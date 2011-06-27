Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me
- $6,495Great Deal | $1,643 below market
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited127,400 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSH73E29H297268
Stock: 297268A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,495Great Deal | $1,288 below market
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS181,029 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AM Auto Sales - Forest Lake / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSG73D59H279213
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,800Great Deal | $1,789 below market
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited145,437 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe 4dr SE 4dr SUV features a 3.3L V6 DOHC 24V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 3 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSH13EX9H283700
Stock: AAW-283700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $7,495Great Deal | $1,818 below market
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited69,298 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Madina Auto Brokers - Fort Myers / Florida
MADINA AUTO BROKERS 239-288-5048 3258 FOWLER ST FORT MYERS FLORIDA 33901 WE HAVE THE BEST BUY HERE PAY HERE PROGRAM IN FT MYERS. WE OFFER ALL TYPES OF FINANCING AND PROGRAMS TO FIT YOUR NEEDS ALL INTERNET PRICING AND ADDS ARE CASH OR WAC PLUS TAX TAG AND FEES
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSH13E49H239854
Stock: IOJ202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-31-2019
- $6,500Great Deal | $1,468 below market
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe SE125,333 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Miller Honda - Winchester / Virginia
LOCAL TRADE, AS-IS NO WARRANTY. 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe SE FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.3L V6 DOHC Deepwater Blue MicaThis 2009 Deepwater Blue Mica Hyundai Santa Fe SE FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:Recent Arrival!Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$ at Miller Crosspointe Honda!! Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$ at Miller Crosspointe Honda!! At Miller’s CrossPointe Motor Cars, you can find great deals on certified pre-owned models from some of the best-selling makes on the market. We have models from Chevrolet, Honda, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Toyota and so many more. We have fuel-efficient sedans and SUVs with spacious interiors. If you're in search of a pre-owned pickup, we have those too.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSH13E39H322224
Stock: 220705HA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $5,499
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited120,267 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoSource Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
**LEATHER SEATS**, POWER SEAT(S), ALLOY WHEELS.This car has a Branded Title. Learn why tens of thousands of AutoSource customers agree that Branded Titles offer the best value. Call, come in for a test drive, or visit MyAutoSource.com/branded-titles today.How has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSH13E29H231591
Stock: TB231591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $7,511Fair Deal | $1,944 below market
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe SE86,425 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Faulkner Subaru Of Mechanicsburg - Mechanicsburg / Pennsylvania
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Ebony Black 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe SE AWD 5-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.3L V6 DOHC Non-smoker, Local trade, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/ABS, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Folding Outside Mirrors, Popular Equipment Package, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control, Traction Control System, XM Satellite Radio.The Faulkner Subaru Edge includes: Large fleet of loaner vehicles, shuttle service, free Wi-Fi in our customer lounge, gourmet coffee bar and snacks in our customer lounge area, pet friendly facility, and our commitment to serve our community! Check out our Love Promise Page.Odometer is 21962 miles below market average!OUR OFFERINGS: We are located at 6629 Carlisle Pike Mechanicsburg, PA 17050. Faulkner Subaru of Mechanicsburg is your Subaru dealership serving all of south central PA. We have a great selection of new, certified, and quality pre-owned vehicles as well as bank and credit union financing. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSH73E79H249264
Stock: 9H249264
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $7,550Good Deal | $1,286 below market
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited98,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Schaumburg - Schaumburg / Illinois
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Black ONE OWNER *, ACCIDENT FREE *, NON SMOKER *, POWER WINDOWS * POWER LOCKS * CRUISE CONTROL *, AUX PORT FOR MOBILE DEVISES *, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS *, KEYLESS ENTRY *, FOG LIGHTS, ALLOY WHEELS *, BLUETOOTH *.Odometer is 28457 miles below market average!At Zeigler Schaumburg CDJ, Home of the BEST PRICE GUARANTEE, we take pride in treating our customers like family, ensuring that your experience is one that you will never forget. Every vehicle has been through a 125 point safety inspection completed by a certified technician and professionally cleaned and disinfected for your protection. Take advantage of our VIP internet experience by contacting us at 847-882-8400 to schedule a test drive. We are proud to service customers in Schaumburg, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Elgin, Barrington, Chicago, & anywhere in the Great state of Illinois, saving you time & money on any New or Pre-owned vehicle! See dealer for complete details, dealer is not responsible for pricing errors, all prices, plus tax, title, plate, and doc fee. Serving Illinois and all of our surrounding cities like Schaumburg, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Elgin, Barrington, & Chicago. Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/. Zeigler CDJ- FOR A GREAT EXPERIENCE .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSH13EX9H324696
Stock: 201124A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $6,988Good Deal
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe SE113,080 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ron Carter Hyundai - Friendswood / Texas
SELL US YOUR CAR FOR $500 MORE THAN CARMAX! PRE-OWNED RATES STARTING @ 1.75% INSTANT CREDIT APPROVALS ONLINE! EXCELLENT / BAD CREDIT OK! ASK FOR THE CARFAX!! The 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe compares very favorably against the Honda CR-V and Toyota Highlander, offering a choice of V6 engines at a price point where the competition only offer 4-cylinder motors.. You better not buy until you see this SUV. We use CarFax Title History Report to give you confidence when you buy from us. It has had only one previous owner, is accident free and comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. The keyless entry system is really convenient. Features include: tinted/privacy glass, anti-theft system, roof rack, dual exhaust ends and aluminum wheels. Offers to purchase may only be made following purchaser test drive. No Dealers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSH13EX9H239700
Stock: H00330A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- $6,850Good Deal | $882 below market
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited127,172 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
CHECK THIS OUT!!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSH13E49H296524
Stock: A3661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$7,435Good Deal | $813 below market
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited98,955 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT North Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Black; Leather Seat Trim Dark Cherry Red Standard Equipment Pkg 1 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSH13E99H242667
Stock: 9H242667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $8,222Fair Deal | $844 below market
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited91,361 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Koenig Subaru - Port Angeles / Washington
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Natural Khaki Metallic Limited Local Trade, 18' 6-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Automatic Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Mirrors, Leather Seating Surfaces, LG Navigation System, Popular Equipment Package, Power door mirrors, Power Driver Seat w/Power Lumbar Support, Power moonroof, Power Tilt-and-Slide Glass Sunroof, Power Windows, Radio: Infinity Logic 7 AM/FM/6CD/MP3 Audio System, Rear Privacy Glass, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt Telescopic Steering Wheel, Traction Control System, Trip Computer, Upgraded Radiator Fans, XM Satellite Radio. Family owned and operated, Koenig Subaru has been proudly serving the Port Angeles, WA area since 1975. Since opening our doors, our dealership has maintained our solid commitment to our customers offering a wide selection of cars and trucks and ease of purchase. We are proud to offer Vehicle Sales, Service, Parts and our new State of the Art Tire Center. Whether you're looking for a new Subaru or a pre-owned vehicle. You can trust that our dealership will professionally fit you into the automobile of your choice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSH13E39H285336
Stock: 14048A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $6,988Good Deal | $1,085 below market
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe SE164,107 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fred Beans Nissan of Doylestown - Doylestown / Pennsylvania
Clean Carfax! 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe 3.3 Liter Comes w/Fresh Oil Change and Filter, New Inspection and Emission Stickers! Great Service History! Stop in today for Easy, up-front, no hassle Internet Market Value Pricing Only at Fred Beans Nissan of Doylestown.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSH73E69H317876
Stock: R005252
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $8,000Good Deal | $711 below market
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS101,222 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bill Abbott Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Monticello / Illinois
Gas miser!!! 23 MPG Hwy!! This sweet Vehicle, with its grippy AWD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you*** This car sparkles! Optional equipment includes: Option Group 03, Carpeted Floor Mats (5-Passenger), Cargo Tray, Cargo Net... All rates, terms & financing subject to credit approval. Any payments listed are for illustrative purposes only, please visit an associate for details. Prices may vary in conjunction with rebates and/or special offers. Thank you for shopping online.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSG73D89H267475
Stock: 9T047B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- Price Drop$5,981
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS124,577 milesDelivery available*
Quantrell Cadillac - Lexington / Kentucky
Quantrell Auto Group is proud to offer this 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe. Hyundai FEVER** Stunning! CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee!! This Vehicle won't last long at $1,019 below KBB Retail** Real gas sipper!!! 24 MPG Hwy* Optional equipment includes: Carpeted Floor Mats (5-Passenger), Cargo Net... Come visit us and check out this and many other great vehicles at Quantrell Auto Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSG13D09H301020
Stock: S201191B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $6,998Good Deal | $851 below market
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS111,196 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Surfside Auto Company - Norfolk / Virginia
2009 HYUNDAI SANTA FE GLS!! 2.7L V6 AWD CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED SUV!! CLEAN CARFAX, ONLY 2 PREVIOUS OWNERS AND 111K MILES!! CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCKS AND WINDOWS, AUX INPUT AND TINTED WINDOW!! FRESHLY STATE INSPECTED AND FULLY SERVICED!! PLEASE CALL 757-305-9220 ANYTIME WITH ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS OR TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT. SURFSIDEAUTOCOMPANY.COM 946 E LITTLE CREEK RD. NORFOLK, VA 23518 757-305-9220
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSG73D59H242484
Stock: CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,995Fair Deal | $289 below market
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited69,900 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSH13E79H331105
Stock: 331105A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,250Good Deal
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited103,471 milesDelivery available*
Freeman Hyundai - Irving / Texas
Welcome to Freeman Mazda Hyundai. We are located in Irving, TX off 183 and Loop 12. All of our cars are hand picked and inspected for your piece of mind. This Santa Fe is equipped with the following options:AWD, Beige Leather.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Clean CARFAX.Slate Blue Metallic 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD 5-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.3L V6 DOHCOdometer is 31631 miles below market average!At Freeman Mazda Hyundai, we know that the citizens of Irving, Texas are always on the lookout for a great deal on their next new or used Mazda. That is why our extensive inventory is filled to the brim with fantastic deals on financing, monthly rotation offers, and specials on service and parts. Browse our entire inventory online without ever leaving your house, then give us a call at 855-259-0327 to schedule your test drive today. We cannot wait to hear from you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSH73E29H262746
Stock: P9H262746
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020