Used 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me

Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

Rest assured, once you take this Hyundai SANTA FE GLS LIMITED AWD home you will know you've made a solid investment. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. We here at Best Auto of Manassas INC want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 3.5L 6 cyl engine under the hood. With the 3.5L 6 cyl engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. Grip the road like never before with this sports tuned suspension. You'll always be prepared for an adventure with the superior all-terrain suspension. Compared with other SUV's out there, you will not find another better equipped Hyundai SANTA FE GLS LIMITED AWD at the price we are offering. The SUV is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. Looking at this SUV, and you will have 'love at first site.' Its exterior is impeccable and ready to show off. The interior of this SUV has been perfectly maintained. Ask about getting a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. By becoming a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this SUV has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. Best Auto of Manassas INC is conveniently located near Fredericksburg. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. A/C is ice cold! Hard-to-find model! Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KM8SC73E56U109762

Stock: 11938

Certified Pre-Owned: No