Brakes!! Heated Seats!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSH13E08H219762
Stock: 10774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,018 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995$632 Below Market
Central Minnesota Auto Sales - Buffalo / Minnesota
Fully loaded Santa Fe equipped with the 3.3 v6 engine and on demand AWD. Interior features heated black leather seats, rear DVD entertainment system, 3rd row seating, power sunroof, power seats, dual climate control and much more! Looks, runs and drives great!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSH73E38H138693
Stock: 138693
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Santa Fe searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Santa Fe
- 5(63%)
- 4(23%)
- 3(4%)
- 2(4%)
- 1(5%)
Related Hyundai Santa Fe info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2013
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2014
- Used GMC Acadia 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2010
- Used FIAT 124 Spider 2017
- Used BMW 4 Series 2016
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2017
- Used Audi R8 2015
- Used Subaru Outback 2011
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2011
- Used Toyota Sienna 2012
- Used Kia Forte 2011
- Used BMW 7 Series 2013
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Nissan Titan XD
- Used Nissan Kicks
- Used Cadillac XTS
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
- Used Lexus LS 500
- Used Lexus RC F
- Used Volvo C30
- Used Pontiac Solstice
- Used Chevrolet HHR
- Used Pontiac Vibe
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Wagon
- Used MINI Convertible
- Used BMW X5 M
Shop used models by city
- Used Hyundai Elantra Akron OH
- Used Hyundai Elantra Greensboro NC
- Used Hyundai Azera Miami FL
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT Manassas VA
- Used Hyundai Veracruz Jacksonville FL
- Used Hyundai Veracruz Durham NC
- Used Hyundai Elantra Jacksonville FL
- Used Hyundai Veracruz Hartford CT
- Used Hyundai Elantra Edison NJ
- Used Hyundai Sonata Murfreesboro TN
Shop used model years by city
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2016 Buffalo NY
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2016 Fort Lauderdale FL
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2011 Kansas City MO
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2019 Aston Martin DB11
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- 2019 Audi Q5
- 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- 2020 Hyundai NEXO
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Volvo V60
- INFINITI Q60 2019
- 2019 BMW M4
- 2019 Journey
- 2019 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Lexus RX 350L
- 2019 Pacifica