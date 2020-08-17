Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota South Austin - Austin / Texas

Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Frost White Pearl Gray; Cloth Seat Trim Standard Equipment Pkg 1 AutoNation Toyota South Austin is pleased to be currently offering this 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with 143,842mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Off-road or on the street, this Hyundai Santa Fe GLS handles with ease. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Hyundai Santa Fe, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. More information about the 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe: The 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe boasts strong, refined, and economical powertrains and a quiet, composed ride, making it an ideal choice as a primary vehicle for families. The Santa Fe can be quite luxuriously equipped, with items like heated leather seats, navigation, and premium audio all offered in the Limited, while base GLS models are still well-equipped yet very affordable. Fuel economy is another reason to consider the Santa Fe, even when equipped with the V6. Interesting features of this model are long list of standard features, Strong yet economical engines, responsive 6-speed automatic, just-right size for most families, and comfortable interior

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5XYZGDAB4BG061035

Stock: BG061035

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020