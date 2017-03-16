Used 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me

3,561 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Santa Fe Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,561 listings
  • 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in Silver
    used

    2008 Hyundai Santa Fe SE

    137,377 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,542

    $1,078 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited in Silver
    used

    2008 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

    151,502 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,450

    $1,985 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    103,916 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,598

    $1,202 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    100,670 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    $1,785 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    107,375 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,500

    $1,793 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Gray
    used

    2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    120,352 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,972

    $1,216 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    158,125 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,795

    $607 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited in Black
    used

    2008 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

    145,390 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,974

    $1,059 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS
    used

    2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    144,796 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

    $751 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in Gray
    used

    2008 Hyundai Santa Fe SE

    113,658 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,099

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in Black
    used

    2008 Hyundai Santa Fe SE

    123,602 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,997

    $680 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in White
    used

    2008 Hyundai Santa Fe SE

    159,438 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,483

    $532 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited in White
    used

    2008 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

    177,000 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,495

    $860 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Hyundai Santa Fe SE

    162,071 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,800

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Silver
    used

    2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS

    131,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,998

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited
    used

    2008 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

    124,485 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,999

    $482 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

    97,759 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Hyundai Santa Fe SE

    147,018 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    $632 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Santa Fe searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,561 listings
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Santa Fe
  4. Used 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Santa Fe

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Santa Fe
Overall Consumer Rating
4.3164 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 164 reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (5%)
Best SUV for your dollar
boxman_okc,05/29/2011
IMO this is the best SUV you can get for the money, especially if buying used. The cargo capacity is outstanding, including generous under-floor storage, the ride is very quiet, the mileage is surprisingly good (no worse than my previous Honda CR-V - a much smaller and noisier vehicle). With the Santa Fe you get the feeling of a refined, almost luxurious vehicle but with a bargain pricetag.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Hyundai
Santa Fe
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Hyundai Santa Fe info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings