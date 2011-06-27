I have a 2018 Santa Fe se awd with the premium package. I started looking for this vehicle for a year before I bought it, but I could not find an awd anywhere in Texas and finally bought it in Illinois. The third row stays down unless needed, but I have used it several times and is very handy. drives great, and is quiet, handles well, mileage pretty good, and I could get better mileage, but I drive it. The warranty is great and has a great crash rating. It can tow up to 5000 pounds and is setup and ready for a bolt on hitch and the electric connections for a trailer are in the rear on the drivers side plug and play. It is near perfect for me size wise and if I go to the beach in heavy sand it has a good awd system which is on all the time. If the front wheels lose traction it automatically sends power to the rear wheels, and you can lock it into 4 wheel full time with the push of a button. Yes there are bigger faster suv's but they will cost almost twice as much and I would rather have 2 of these rather than a troublesome Audi or Bmw where service costs much more, more often, with less warranty and lower crash protection. It also has the ability to hold its value pretty well. I do have a couple of nits, one is a larger gas tank and another is I wish the second row would fold flat. All in all great vehicle very comfortable.

