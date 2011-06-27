Used 2004 Hyundai Accent Consumer Reviews
Champina -- surprised to find a new love!
We purchased our used 2004 Accent GL Sedan last August for $3,600.00. This amazing compact car quickly became our go-to choice -- even for distance travel! She's already been roundtrip from Nebraska to Arizona. We named her "Champina". Our first vehicle is a 2001 Dodge RAM Pickup with every luxury; Champy was bought as Mom's "local errand car". When gas prices topped $3 a gallon, she became our primary transportation. The Accent's fuel economy, comfort and reliablity have won us over; our 15 MPG RAM is reserved for hauling, intown errands and "boys night out!" She has needed only regular maintenance in >15,000 miles of all-weather mountain travel.
Transmission issue
The car has transmission issue, i thought it is mine only, then after researching the web i found it is very common, it is also pulls to the right, i took it to Firestone, they found a factory error that can not be corrected (it was not that bad), the conclusion is: you get what you pay for, the good thing is parts are kinda cheap compared to other cars.
10 yr Review - Fantastic value!
I bought this vehicle in 2008 as the third owner (1st yr, rental car company;2nd owner, military who commuted 60 miles each way to base). Bought for $5400 w/55k miles, I drove it for 2yrs locally, going to work, errands on weekend, avg'd 29/city. Took a job 102 miles each way, commuted each day for 18 months, avg'd 35 highway (and it was originally rated at 30mpg)! Mileage at start of job was 70k, 145k when done. Since then, local commute is all-city, avg 28mpg. I now have 170k miles, and the only major expenses I've had are tires, wheel bearings, and FWD axles. Also replaced a few broken door handles, spark plugs, plug wires, & belts, but those are cheap. Most reliable and cheapest car to operate I've EVER owned in 30 years. Edmunds wants an UPDATE: Sold at 175k miles, still going strong. The replacement? A 2013 Hyundai Accent hatchback, of course! These cars are undervalued compared to the value they offer. BTW Edmunds, quit sending me emails telling me to update this review. The vehicle HAS BEEN SOLD! ANOTHER UPDATE: Edmunds wants ANOTHER UPDATE even though I sold the car 6 years ago.
Very Satisfied with First Car
Bought in December 2014 at 157 000 km, owned for 5 months, driven 20 000 km, sold because leaving the province and the country. Wheel bearings and wiper assembly had to be done during the last 5 months, seemed at the time like it was reasonable for a car its age. Started and drove fine in the cold and the snow in Montreal. Spent money on it like you would any used car for little things here and there. Nice and light and fun to drive. Interior nothing special but drove long distances without feeling sore. No excessive road noise or vibrations.
My 2004 Accent
I bought mt Accent in 2005 as a new car. It has never let me down, I now have 126,000 plus kilometres. I have always serviced it at 7500 kilometres or every 6 months and have had no trouble. The only thing that worries me is that the tyres wear out a lot faster than other cars I have had, I am onto my 4th set of new tyres, maybe I should have had more wheel balances done, I think this could be a downer. Still it is a great car and I would recommend it to anyone seeking a used car. ps it is a manual and my 17 yr old daughter has found it really easy to drive!!
