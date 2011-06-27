  1. Home
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of standard features for the money
  • Easy-to-use entertainment interface
  • Generous warranty coverage
  • Cargo capacity falls short of some competitors
  • Limited availability of advanced driver safety aids
  • Fuel economy is slightly below par
Which Santa Fe does Edmunds recommend?

With only three trim levels and one option, picking the right Santa Fe isn't too difficult. We think the sweet spot is the SE Ultimate, which comes with the comfort and safety features you'll want along with a larger entertainment and navigation system and a surround-sound audio system. Unfortunately, advanced safety features, such as forward collision mitigation, are only available in the optional Tech package. You'll have to pay more to get them.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Ideally, a three-row crossover SUV should serve every member of the family well. The 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe largely succeeds. It offers an appealing mix of features for an affordable price and is comfortable and easy to drive.

Though it's a little thirsty, the Santa Fe's standard V6 supplies enough passing power. Higher trim levels provide lots of interior amenities, such as keyless ignition and entry, heated front and second-row seats, rear window sunshades and a six-passenger configuration with second-row captain's chairs. When it comes to hauling, the Santa Fe's cargo capacity falls a little short of competitors, though there's still 80 cubic feet available behind the front seats.

While we wouldn't put it at the front of the pack, the 2018 Santa Fe's mixture of capability and available features at an attractive price make it worthy of consideration for your next family hauler.

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe models

The Santa Fe is a six- or seven-passenger midsize SUV that's available in three trim levels and front- or all-wheel drive. No matter the trim, each Santa Fe comes with a 3.3-liter V6 (290 horsepower, 252 pound-feet of torque) and six-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard on all trim levels, while all-wheel drive is optional and includes a windshield wiper de-icer.

The Santa Fe SE starts you off with LED running lights, heated side mirrors, 18-inch wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 40/20/40-split folding second-row bench seat and a power-adjustable driver seat. Electronic features include a 7-inch infotainment display, a rearview camera, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, Hyundai's Blue Link communications and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

You can tell the SE Ultimate apart by its standard 19-inch wheels and LED fog lights. Additional standard features include a sunroof, leather seating, heated front and second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats and a power-adjustable front passenger seat. The 8-inch touchscreen has navigation and an upgraded 12-speaker audio system. Occupants in the third row gain access to a USB port, while a 115-volt outlet is added to the cargo area. Convenience amenities include a proximity key with push-button start, a hands-free liftgate and rear side window sunshades. Safety upgrades consist of blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, rear parking sensors and a multiview parking camera system.

Aside from some slight exterior differences, like LED taillights and silver painted accents, the Limited Ultimate is equipped the same as the SE Ultimate except for one key difference: The second row has captain's chairs instead of a bench. This seating arrangement reduces passenger capacity to six.

A Tech Package available for the SE Ultimate and Limited Ultimate adds a suite of advanced safety features that includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning and xenon headlights with automatic high beams.

Driving

Solid, predictable handling and precise steering make for a competent commuter. The suspension also delivers the comfortable ride quality you'd expect from a car-based crossover. The standard 3.3-liter V6 provides good acceleration without fuss.

Comfort

We like the front seats for their comfort and adjustability, and both front and second rows feel roomy. The third row is fine for kids, but don't expects adults to last long back there. The lack of intrusive wind and road noise adds to a relaxed driving demeanor.

Interior

The smart interior arrangement makes it easy to use. We like the simple physical controls and an attractive design. The reclining second-row seats also slide forward and back, giving them a fair amount of head- and legroom.

Utility

Stowing both rows of back seats reveals 80 cubic feet of cargo space, and there's 41 cubic feet with the second row upright. That's less than in some competitors, but still plenty of space. A hands-free liftgate is available.

Technology

Hyundai's infotainment system is easy to use and supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay on all Santa Fes, so pairing and using your phone aren't a hassle. The available 360-degree camera system makes parking easy and safe.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe.

5(86%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wasn't even on our radar at first
Tom,04/18/2018
Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
We started with a list of about 15 to look at, culled the list to 11 to drive. This was on the bottom, because we just didn't have any experience with Hyundai, now we are believers. Out of all the top rated SUVS on US News, Edmunds, and Consumer Reports, this came in a resounding first for us. Reviews say that there isn't as much cargo space. We are band directors and professional musicians who play low brass instruments that take up a lot of room, this was a concern, until we loaded it with our instruments and still had plenty of room. Don't let that statement on the reviews keep you from giving this vehicle a good, hard look.
Took a long time to find what I wanted
Doug,09/22/2018
SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
I have a 2018 Santa Fe se awd with the premium package. I started looking for this vehicle for a year before I bought it, but I could not find an awd anywhere in Texas and finally bought it in Illinois. The third row stays down unless needed, but I have used it several times and is very handy. drives great, and is quiet, handles well, mileage pretty good, and I could get better mileage, but I drive it. The warranty is great and has a great crash rating. It can tow up to 5000 pounds and is setup and ready for a bolt on hitch and the electric connections for a trailer are in the rear on the drivers side plug and play. It is near perfect for me size wise and if I go to the beach in heavy sand it has a good awd system which is on all the time. If the front wheels lose traction it automatically sends power to the rear wheels, and you can lock it into 4 wheel full time with the push of a button. Yes there are bigger faster suv's but they will cost almost twice as much and I would rather have 2 of these rather than a troublesome Audi or Bmw where service costs much more, more often, with less warranty and lower crash protection. It also has the ability to hold its value pretty well. I do have a couple of nits, one is a larger gas tank and another is I wish the second row would fold flat. All in all great vehicle very comfortable.
Rental Santa Fe Made Me a Believer
UtahRed,11/21/2017
SE 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
I have rented this suv for a week since my car is in the shop. I currently have a KIA Sorento. I test drove a 2015 Santa Fe before purchasing my Sorento. The issues I had with the 2015 have all been addressed in the 2018 Santa Fe I'm renting now. And I would have to highly recommend it. It has good acceleration, the visibility is much better than my KIA. It's more sporty looking. It sits up higher thanks to a "pumping" lever. The headrest is much more comfortable. I can see out the back window. The interior isn't as nice as my Sorento but it's got all the bells and whistles.
Santa Fe Satisfction
Steve LBC,08/03/2018
Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
This is the first suv/crossover I've ever owned. Always a luxury sedan person,this time I decided to get something different. I compared Ford and Mazda before settling on the Santa Fe. All three are solid drives and my decision came down to price, user friendly dash instrumentation and seat comfort. The back support on the Santa Fe is excellent. And the 10 yr bumper to bumper warranty (add'l $2200) made it an easy call. The Santa Fe V6 turbo is quick off the stop and accelerates effectively when summoned. The turning radius is great. Handling is just average but I've never felt the need to take corners at 50 mph so it didn't factor heavily in my decision. The gas mileage is a solid 22 mpg on average and my city/highway ratio is 80/20.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the Santa Fe models:

Blind-Spot Detection
Alerts you if it senses a vehicle in your blind spot while you're changing lanes.
Multi-view Camera System
Shows a top-down view of your SUV when you park, making it easier to avoid curbs and line up in the parking space.
Lane Departure Warning
Monitors road markings and warns you if it detects you're drifting out of your lane.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Overview

The Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe is offered in the following submodels: Santa Fe SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A), SE Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A), SE Ultimate 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A), and Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A).

