Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me
- 124,312 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999$1,664 Below Market
Wright Hyundai - Wexford / Pennsylvania
EPA 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! SE trim, PHANTOM BLACK METALLIC exterior and GRAY interior. Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, STANDARD EQUIPMENT PKG 1, Satellite Radio, All Wheel Drive READ MORE! THIS HYUNDAI SANTA FE COMES FULLY EQUIPPED: STANDARD EQUIPMENT PKG 1 base vehicle only Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $28,000*. KEY FEATURES ON THIS HYUNDAI SANTA FE INCLUDE: KEY FEATURES ON THIS HYUNDAI SANTA FE INCLUDE: Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls. Hyundai SE with PHANTOM BLACK METALLIC exterior and GRAY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 276 HP at 6300 RPM*. HYUNDAI SANTA FE: BEST IN CLASS: More front leg room than the Ford Edge, Kia Sorento, and Toyota Rav4, the Hyundai Santa Fe has over 42 inches of front leg room, accommodating taller drivers. Great Gas Mileage: 26 MPG Hwy. Pricing analysis performed on 8/17/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZHDAG1BG050244
Stock: H0S227A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 155,801 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,293$1,397 Below Market
AutoNation Honda O'Hare - Des Plaines / Illinois
Remote Engine Start Auto Dimming Mirror W/Homelink & Compass Roof Rack Cross Rails Cargo Tray Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Ipod Cable First Aid Kit Beige; Cloth Seat Trim Sonoran Red Standard Equipment Pkg 1 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZG3AB9BG054835
Stock: BG054835
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 114,754 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,888$2,225 Below Market
AutoMax Hyundai Norman - Norman / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZG3AB6BG081393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,414 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,991$2,258 Below Market
Retek Auto Sales - Mchenry / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZGDAB0BG015329
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,808 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,998$2,178 Below Market
Hyundai of Greensburg - Greensburg / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZH4AG1BG076939
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,920 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$6,995$1,644 Below Market
Hawkeye Auto - Marion / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZG3AB2BG027248
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,562 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$1,574 Below Market
Toyota of Orlando - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZKDAG7BG068667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,615 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995$1,611 Below Market
Century Auto Sport - Van Nuys / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZK4AG4BG077696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 143,842 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,924
AutoNation Toyota South Austin - Austin / Texas
Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Frost White Pearl Gray; Cloth Seat Trim Standard Equipment Pkg 1 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Toyota South Austin is pleased to be currently offering this 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with 143,842mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Off-road or on the street, this Hyundai Santa Fe GLS handles with ease. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Hyundai Santa Fe, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. More information about the 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe: The 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe boasts strong, refined, and economical powertrains and a quiet, composed ride, making it an ideal choice as a primary vehicle for families. The Santa Fe can be quite luxuriously equipped, with items like heated leather seats, navigation, and premium audio all offered in the Limited, while base GLS models are still well-equipped yet very affordable. Fuel economy is another reason to consider the Santa Fe, even when equipped with the V6. Interesting features of this model are long list of standard features, Strong yet economical engines, responsive 6-speed automatic, just-right size for most families, and comfortable interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZGDAB4BG061035
Stock: BG061035
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 100,728 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$744 Below Market
Route 4 Motors - Epsom / New Hampshire
ON SALE !!! Only $8,995 !!! Wow !!! 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited - All Wheel drive, Limited package, Leather seats, Heated Seats, Blue tooth, Sirius XM satellite, Non Smoker, Infinity Stereo, sunroof and more. This Hyundai Santa Fe Limited is very, very nice. The exterior is excellent, tires are excellent and looks awesome. Runs and drives perfect. The interior is in awesome condition, non smoker, no dogs , it is so nice, hard to believe some one drove this everyday. It is very well taken care of. No accidents or issues- clean Carfax. Come see and drive. At the sale price of only $9995 - it won't last long- Really it won't. We have been in business for over 30 years selling quality vehicles with excellent customer service
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZKDAG6BG041895
Stock: 041895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,338 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,000$2,758 Below Market
Heritage Mazda Towson - Lutherville / Maryland
**SUPER LOW MILES**NAVIGATION**PWR SUNROOF** **30 DAY WARRANTY**PWR LOCKS-WINDOWS** **BACK UP CAMERA**HANDS FREE BLUETOOTH** **LEATHER TRIM-CLOTH INSERT**1-OWNER** Clean CARFAX. 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V. Recent Arrival! 20/26 City/Highway MPG *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZH4AG8BG049222
Stock: ZU049222
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 104,054 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,991$1,588 Below Market
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The Hyundai Santa Fe, a midsize crossover SUV, is a practical size, roomy interior, worthwhile features, a combination of responsive performance and commendable fuel economy, an attractive price, and a terrific warranty. It's a good choice for dealing with urban and suburban traffic, taking the family on a vacation, or hauling random stuff from one spot to another. The Santa Fe is a crossover utility vehicle, or CUV, meaning it is built with unibody construction, instead of having the body-on-frame structure of a traditional truck or larger SUV. Compared to a truck-based SUV, a crossover is generally lighter, smoother riding, more responsive, and delivers better fuel economy. This model has a clean carfax and Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM/XM CD Player, 17 Alloy Wheels, Roof Rack, Bluetooth and more… Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. Second key, floor mats, and owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZG3AB1BG078112
Stock: C8112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,400 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,592$1,358 Below Market
Paul Miller Subaru - Parsippany / New Jersey
*All advertised prices are plus tax, title, dmv, dealer fees, and dealer installed options. *** 100% Online Purchase Available *** PAUL MILLER SUBARU is offering contact-less Delivery & Pick-up! *** Enhanced Safety Pre-cautions and Sanitization of vehicles & facility! ***Mineral Gray 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic#1 Subaru Store New and Pre Owned. Located close to Rt 80 and Rt 287. Top notch service and sales department. Come and see for your self!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZH4AG6BG056704
Stock: 200531B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,423 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,990$1,227 Below Market
JTL Auto Sales - Selden / New York
This 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe is in great mechanical and physical condition. This Santa Fe has 131423 miles. For your safety, convenience and comfort, this 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe is equipped with: all wheel drive,blue tooth,heated seats,power locks,power seats,power windows and roof rack At JTL Auto Sales, we don't just sell cars; we take care of our customers' needs first. We are eager to move tis vehicle so the time is now, come visit us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZHDAGXBG009076
Stock: 009076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 140,396 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,949$1,227 Below Market
Fairfield Volkswagen - Fairfield / Ohio
**PRICE REDUCED, **THERE ARE THINGS YOU SHOULD CONSIDER WITH VEHICLES AT THIS PRICE POINT AND THIS 2011 HYUNDAI SANTE FE GLS HAS ALL THOSE THINGS, **CONSIDER A PERFECT CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT, **NO ACCIDENTS/NO DAMAGE, **CONSIDER THE NUMBER OF OWNERS...THIS SANTE FE HAS BEEN OWNED BY 2 PEOPLE AS REPORTED TO CARFAX, **CONSIDER THE PAST SERVICE HISTORY...THIS SANTE FE HAS 30 SERVICE RECORDS REPORTED TO CARFAX, **CONSIDER THE OVERALL CONDITION...THIS SANTE FE IS A VERY CLEAN VEHICLE INSIDE AND OUTSIDE AND WAS A LOCAL TRADE IN, **CONSIDER A USED VEHICLE INSPECTION COMPLETED AT FAIRFIELD VOLKSWAGEN, **CONSIDER THE PRICE OF THE VEHICLE COMPARED TO THE MARKET, **THIS SANTE FE IS PRICED $500.00 UNDER THE 200 MILE MARKET AVERAGE AND HAS THE SAME MILES AS THE MARKET AVERAGE, **AND LAST CONSIDER THE EQUIPMENT ON THIS SANTE FE, **THIS SANTE FE HAS OPTION GROUP #1 WHICH INCLUDES 4 WHEEL DISC ABS BRAKES, ACTIVE FRONT HEAD RESTRAINTS, ADVANCED FRONT AIRBAGS, DRIVER'S SEAT WITH ADJUSTABLE LUMBAR SUPPORT, ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL, **FRONT SOLAR GLASS, INTEGRATED BLUETOOTH WITH HANDS-FREE PHONE SYSTEM, MANUAL FOLDING BACK EXTERIOR HEATED MIRRORS, MULTIFUNCTION TRIP COMPUTER, POWER DOOR AND TAILGATE LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, REAR PRIVACY GLASS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY SYSTEM WITH ALARM, ROOF RACK SIDE RAILS, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO AND CRUISE CONTROLS, SUN VISORS WITH ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS, TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM AND WOODGRAIN TRIM, **AM/FM/MP3/CD PLAYER WITH XM SATELLITE RADIO, **6 SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM, **AIR CONDITIONING, **REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, **FRONT WHEEL DRIVE WITH TRACTION CONTROL, **DUAL FRONT AND SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS WITH SIDE CURTAIN OVERHEAD AIRBAGS, **FRONT AND REAR ANTI-ROLL BARS, **ELECTRONIC BRAKE ASSIST, **TRACTION CONTROL SYSTEM, **SECURITY SYSTEM WITH PANIC ALARM, **CRUISE CONTROL, **BODY COLORED BUMPERS, **POWER HEATED DOOR MIRRORS, **5 PASSENGER SEATING, **DELUXE CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, **FRONT BUCKET SEATS, **SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEAT, **FRONT CENTER ARMREST WITH STORAGE, **17 ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS, **INTERMITTENT WIPERS, **PRICED USING LIVE MARKET PRICING TOOL WHICH MONITORS COMPARABLE VEHICLES IN OUR MARKET IN REAL TIME TO ESTIMATE THE LOWEST PRICES BY MODEL, TRIM, FEATURES AND KNOWN CARFAX CONDITIONS WHICH ENSURES THAT A COMPETITIVE PRICE IS ALWAYS CURRENTLY DISPLAYED. THIS APPROACH TO PRICING ELIMINATES THE NEED FOR TRADITIONAL NEGOTIATIONS FROM AN OVER-INFLATED STARTING PRICE AND PROVIDES AN EXCEPTIONAL VALUE AND A HASSLE-FREE EXPERIENCE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZG3AB7BG082360
Stock: BG082360
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 98,080 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
Luxury Motor US - Miami / Florida
Luxury Motor US.We finance everyone, good, bad, no credit. No problem! Financiamos a todos. Buen credito, mal credito, no hay problema.We have program for every credit situation. Approved! Tenemos programas de financiamiento para cualquier tipo de credito. Estas aprobado. .Competitive rates, low down payments, low monthly paymets! Tasas de interes competitivas, muy poco dinero de entrada, pagos mensuales muy bajos! .Second chance financing. For less than perfect credit! Segunda oportunidad de financiamiento, no importa que tu credito este perfecto! .First time buyer's program. For people with no credit! Programa de financiamiento para compradores de 1ra vez. Compradores con cero credito. .Hand picked, low mileage, clean title vehicles. Best prices in town! Autos escogidos de primera mano, un solo dueno, titulo limpio, bajas millas, los mejores precios de la ciudad. .Extended warranties available.Ofrecemos garantias extendidas..Visit our website, there you will find our disclosure www.luxurymotorus.comVisite nuestra página web, alli encontrara nuestras condiciones de venta www.luxurymotorus.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZK3AB6BG007471
Stock: 007471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 171,536 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
AutoNation Hyundai Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
Roof Rack Cross Rails Bluetooth Connection Frost White Pearl Gray; Cloth Seat Trim Standard Equipment Pkg 1 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. YOUR TIME IS VALUABLE.........GIVE AUTONATION HYUNDAI THE CHANCE TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS !!! This Hyundai includes: FROST WHITE PEARL *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. More information about the 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe: The 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe boasts strong, refined, and economical powertrains and a quiet, composed ride, making it an ideal choice as a primary vehicle for families. The Santa Fe can be quite luxuriously equipped, with items like heated leather seats, navigation, and premium audio all offered in the Limited, while base GLS models are still well-equipped yet very affordable. Fuel economy is another reason to consider the Santa Fe, even when equipped with the V6. Interesting features of this model are long list of standard features, Strong yet economical engines, responsive 6-speed automatic, just-right size for most families, and comfortable interior AGAIN.......IT DOESNT TAKE 3 HOURS TO MAKE A PURCHASE ON YOUR NEXT VECHICLE PURCHASE.... GIVE AUTONATION THE CHANCE TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZG3AB2BG024592
Stock: BG024592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 146,541 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,255
Eckert Hyundai - Denton / Texas
2011 Santa Fe SE Popular Equipment Package. This unit has all the correct options you want, ADVANCED SAFETY TECHNOLOGY Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) w/ Traction Control ABS w/ Electronic Brake Force Distribution & Brake Assist Front, Front Side Impact, Side Curtain & Driver Knee Airbags Impact Reducing Front Seats Front Seatbelt Pre-Tensioners Tire Pressure Monitor w/ Individual Tire Pressure Indicator in Black, gray cloth with ONLY 146,541 miles on it. This one has a factory MSRP of $27,340. Save thousand's on this one at Eckert Hyundai of Denton. Eckert Hyundai of Denton is the top selling Hyundai dealer of vehicles in North Texas, This one will sell fast at this price, call 940-243-6200 to set up your test drive and viewing appointment today. Easy, Enjoyable, Efficient...Exceeding Expectations...that's the ECKERT EXPERIENCE. Come see why, Eckert Hyundai of Denton has been the highest rated dealer for Hyundai in customer sales satisfaction and customer service satisfaction since 1995. Family owned and operated by brothers Mike and Mark Eckert. Go to www.eckerthyundai.com. Easy, Enjoyable, Efficient...Exceeding Expectations, that's the ECKERT EXPERIENCE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZH4AG8BG059829
Stock: 155668A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
