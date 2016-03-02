Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me
- 135,114 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,499$3,037 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe 4dr GLS 4dr SUV features a 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSG3AB8AH410052
Stock: JYC-410052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-07-2019
- 107,204 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,990$2,567 Below Market
Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida
***FASTEST GROWING SUBARU VOLVO DEALER IN FLORIDA***Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.**FASTEST GROWING SUBARU VOLVO DEALER IN FLORIDA**Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSH4AG4AH364752
Stock: 5364752
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 98,992 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$4,495$3,107 Below Market
NYC Auto Mart - Brooklyn / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSH4AG0AH356468
Stock: 356468
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 199,569 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$3,999$871 Below Market
Sell's Auto Center - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
PUBLIC NOTICE: This vehicle will go to the AUCTION or be sold to a WHOLESALER in 10 days. We are offering it to the public at a WHOLESALE COST!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSGDAB4AH348851
Stock: 291WM20
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 176,370 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$4,999$1,186 Below Market
Beaver Toyota of St. Augustine - Saint Augustine / Florida
20/28 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Gray 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS FWD 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VWe provide you with world class service using the most advanced technology to service your car, by our friendly and compassionate team of sales specialists! Our Sales team consists of individuals handpicked to deliver a sales experience like no other. We want your experience to be unique and cater to your individuality. Our Sales team is committed to providing this experience! We want you to know we’re listening, so please, feel free to always let us know how we can better serve you, or merely to express how unique your experience was here at Beaver Toyota!!Gray 2010 Beaver Hyundai Santa Fe GLS is a 4D Sport Utility FWD . This Florida SUV has a 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V engine. Call right now and schedule a test drive. Ask for stock number 091000A, the Florida 2010 Beaver Hyundai Santa Fe . Shop Us Online at www.beavertoyotastaugustine.com. Serving Jacksonville, Palm Coast, Daytona, Gainesville and St Augustine. Beaver Toyota St Augustine on 2995 US Hwy 1 South in St Augustine.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSG3AB0AH353930
Stock: 091000A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 122,578 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$5,999$1,061 Below Market
Top Gear Motors - Winchester / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSGDAB1AH368992
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,999$1,080 Below Market
Smith Family Car Store - Roaring Spring / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSHDAG0AH355899
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,751 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$7,499$779 Below Market
OK Used Cars - Sauk Rapids / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSGDAB4AH367769
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 170,438 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,200
Bill Marsh Buick GMC - Traverse City / Michigan
Wholesale to the Public, As-Is with NO warranty. No 5-Day Moneyback Guarantee. This vehicle is offered for sale to the public before it is wholesaled at an auction. This vehicle HAS NOT BEEN MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and is likely to have mechanical defects. We encourage potential buyers to have this vehicle inspected (at the buyer's expense). This vehicle is sold in its current condition with any and all defects. No warranties or guarantees apply to this vehicle. Wholesale to the Public, As-Is with NO warranty. No 5-Day Moneyback Guarantee.Call For More Details!Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSH4AG3AH382336
Stock: BM26971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 103,269 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$6,988
North Freeway Hyundai - Spring / Texas
The GLS gets; XM, Smart phone input, Bluetooth hands-free phone, Steering wheel audio controls, 17 in. Alloy wheels, Advanced Front airbags, Front side-airbags, Side air-curtains, 4-wheel disc brakes w/ABS, Brake Force Distribution, Tilt, Leather-wrapped steering wheel, Steering wheel cruise controls & Tire pressure monitoring system. Received U.S. NHTSA top 5-star crash test rating for front and side impacts. Clean Carfax. About North Freeway Hyundai; They're one of only a very few members of the Better Business Bureau Online Reliability Program, they have an A+ rating with the BBB www.bbb.org/houston, they're a winner of the BBB Gold Star Award, are the only Consumer Guide-approved Hyundai dealer in Texas and they're the only winner in Houston of Hyundai's Board of Excellence Award 4 yrs straight. See our inventory at www.NorthFreewayHyundai.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSG3ABXAH348542
Stock: U348542
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 117,842 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,995$991 Below Market
John Watson Chevrolet - Ogden / Utah
Contact John Watson Chevrolet today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe SE. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Santa Fe SE doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected Hyundai marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. The smallest SUV in Hyundai's lineup is still plenty roomy for five passengers, and with the V6 engine, it can tow up to 3500 pounds. The two new engines were designed to improve fuel economy over the last generation of engines, even though the new 6-cylinder delivers more power. The Santa Fe also comes with a best-in-the-business warranty and a five-star front crash rating from the NHTSA.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSH4AG7AH345161
Stock: 0984442
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 188,121 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$6,698$1,122 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram South Columbus - Columbus / Georgia
Bluetooth Connection Gray; Cloth Seat Trim Radiant Silver Standard Equipment Pkg 1 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSG3AB5AH337299
Stock: AH337299
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 90,586 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,891$978 Below Market
Sport Mazda Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Covid .19 induced INVENTORY CLEARANCE Event going on NOW! SAVE THOUSANDS on this 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe SE - located at our SPORT MAZDA SOUTH Superstore - 9786 S. Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL 32837 - Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! MID SIZE SUV, CLEAN CARFAX, GREAT VALUE, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, ALLOYS, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, Gray w/Leather Bolster/Cloth Insert Seating Surfaces.Wholesale Direct Pricing from Don Mealey / Sport Auto Group - offering Unbeatable VALUE from a name you can Trust.- We price our quality cars, trucks and SUVs below market price daily to offer the absolute BEST VALUE in Central Florida. (No Salvage, Flood or Rebuilt Titles!) We also offer Low Bank Rate Financing, Credit Union Financing and Credit Challenged Finance Solutions in a Reputable - High Integrity Dealership Environment. DealerRater.com's #1 Customer Rated Dealership and Dealer of the Year 7 Years in a Row w/ over 8,000 Positive Customer Reviews Online :) Our Wholesale Direct vehicles are inspected, safety checked and always carry any remaining Comprehensive Factory Warranty. As a Market Priced velocity dealership, our inventory moves very fast and used vehicle prices may be published before reconditioning cost (not to exceed $999), do not include tax, tag, electronic filing fee, pre-delivery service charge or Dealer Fee ($699). Transactions not financed through dealership lending source may be subject to $350 third party finance fee. Please check with dealer regarding final financing arrangement when possible.Due to the possibility of 3rd party errors or omissions, dealership is not liable for the accuracy of information in listing. THANKS for the opportunity to earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSH4AG4AH343903
Stock: ZT343903
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 51,892 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,700
Round Rock Hyundai - Round Rock / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/l3fdl Clean CARFAX. BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE PHONE, NAVIGATION, TOUCH SCREEN, BACKUP CAMERA, Santa Fe GLS, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, FWD, Pacific Blue Pearl, Gray with Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces.4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes with ABS, 5-Passenger Seating, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Front Head Restraints, Advanced Front Airbags, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver Seat with Adjustable Lumbar Support, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Folding Black Exterior Heated Mirrors, MP3 decoder, Multi-Adjustable Front Bucket Seats, Multi-Function Trip Computer, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Door/Tailgate Locks, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Privacy Glass, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System with Alarm, Roof rack: rails only, Roof Side Rails, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering-Wheel-Mounted Audio & Cruise Controls, Sun Visors with Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control, Traction Control System, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Woodgrain Trim, and XM Satellite Radio.Please visit us at Round Rock Hyundai to experience the difference that only happens when you work with the best. All prices plus tax, title, license, dealer installed accessories and any other fees are extra. Call 866-624-2493 for best selection. Inventory changes daily. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Roof Rack, Phone, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, 6 Speakers, MP3 decoder, XM Satellite Radio, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Advanced Front Airbags, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power Door/Tailgate Locks, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Manual Folding Black Exterior Heated Mirrors, Power door mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Multi-Adjustable Front Bucket Seats, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear seat center armrest, Sun Visors with Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Telescoping steering wheel, Woodgrain Trim, 5-Passenger Seating, Active Front Head Restraints, Driver Seat with Adjustable Lumbar Support, Front Bucket Seats, Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, Split folding rear seat, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Roof Side Rails, Rear window wiper, NAVIGATION, TOUCH SCREEN, BACKUP CAMERA Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Dealer inspection, This Hyundai is in Cloth seats - Contact Hyundai Used Car Sales at 855-996-2892 or jkarnes@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSG3AB2AH368073
Stock: YU368073
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 109,408 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$5,997
Sport Subaru South - Orlando / Florida
Covid 19 induced INVENTORY CLEARANCE Event going on NOW!SAVE THOUSANDS on this 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS- located at our SPORT SUBARU SOUTH Superstore - 9951 S. Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL 32837 - Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! MID SIZE SUV, LOCAL TRADE IN, CLEAN CARFAX, Beige w/Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, Alloy wheels, Manual Folding Black Exterior Heated Mirrors, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Security system. Wholesale Direct Pricing from Don Mealey / Sport Auto Group - offering Unbeatable VALUE from a name you can Trust.- We price our quality cars, trucks and SUVs below market price daily to offer the absolute BEST VALUE in Central Florida. (No Salvage, Flood or Rebuilt Titles!) We also offer Low Bank Rate Financing, Credit Union Financing and Credit Challenged Finance Solutions in a Reputable - High Integrity Dealership Environment. DealerRater.com's #1 Customer Rated Dealership and Dealer of the Year 6 Years in a Row w/ over 6,000 Postive Customer Reviews Online :) Our Wholesale Direct vehicles are inspected, safety checked and always carry any remaining Comprehensive Factory Warranty. EXCLUSIVE LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INFO: ( Our Nationwide warranty covers most gasoline powered Cars & SUVs offered for Sale less than 6 years old w/ less than 75,000 Miles - not applicable for Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat or electric vehicles) As a Market Priced velocity dealership, our inventory moves very fast and used vehicle prices may be published before reconditioning cost (not to exceed $999). Our Used Vehicle Prices do not include tax, tag, electronic filing fee, pre-delivery service charge or Dealer Fee ($699). Transactions not financed through dealership lending source may be subject to $350 third party finance fee. See dealer for details. Due to the possibility of 3rd party errors or omissions, dealership is not liable for the accuracy of information in listing. THANKS for the opportunity to earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSG3AB2AH337549
Stock: BT337549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 156,913 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,999$750 Below Market
Ciocca Subaru - Allentown / Pennsylvania
EPA 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Limited trim. Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner. Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Sunroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Alloy Wheels, NAVIGATION PKG 4, Satellite Radio, AWD. CLICK NOW!THIS HYUNDAI SANTA FE COMES EQUIPPED WITH PREMIUM FEATURESnavigation system w/6.5" screen, rearview camera, premium audio w/external amp, subwooferHYUNDAI SANTA FE: UNMATCHED QUALITYCARFAX 1-Owner. Qualifies for CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating.KEY FEATURES ON THIS HYUNDAI SANTA FE INCLUDEKEY FEATURES ON THIS HYUNDAI SANTA FE INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks. Hyundai Limited with Indigo Blue Pearl exterior and Beige interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 276 HP at 6300 RPM*.HYUNDAI SANTA FE: BEST IN CLASSAn excellent value plus plenty of safety features and amenities make the Hyundai Santa Fe a very good choice when it comes to midsize crossover SUVs. -- Edmunds. Great Gas Mileage: 26 MPG Hwy.OUR OFFERINGSExperience the Difference at Ciocca Subaru! We are the nations largest Subaru Certified Pre-Owned dealership, contact us to find out why.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSKDAGXAH379967
Stock: B20109967
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 109,854 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,890$823 Below Market
Rinaldi Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Shenandoah / Pennsylvania
This tenacious Vehicle, with its grippy AWD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you** Optional equipment includes: Carpeted Floor Mats (5-Passenger), Cargo Net...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSHDAG1AH387342
Stock: 7K071B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 72,076 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,999$841 Below Market
B&B Automotive of Quakertown - Quakertown / Pennsylvania
VERY CLEAN VEHICLE - DRIVES LIKE NEW - NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND - GOOD TIRES - CLEAN CARFAX - All of Our Vehicles Go Through a 99 Point Inspection and Safety Inspection By Our Service Department - We Work With All Major Banks and Credit Union, Bad Credit / No Credit We Work With All Credit Situations -Call 267-680-1777 or stop by Trend Auto Trader in Quakertown Pa, everything we do revolves around you and providing best car buying experience. Once you've chosen your next car, our team of financing experts are trained to sort through various auto loans in order to help you find the right one for your needs. We also work with all Credit Unions in the local area. We are proud to serve the Bucks County, Philadelphia, Montgomery County areas with Sales, Service and financing options. 1455 S West Blvd Quakertown Pa 18951. Right off route 309
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMSG3AB9AH414756
Stock: 414756
Certified Pre-Owned: No
